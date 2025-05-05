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    Allocations

    PDE allocates federal funds from the United State Department of Education (USDE) to Local Education Agencies (LEA). A listing, by school year, of the formula allocations that are administered by the Division of Federal Programs can be found below:

    Title IA Allocations

    Title IIA Allocations

    Title I School Improvement Set-Aside Grant Allocations

    Title IA Allocations

    Title IIA Allocations

    Title IIIA Allocations

    Title IVA Allocations

    RLIS Allocations

    Title I Allocations

    Title IIA Allocations

    Title III Allocations

    Title IV Allocations

    RLIS Allocations

    Title I Allocations

    Title IIA Allocations

    Title III Allocations

    Title IV Allocations

    Title I Allocations

    Title IIA Allocations

    Title III Allocations

    Title IV Allocations

    Title I Allocations

    Title IIA Allocations

    Title III Allocations

    Title IV Allocations

    2021-22 CSI SI Allocations

    District Name​
    		​School Name
    		​Total Allocation
    Pittsburgh SD
    		Pittsburgh Allegheny 6-8$107,078.00
    Pittsburgh SDPittsburgh Langley K-8$358,157.00
    Pittsburgh SDPittsburgh Morrow K-6$389,911.00
    Pittsburgh SDPittsburgh Classical 6-8$199,386.00
    Pittsburgh SDPittsburgh King K-8$240,002.00
    Pittsburgh SDPittsburgh Milliones 6-12$242,956.00
    Pittsburgh SDAcademy at Westinghouse$501,420.00
    Pittsburgh SD $2,038,910.00
       
    Propel CS-HomesteadPropel CS-Homestead$75,000.00
    Propel CS-Homestead $75,000.00
       
    McKeesport Area SDFounders Hall Middle Sch$319,649.00
    McKeesport Area SD $319,649.00
       
    Keystone Education Center CSKeystone Education Center CS$75,000.00
    Keystone Education Center CS $75,000.00
       
    Perseus House CS of ExcellencePerseus House CS of Excellence$96,901.00
    Perseus House CS of Excellence $96,901.00
       
    Central PA Digital Learning Foundation CSCentral PA Digital Lrng Foundation CS$75,000.00
    Central PA Digital Learning Foundation CS $75,000.00
       
    New Day Charter SchoolNew Day Charter School$75,000.00
    New Day Charter School $75,000.00
       
    La Academia Partnership Charter SchoolLa Academia Partnership Charter School$98,856.00
    La Academia Partnership Charter School $98,856.00
       
    Lancaster SDHand MS$283,266.00
    Lancaster SDReynolds MS$248,099.00
    Lancaster SDLincoln MS$274,457.00
    Lancaster SDWheatland MS$314,074.00
    Lancaster SD $1,119,896.00
       
    Reading SDSouthern MS$693,670.00
    Reading SDReading Intermediate HS$1,722,565.00
    Reading SD $2,416,235.00
       
    Commonwealth Charter Academy CSCommonwealth Charter Academy CS$598,715.00
    Commonwealth Charter Academy CS $598,715.00
       
    Pennsylvania Distance Learning CSPennsylvania Distance Learning CS$75,000.00
    Pennsylvania Distance Learning CS $75,000.00
       
    Harrisburg City SDHarrisburg HS$626,655.00
    Harrisburg City SDRowland Academy$438,093.00
    Harrisburg City SDDowney Sch$180,355.00
    Harrisburg City SD $1,245,103.00
       
    Reach Cyber CSReach Cyber CS$89,079.00
    Reach Cyber CS $89,079.00
       
    Steelton-Highspire SDSteelton-Highspire HS$289,146.00
    Steelton-Highspire SD $289,146.00
       
    Hazleton Area SDFreeland El/MS$691,897.00
    Hazleton Area SD $691,897.00
       
    Bethlehem Area SDBroughal MS$613,137.00
    Bethlehem Area SD $613,137.00
       
    Allentown City SDHarrison-Morton MS$436,132.00
    Allentown City SDFrancis D Raub MS$572,163.00
    Allentown City SDSouth Mountain MS$616,807.00
    Allentown City SDTrexler MS$475,420.00
    Allentown City SD $2,100,522.00
       
    Norristown Area SDStewart MS$413,984.00
    Norristown Area SD $413,984.00
       
    Achievement House CSAchievement House CS$75,000.00
    Achievement House CS $75,000.00
       
    Chester-Upland SDChester HS$550,090.00
    Chester-Upland SDToby Farms Intermediate School$181,242.00
    Chester-Upland SDSTEM at Showalter$227,376.00
    Chester-Upland SD $958,708.00
       
    William Penn SDPenn Wood MS$356,576.00
    William Penn SD $356,576.00
       
    Agora Cyber CSAgora Cyber CS$390,986.00
    Agora Cyber CS $390,986.00
       
    Esperanza Cyber CSEsperanza Cyber CS$106,678.00
    Esperanza Cyber CS $106,678.00
       
    Olney Charter High SchoolOlney Charter High School$1,136,428.00
    Olney Charter High School $1,136,428.00
       
    Philadelphia City SDCatharine Joseph Sch$384,755.00
    Philadelphia City SDBache-Martin Sch$414,142.00
    Philadelphia City SDDay Anna B Sch$295,666.00
    Philadelphia City SDSteel Edward Sch$322,775.00
    Philadelphia City SDForrest Edwin Sch$750,614.00
    Philadelphia City SDComegys Benjamin B Sch$318,540.00
    Philadelphia City SDFels Samuel HS$919,474.00
    Philadelphia City SDFurness Horace HS$786,082.00
    Philadelphia City SDWagner Gen Louis MS$368,523.00
    Philadelphia City SDDobbins AVT HS$899,316.00
    Philadelphia City SDMastbaum Jules E AVTS$581,890.00
    Philadelphia City SDRoxborough HS$712,478.00
    Philadelphia City SDLincoln HS$1,928,546.00
    Philadelphia City SDBartram John - Main$445,949.00
    Philadelphia City SDEdison HS/Fareira Skills$966,978.00
    Philadelphia City SDFrankford HS$871,895.00
    Philadelphia City SDFranklin Benjamin HS$473,578.00
    Philadelphia City SDOverbrook HS$338,872.00
    Philadelphia City SDSouth Philadelphia HS$626,277.00
    Philadelphia City SDWest Philadelphia HS$408,341.00
    Philadelphia City SDHeston Edward Sch$296,513.00
    Philadelphia City SDMcKinley William Sch$310,331.00
    Philadelphia City SDWashington George HS$1,608,568.00
    Philadelphia City SDHarrington Avery D Sch$295,666.00
    Philadelphia City SDParkway Northwest$215,184.00
    Philadelphia City SDKing Martin Luther HS$444,769.00
    Philadelphia City SDClemente Roberto MS$243,276.00
    Philadelphia City SDMeehan Austin MS$313,200.00
    Philadelphia City SDAmy At Martin$285,500.00
    Philadelphia City SDSayre William L MS$323,623.00
    Philadelphia City SDStrawberry Mansion HS$138,937.00
    Philadelphia City SDWashington Grover Jr Sch$418,512.00
    Philadelphia City SDRandolph A. Philip AVT HS$393,939.00
    Philadelphia City SDKensington Creative & Performing Arts HS$449,794.00
    Philadelphia City SDKensington Health Sciences$435,069.00
    Philadelphia City SDSchool of the Future$593,026.00
    Philadelphia City SDRhodes E Washington Sch$343,955.00
    Philadelphia City SDThe SD of Philadelphia Virtual Academy$1,558,811.00
    Philadelphia City SDThe Workshop School$182,991.00
    Philadelphia City SDThe U School: Innovative Lab$248,224.00
    Philadelphia City SDThe Linc$210,885.00
    Philadelphia City SDBuilding 21$338,025.00
    Philadelphia City SDKensington HS$439,563.00
    Philadelphia City SD $22,903,052.00
       
    The New Academy CSThe New Academy CS$85,950.00
    The New Academy CS $85,950.00
       
    ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber CSASPIRA Bilingual Cyber CS$103,549.00
    ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber CS $103,549.00
       
    Center for Student Learning CS at Pennsbury CSCenter for Student Learning CS at Pennsbury CS$75,000.00
    Center for Student Learning CS at Pennsbury CS $75,000.00
       
    Crispus Attucks CSCrispus Attucks CS$75,000.00
    Crispus Attucks CS $75,000.00
       
    Passport Academy CSPassport Academy CS$75,000.00
    Passport Academy CS $75,000.00
       
    Pennsylvania Cyber CSPennsylvania Cyber CS$410,152.00
    Pennsylvania Cyber CS $410,152.00
       
    Susq-Cyber CSSusq-Cyber CS$75,000.00
    Susq-Cyber CS $75,000.00
       
    Sto-Rox SDSto-Rox Primary Center $212,468.00
    Sto-Rox SD $212,468.00
       
    Youth Build Philadelphia CSYouth Build Philadelphia CS$75,000.00
    Youth Build Philadelphia CS $75,000.00

    Title I Allocations

    Title IIA Allocations

    Title III Allocations

    Title IV Allocations

    Title I Allocations

    Title IIA Allocations

    Title III Allocations

    Title IV Allocations

    Title I Allocations

    Title IIA Allocations

    Title III Allocations

    Title IV Allocations

    2018-19 CSI SI Allocations

    District NameSchool NameTotal Allocation
    Pittsburgh SDPittsburgh Allegheny 6-8$109,621.36
    Pittsburgh SDPittsburgh Langley K-8$318,553.16
    Pittsburgh SDPittsburgh Morrow K-6$332,662.84
    Pittsburgh SDPittsburgh Classical 6-8$164,974.72
    Pittsburgh SDPittsburgh King K-8$233,895.08
    Pittsburgh SDPittsburgh Milliones 6-12$191,566.04
    Pittsburgh SDAcademy at Westinghouse$429,802.56
    Pittsburgh SDTotal Allocation
    		$1,781,075.76
    Propel CS-HomesteadPropel CS-Homestead$77,665.00
    Propel CS-HomesteadTotal Allocation
    		$77,665.00
    McKeesport Area SDFounders Hall Middle Sch$279,227.33
    McKeesport Area SDTotal Allocation
    		$279,227.33
    Keystone Education Center CSKeystone Education Center CS$77,665.00
    Keystone Education Center CSTotal Allocation
    		$77,665.00
    Perseus House CS of ExcellencePerseus House CS of Excellence$123,308.98
    Perseus House CS of ExcellenceTotal Allocation
    		$123,308.98
    Central PA Digital Learning Foundation CSCentral PA Digital Lrng Foundation CS$77,665.00
    Central PA Digital Learning Foundation CS Total Allocation$77,665.00
    New Day Charter SchoolNew Day Charter School$77,665.00
    New Day Charter SchoolTotal Allocation
    		$77,665.00
    La Academia Partnership Charter SchoolLa Academia Partnership Charter School$99,592.01
    La Academia Partnership Charter School Total Allocation$99,592.01
    Lancaster SDHand MS$267,068.68
    Lancaster SDReynolds MS$269,366.37
    Lancaster SDLincoln MS$242,199.20
    Lancaster SDWheatland MS$267,799.20
    Lancaster SDTotal Allocation
    		$1,046,433.45
    I-LEAD Charter SchoolI-LEAD Charter School$145,235.99
    I-LEAD Charter SchoolTotal Allocation
    		$145,235.99
    Reading SDSouthern MS$696,778.49
    Reading SDReading Intermediate HS$1,462,985.70
    Reading SDTotal Allocation
    		$2,159,764.19
    Commonwealth Charter Academy CSCommonwealth Charter Academy CS$425,963.06
    Commonwealth Charter Academy CSTotal Allocation
    		$425,963.06
    Pennsylvania Distance Learning CSPennsylvania Distance Learning CS$77,665.00
    Pennsylvania Distance Learning CSTotal Allocation
    		$77,665.00
    Harrisburg City SDHarrisburg HS$536,652.42
    Harrisburg City SDRowland Academy$374,643.18
    Harrisburg City SDDowney Sch$187,127.01
    Harrisburg City SDTotal Allocation
    		$1,098,422.61
    Reach Cyber CSReach Cyber CS$77,665.00
    Reach Cyber CSTotal Allocation
    		$77,665.00
    Steelton-Highspire SDSteelton-Highspire HS$256,157.13
    Steelton-Highspire SDTotal Allocation
    		$256,157.13
    Hazleton Area SDFreeland El/MS$605,206.04
    Hazleton Area SDTotal Allocation
    		$605,206.04
    Bethlehem Area SDBroughal MS$545,484.98
    Bethlehem Area SDTotal Allocation
    		$545,484.98
    Allentown City SDHarrison-Morton MS$412,157.94
    Allentown City SDFrancis D Raub MS$483,108.02
    Allentown City SDSouth Mountain MS$516,244.81
    Allentown City SDTrexler MS$433,133.36
    Allentown City SDTotal Allocation
    		$1,844,644.13
    Norristown Area SDStewart MS$356,504.60
    Norristown Area SDTotal Allocation
    		$356,504.60
    Achievement House CSAchievement House CS$90,194.72
    Achievement House CS Total Allocation$90,194.72
    Chester-Upland SDChester HS$478,124.30
    Chester-Upland SDToby Farms Intermediate School$183,600.00
    Chester-Upland SDSTEM at Showalter$196,549.80
    Chester-Upland SDTotal Allocation
    		$858,274.10
    William Penn SDPenn Wood MS$329,133.89
    William Penn SDTotal Allocation
    		$329,133.89
    Agora Cyber CSAgora Cyber CS$350,492.65
    Agora Cyber CSTotal Allocation
    		$350,492.65
    Esperanza Cyber CSEsperanza Cyber CS$104,066.81
    Esperanza Cyber CSTotal Allocation
    		$104,066.81
    Olney Charter High SchoolOlney Charter High School$1,046,194.40
    Olney Charter High SchoolTotal Allocation
    		$1,046,194.40
    Philadelphia City SDCatharine Joseph Sch$414,776.63
    Philadelphia City SDBache-Martin Sch$368,774.89
    Philadelphia City SDDay Anna B Sch$347,055.31
    Philadelphia City SDSteel Edward Sch$406,994.50
    Philadelphia City SDForrest Edwin Sch$933,837.08
    Philadelphia City SDComegys Benjamin B Sch$386,274.78
    Philadelphia City SDFels Samuel HS$853,840.08
    Philadelphia City SDFurness Horace HS$647,835.02
    Philadelphia City SDWagner Gen Louis MS$372,214.97
    Philadelphia City SDDobbins AVT HS$441,551.45
    Philadelphia City SDMastbaum Jules E AVTS$578,659.36
    Philadelphia City SDRoxborough HS$469,893.65
    Philadelphia City SDLincoln HS$1,364,007.83
    Philadelphia City SDBartram John - Main$454,631.21
    Philadelphia City SDEdison HS/Fareira Skills$902,908.99
    Philadelphia City SDFrankford HS$785,361.29
    Philadelphia City SDFranklin Benjamin HS$388,169.62
    Philadelphia City SDOverbrook HS$441,774.03
    Philadelphia City SDSouth Philadelphia HS$500,620.13
    Philadelphia City SDWest Philadelphia HS$356,675.18
    Philadelphia City SDHeston Edward Sch$409,954.46
    Philadelphia City SDMcKinley William Sch$373,457.22
    Philadelphia City SDWashington George HS$1,087,731.69
    Philadelphia City SDHarrington Avery D Sch$358,155.16
    Philadelphia City SDParkway Northwest$185,737.49
    Philadelphia City SDKing Martin Luther HS$480,993.50
    Philadelphia City SDClemente Roberto MS$376,659.57
    Philadelphia City SDMeehan Austin MS$470,430.87
    Philadelphia City SDAmy At Martin$299,695.95
    Philadelphia City SDSayre William L MS$321,895.65
    Philadelphia City SDStrawberry Mansion HS$195,357.36
    Philadelphia City SDWashington Grover Jr Sch$446,701.08
    Philadelphia City SDRandolph A. Philip AVT HS$355,195.20
    Philadelphia City SDKensington Creative & Performing Arts HS$416,911.53
    Philadelphia City SDKensington Health Sciences$370,482.11
    Philadelphia City SDSchool of the Future$347,795.30
    Philadelphia City SDRhodes E Washington Sch$406,254.51
    Philadelphia City SDThe SD of Philadelphia Virtual Academy$471,373.63
    Philadelphia City SDThe Workshop School$176,117.62
    Philadelphia City SDThe U School: Innovative Lab$199,057.31
    Philadelphia City SDThe Linc$202,932.06
    Philadelphia City SDBuilding 21$250,341.53
    Philadelphia City SDKensington HS$469,590.66
    Philadelphia City SDTotal Allocation
    		$20,088,677.46
    Academy CSAcademy CS$90,194.72
    Academy CSTotal Allocation
    		$90,194.72
    ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber CSASPIRA Bilingual Cyber CS$121,518.68
    ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber CSTotal Allocation
    		$121,518.68
    ACT Academy Cyber CSACT Academy Cyber CS$77,665.00
    ACT Academy Cyber CSTotal Allocation
    		$77,665.00
    Center for Student Learning CS at Pennsbury CSCenter for Student Learning CS at Pennsbury CS$77,665.00
    Center for Student Learning CS at Pennsbury CS Total Allocation$77,665.00
    Crispus Attucks Youthbuild CSCrispus Attucks Youthbuild CS$77,665.00
    Crispus Attucks Youthbuild CSTotal Allocation
    		$77,665.00
    Hill House Passport Academy CSHill House Passport Academy CS$77,665.00
    Hill House Passport Academy CSTotal Allocation
    		$77,665.00
    Pennsylvania Cyber CSPennsylvania Cyber CS$389,028.00
    Pennsylvania Cyber CSTotal Allocation
    		$389,028.00
    Sus-Q Cyber CSSus-Q Cyber CS$77,665.00
    Sus-Q Cyber CSTotal Allocation
    		$77,665.00
    Sto-Rox SDSto-Rox Primary Center$185,600.00
    Sto-Rox SDTotal Allocation
    		$185,600.00
    Youth Build Philadelphia CSYouth Build Philadelphia CS$77,665.00
    Youth Build Philadelphia CSTotal Allocation
    		$77,665.00
    Khepera CSKhepera CS$77,665.00
    Khepera CSTotal Allocation
    		$77,665.00
    Total Allocations

    		$35,430,041

    Title I Allocations

    Title IIA Allocations

    Title III Allocations

    Title IV Allocations