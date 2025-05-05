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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    English Learners

    The Division of Instructional Quality, ESL/Bi-lingual Program Area, collects, verifies and reports data for English Learners (ELs). Included in this section are reports on current and trend EL data by LEA and/or school.

    Enrollment Reports and Projections

    Reports summarizing October 1 Enrollment data submitted by educating entities (both public, private, and nonpublic) to the Department of Education.

    The Pennsylvania Department of Education provides annual enrollment projections to assist School Districts and other entities to identify and proactively address issues related to anticipated enrollments. Projections are based on recent historic trends in births and trends in the progression of students form one grade to the next. Because enrollment projections are based on an analysis of actual enrollments figures from the recent past, it is imperative that School Districts accurately report current enrollments in each grade. This enrollment data is collected in the October 1 Student Snapshot template via the Pennsylvania Information Management System (PIMS).

    When using enrollment projections for planning purposes, it is important to be aware that the projection model uses only actual enrollments, births, and retention rates to formulate projections. Other factors which may exist in a particular school district, such as a significant change in new home building, may need to be considered in conjunction with the projections to most accurately estimate future enrollments. For more detailed information on the projection model used, including its limitations, view the “Enrollment Projections Model” document below.

    The reports available on this page provide information on historical and projected enrollments on a statewide basis and by individual school district.

    Loan Cancellation, Low Income Schools

    The Loan Forgiveness Program for Teachers is a federal program that may provide eligible teachers forgiveness on a portion of their student loans. The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) provides an annual list of Pennsylvania schools which meet the federal designated low-income school requirements, (both public, and private) to the U.S. Department of Education. Loan Forgiveness applications are submitted to your loan holder; therefore, PDE cannot assist in the application process. However, for your convenience a compilation of Frequently Asked Questions is provided.

    Pennsylvania's Local Education Agencies report those students who were enrolled as of October 1 of each School Year and were considered economically disadvantaged. The low-income students are reported through the Pennsylvania Information Management System (PIMS) in the Student Snapshot template. The low-income enrollment information, reported by the Local Education Agencies, is used by the federal government as a component of the qualifications in designating low-income schools. Per federal guidelines, schools are listed in the federal designated low-income school directory one year following the submission of qualifying data. The list below provides various Public Schools Low-Income reports. You may also view instructions on How to View Microsoft Excel Reports (Word).

    Pennsylvania's private and non-public schools report those students who were enrolled as of October 1 of each School Year and were considered economically disadvantaged. The low-income students are reported through the Private and Non-Public Schools Enrollment (PNPE) system. The low-income enrollment information, reported by the private and non-public schools, is used by the federal government as a component of the qualifications in designating low-income schools. However, reporting low-income enrollment is optional for private and non-public schools. If a school chooses not to report low-income data, the school's official percent of low-income enrollments will be zero. The list below provides various Private and Non-Public Schools Low-Income reports. You may also view instructions on How to View Microsoft Excel Reports (Word)

    Home School Education

    Act 169 of 1988 authorized parents, guardians and legal custodians to teach their children at home.

    The following reports are data and statistics for Home Education in Pennsylvania

    Contact Information

    For additional information, please contact:

    Data Quality Office
    Pennsylvania Department of Education
    Forum Building
    607 South Drive
    Harrisburg, PA  17120​
    Ra-DDQDataCollection@pa.gov