Types of Schools

Guides/Training Documents
- Presentation - Accessing and Updating the EdNA Application (PDF)
- EdNA User Manual (PDF) - Update Pending
- Annual School Reconfiguration Changes in FRCPP (PDF)
- Guide to Maintaining Information in EdNA (PDF)
Links to Helpful Resources
Maps
Map of Pennsylvania School Districts, Intermediate Units, Career and Technical Centers and Sending School Districts:
- Pennsylvania School Districts Map
- Pennsylvania Career and Technical Centers Map
- Pennsylvania Intermediate Units Map
- Map of School Districts and Intermediate Units (PDF)
Map of Pennsylvania Institutions of Postsecondary and High Education:
The Division of Program Services, Pennsylvania Department of Education, is pleased to provide you with the latest update of the Pennsylvania Institutions of Postsecondary and Higher Education Map. The map lists all degree-granting institutions that are approved to operate in Pennsylvania.
- PA Institutions of Postsecondary and Higher Education - Addresses (via EdNA)
- PA Institutions of Postsecondary and Higher Education - Google Map
Other Web Sites for Mapping:
- The National Center for Education Statistics School District Demographics System
- The U.S. Census Bureau
- National Geographic Maps
- Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection - Pennsylvania Map
- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's PA State Highway Video Log