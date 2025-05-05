English Learners
The Division of Instructional Quality, ESL/Bi-lingual Program Area, collects, verifies and reports data for English Learners (ELs). Included in this section are reports on current and trend EL data by LEA and/or school.
- 2025-2026 - EL Student Counts by LEA and School (Excel)
- 2024-2025 - EL Student Counts by LEA and School (Excel)
- 2023-2024 - EL Student Counts by LEA and School (Excel)
- 2022-2023 - EL Student Counts by LEA and School (Excel)
- 2021-2022 - EL Student Counts by LEA and School (Excel)
- 2020-2021 - EL Student Counts by LEA and School (Excel)
- 2019-2020 - EL Student Counts by LEA and School (Excel)
- 2018-2019 - EL Student Counts by LEA and School (Excel)
- 2017-2018 - EL Student Counts by LEA and School (Excel)
- 2016-2017 - EL Student Counts by LEA and School (Excel)
- 2015-2016 - LEP Student Counts by LEA and School (Excel)
- 2014-2015 - LEP Student Counts by LEA and School (Excel)
- 2013-2014 - LEP Student Counts by LEA and School (Excel)
- 2012-2013 - LEP Student Counts by LEA and School (PDF)
- 2011-2012 - LEP Student Counts by LEA and School (PDF)
- 2010-2011 - LEP Student Counts by LEA and School (PDF)
- 2009-2010 - LEP Student Counts by LEA and School (PDF)
- 2008-2009 - LEP Student Counts by LEA and School (PDF)
- 2007-2008 - LEP Student Counts by LEA and School (PDF)
- 2006-2007 - LEP Student Counts by LEA and School (PDF)
- 2005-2006 - LEP Student Counts by LEA and School (PDF)
- 2004-2005 - LEP Student Counts by LEA and School (PDF)
- 2003-2004 - LEP Student Counts by LEA and School (PDF)
- 2002-2003 - LEP Student Counts by LEA and School (PDF)
- 2001-2002 - LEP Student Counts by LEA and School (PDF)
- 2000-2001 - LEP Student Counts by LEA and School (PDF)
- 1999-2000 - LEP Student Counts by LEA and School (PDF)
Enrollment Reports and Projections
Reports summarizing October 1 Enrollment data submitted by educating entities (both public, private, and nonpublic) to the Department of Education.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education provides annual enrollment projections to assist School Districts and other entities to identify and proactively address issues related to anticipated enrollments. Projections are based on recent historic trends in births and trends in the progression of students form one grade to the next. Because enrollment projections are based on an analysis of actual enrollments figures from the recent past, it is imperative that School Districts accurately report current enrollments in each grade. This enrollment data is collected in the October 1 Student Snapshot template via the Pennsylvania Information Management System (PIMS).
When using enrollment projections for planning purposes, it is important to be aware that the projection model uses only actual enrollments, births, and retention rates to formulate projections. Other factors which may exist in a particular school district, such as a significant change in new home building, may need to be considered in conjunction with the projections to most accurately estimate future enrollments. For more detailed information on the projection model used, including its limitations, view the “Enrollment Projections Model” document below.
The reports available on this page provide information on historical and projected enrollments on a statewide basis and by individual school district.
Pennsylvania’s Local Education Agencies with publicly funded schools report those students who were enrolled and attending as of October 1 each School Year.
- Public School Enrollments 2025-2026 (Excel)
- Public School Enrollments 2024-2025 (Excel)
- Public School Enrollments 2023-2024 (Excel)
- Public School Enrollments 2022-2023 V1 (Excel)
- Public School Enrollments 2021-2022 (Excel)
- Public School Enrollments 2020-2021 (Excel)
- Public School Enrollments 2019-2020 (Excel)
- Public School Enrollments 2018-2019 (Excel)
- Public School Enrollments 2017-2018 (Excel)
- Public School Enrollments 2016-2017 (Excel)
- Public School Enrollments 2015-2016 (Excel)
- Public School Enrollments 2014-2015 (Excel)
- Public School Enrollments 2013-2014 (Excel)
- Public School Enrollments 2012-2013 (Excel)
- Public School Enrollments 2011-2012 (Excel)
- Public School Enrollments 2010-2011 (Excel)
- Public School Enrollments 2009-2010 (Excel)
- Public School Enrollments 2008-2009 (Excel)
- Public School Enrollments 2007-2012 (Excel)
- Public School Enrollments 2007-2008 (Excel)
- Public School Enrollments 2006-2007 (Excel)
- Public School Enrollments 2005-2006 (Excel)
- Public School Enrollments 2004-2005 (Excel)
- Public School Enrollments 2016-2017 through 2025-2026 Consolidated (Excel)
- Enrollment Private Nonpublic 2025-2026 (Excel)
- Enrollment Private Nonpublic 2024-2025 (Excel)
- Enrollment Private Nonpublic 2023-2024 (Excel)
- Enrollment Private Nonpublic 2022-2023 (Excel)
- Enrollment Private Nonpublic 2021-2022 (Excel)
- Enrollment Private Nonpublic 2020-2021 (Excel)
- Enrollment Private Nonpublic 2019-2020 (Excel)
- Enrollment Private Nonpublic 2018-2019 (Excel)
- Enrollment Private Nonpublic 2017-2018 (Excel)
- Enrollment Private Nonpublic 2016-2017 (Excel)
- Enrollment Private Nonpublic 2015-2016 (Excel)
- Enrollment Private Nonpublic 2014-2015 (Excel)
- Enrollment Private Nonpublic 2013-2014 (Excel)
- Enrollment Private Nonpublic 2012-2013 (Excel)
- Enrollment Private Nonpublic 2011-2012 (Excel)
- Enrollment Private Nonpublic 2010-2011 (Excel)
- Enrollment Private Nonpublic 2009-2010 (Excel)
- Enrollment Private Nonpublic 2008-2009 (Excel)
- Enrollment Private Nonpublic 2007-2008 (Excel)
- Enrollment Private Nonpublic 2006-2007 (Excel)
- Enrollment Private Nonpublic 2005-2006 (Excel)
Loan Cancellation, Low Income Schools
The Loan Forgiveness Program for Teachers is a federal program that may provide eligible teachers forgiveness on a portion of their student loans. The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) provides an annual list of Pennsylvania schools which meet the federal designated low-income school requirements, (both public, and private) to the U.S. Department of Education. Loan Forgiveness applications are submitted to your loan holder; therefore, PDE cannot assist in the application process. However, for your convenience a compilation of Frequently Asked Questions is provided.
Pennsylvania's Local Education Agencies report those students who were enrolled as of October 1 of each School Year and were considered economically disadvantaged. The low-income students are reported through the Pennsylvania Information Management System (PIMS) in the Student Snapshot template. The low-income enrollment information, reported by the Local Education Agencies, is used by the federal government as a component of the qualifications in designating low-income schools. Per federal guidelines, schools are listed in the federal designated low-income school directory one year following the submission of qualifying data. The list below provides various Public Schools Low-Income reports. You may also view instructions on How to View Microsoft Excel Reports (Word).
- Low Income Enrollments Public School 2016-2017 to 2025-2026 Consolidated (Excel)
- 2025-2026 Public Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2024-2025 Public Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2023-2024 Public Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2022-2023 Public Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2021-2022 Public Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2020-2021 Public Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2019-2020 Public Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2018-2019 Public Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2017-2018 Public Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2016-2017 Public Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2015-2016 Public Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2014-2015 Public Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2013-2014 Public Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2012-2013 Public Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2011-2012 Public Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2010-2011 Public Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2009-2010 Public Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2008-2009 Public Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2007-2008 Public Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2006-2007 Public Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2005-2006 Public Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
Pennsylvania's private and non-public schools report those students who were enrolled as of October 1 of each School Year and were considered economically disadvantaged. The low-income students are reported through the Private and Non-Public Schools Enrollment (PNPE) system. The low-income enrollment information, reported by the private and non-public schools, is used by the federal government as a component of the qualifications in designating low-income schools. However, reporting low-income enrollment is optional for private and non-public schools. If a school chooses not to report low-income data, the school's official percent of low-income enrollments will be zero. The list below provides various Private and Non-Public Schools Low-Income reports. You may also view instructions on How to View Microsoft Excel Reports (Word)
- 2024-2025 Private and Nonpublic Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2023-2024 Private and Nonpublic Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2022-2023 Private and Nonpublic Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2021-2022 Private and Nonpublic Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2020-2021 Private and Nonpublic Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2019-2020 Private and Nonpublic Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2018-2019 Private and Nonpublic Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2017-2018 Private and Nonpublic Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2016-2017 Private and Nonpublic Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2015-2016 Private and Nonpublic Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2014-2015 Private and Nonpublic Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2013-2014 Private and Nonpublic Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2012-2013 Private and Nonpublic Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2011-2012 Private and Nonpublic Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2010-2011 Private and Nonpublic Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2009-2010 Private and Nonpublic Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2008-2009 Private and Nonpublic Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2007-2008 Private and Nonpublic Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2006-2007 Private and Nonpublic Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
- 2005-2006 Private and Nonpublic Schools Percent Low Income (Excel)
Home School Education
Act 169 of 1988 authorized parents, guardians and legal custodians to teach their children at home.
The following reports are data and statistics for Home Education in Pennsylvania
- Home Education Data by District and County 2024-2025 (Excel)
- Home Education Report 2019-2025 (PowerPoint)
Contact Information
For additional information, please contact:
Data Quality Office
Pennsylvania Department of Education
Forum Building
607 South Drive
Harrisburg, PA 17120
Ra-DDQDataCollection@pa.gov