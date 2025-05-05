Allocations
PDE allocates federal funds from the United State Department of Education (USDE) to Local Education Agencies (LEA). A listing, by school year, of the formula allocations that are administered by the Division of Federal Programs can be found below:
Title IA Allocations
Title IIA Allocations
Title I School Improvement Set-Aside Grant Allocations
Title IA Allocations
Title IIA Allocations
Title IIIA Allocations
Title IVA Allocations
- 2025-2026 Preliminary Title IVA Allocations (Excel)
RLIS Allocations
- 2025-2026 RLIS Allocations (Excel)
Title I Allocations
Title IIA Allocations
Title III Allocations
Title IV Allocations
- 2024-2025 Preliminary Title IV Allocations (Excel)
RLIS Allocations
- 2024-2025 RLIS Allocations (Excel)
Title I Allocations
Title IIA Allocations
Title III Allocations
Title IV Allocations
- 2023-2024 Final Title IV Allocations (Excel)
Title I Allocations
Title IIA Allocations
Title III Allocations
Title IV Allocations
- 2022-2023 Final Title IV Allocations (Excel)
Title I Allocations
Title IIA Allocations
Title III Allocations
Title IV Allocations
- 2021-2022 Final Title IV Allocations (Excel)
2021-22 CSI SI Allocations
|District Name
|School Name
|Total Allocation
|Pittsburgh SD
|Pittsburgh Allegheny 6-8
|$107,078.00
|Pittsburgh SD
|Pittsburgh Langley K-8
|$358,157.00
|Pittsburgh SD
|Pittsburgh Morrow K-6
|$389,911.00
|Pittsburgh SD
|Pittsburgh Classical 6-8
|$199,386.00
|Pittsburgh SD
|Pittsburgh King K-8
|$240,002.00
|Pittsburgh SD
|Pittsburgh Milliones 6-12
|$242,956.00
|Pittsburgh SD
|Academy at Westinghouse
|$501,420.00
|Pittsburgh SD
|$2,038,910.00
|Propel CS-Homestead
|Propel CS-Homestead
|$75,000.00
|Propel CS-Homestead
|$75,000.00
|McKeesport Area SD
|Founders Hall Middle Sch
|$319,649.00
|McKeesport Area SD
|$319,649.00
|Keystone Education Center CS
|Keystone Education Center CS
|$75,000.00
|Keystone Education Center CS
|$75,000.00
|Perseus House CS of Excellence
|Perseus House CS of Excellence
|$96,901.00
|Perseus House CS of Excellence
|$96,901.00
|Central PA Digital Learning Foundation CS
|Central PA Digital Lrng Foundation CS
|$75,000.00
|Central PA Digital Learning Foundation CS
|$75,000.00
|New Day Charter School
|New Day Charter School
|$75,000.00
|New Day Charter School
|$75,000.00
|La Academia Partnership Charter School
|La Academia Partnership Charter School
|$98,856.00
|La Academia Partnership Charter School
|$98,856.00
|Lancaster SD
|Hand MS
|$283,266.00
|Lancaster SD
|Reynolds MS
|$248,099.00
|Lancaster SD
|Lincoln MS
|$274,457.00
|Lancaster SD
|Wheatland MS
|$314,074.00
|Lancaster SD
|$1,119,896.00
|Reading SD
|Southern MS
|$693,670.00
|Reading SD
|Reading Intermediate HS
|$1,722,565.00
|Reading SD
|$2,416,235.00
|Commonwealth Charter Academy CS
|Commonwealth Charter Academy CS
|$598,715.00
|Commonwealth Charter Academy CS
|$598,715.00
|Pennsylvania Distance Learning CS
|Pennsylvania Distance Learning CS
|$75,000.00
|Pennsylvania Distance Learning CS
|$75,000.00
|Harrisburg City SD
|Harrisburg HS
|$626,655.00
|Harrisburg City SD
|Rowland Academy
|$438,093.00
|Harrisburg City SD
|Downey Sch
|$180,355.00
|Harrisburg City SD
|$1,245,103.00
|Reach Cyber CS
|Reach Cyber CS
|$89,079.00
|Reach Cyber CS
|$89,079.00
|Steelton-Highspire SD
|Steelton-Highspire HS
|$289,146.00
|Steelton-Highspire SD
|$289,146.00
|Hazleton Area SD
|Freeland El/MS
|$691,897.00
|Hazleton Area SD
|$691,897.00
|Bethlehem Area SD
|Broughal MS
|$613,137.00
|Bethlehem Area SD
|$613,137.00
|Allentown City SD
|Harrison-Morton MS
|$436,132.00
|Allentown City SD
|Francis D Raub MS
|$572,163.00
|Allentown City SD
|South Mountain MS
|$616,807.00
|Allentown City SD
|Trexler MS
|$475,420.00
|Allentown City SD
|$2,100,522.00
|Norristown Area SD
|Stewart MS
|$413,984.00
|Norristown Area SD
|$413,984.00
|Achievement House CS
|Achievement House CS
|$75,000.00
|Achievement House CS
|$75,000.00
|Chester-Upland SD
|Chester HS
|$550,090.00
|Chester-Upland SD
|Toby Farms Intermediate School
|$181,242.00
|Chester-Upland SD
|STEM at Showalter
|$227,376.00
|Chester-Upland SD
|$958,708.00
|William Penn SD
|Penn Wood MS
|$356,576.00
|William Penn SD
|$356,576.00
|Agora Cyber CS
|Agora Cyber CS
|$390,986.00
|Agora Cyber CS
|$390,986.00
|Esperanza Cyber CS
|Esperanza Cyber CS
|$106,678.00
|Esperanza Cyber CS
|$106,678.00
|Olney Charter High School
|Olney Charter High School
|$1,136,428.00
|Olney Charter High School
|$1,136,428.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Catharine Joseph Sch
|$384,755.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Bache-Martin Sch
|$414,142.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Day Anna B Sch
|$295,666.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Steel Edward Sch
|$322,775.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Forrest Edwin Sch
|$750,614.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Comegys Benjamin B Sch
|$318,540.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Fels Samuel HS
|$919,474.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Furness Horace HS
|$786,082.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Wagner Gen Louis MS
|$368,523.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Dobbins AVT HS
|$899,316.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Mastbaum Jules E AVTS
|$581,890.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Roxborough HS
|$712,478.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Lincoln HS
|$1,928,546.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Bartram John - Main
|$445,949.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Edison HS/Fareira Skills
|$966,978.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Frankford HS
|$871,895.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Franklin Benjamin HS
|$473,578.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Overbrook HS
|$338,872.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|South Philadelphia HS
|$626,277.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|West Philadelphia HS
|$408,341.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Heston Edward Sch
|$296,513.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|McKinley William Sch
|$310,331.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Washington George HS
|$1,608,568.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Harrington Avery D Sch
|$295,666.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Parkway Northwest
|$215,184.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|King Martin Luther HS
|$444,769.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Clemente Roberto MS
|$243,276.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Meehan Austin MS
|$313,200.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Amy At Martin
|$285,500.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Sayre William L MS
|$323,623.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Strawberry Mansion HS
|$138,937.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Washington Grover Jr Sch
|$418,512.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Randolph A. Philip AVT HS
|$393,939.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Kensington Creative & Performing Arts HS
|$449,794.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Kensington Health Sciences
|$435,069.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|School of the Future
|$593,026.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Rhodes E Washington Sch
|$343,955.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|The SD of Philadelphia Virtual Academy
|$1,558,811.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|The Workshop School
|$182,991.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|The U School: Innovative Lab
|$248,224.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|The Linc
|$210,885.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Building 21
|$338,025.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|Kensington HS
|$439,563.00
|Philadelphia City SD
|$22,903,052.00
|The New Academy CS
|The New Academy CS
|$85,950.00
|The New Academy CS
|$85,950.00
|ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber CS
|ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber CS
|$103,549.00
|ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber CS
|$103,549.00
|Center for Student Learning CS at Pennsbury CS
|Center for Student Learning CS at Pennsbury CS
|$75,000.00
|Center for Student Learning CS at Pennsbury CS
|$75,000.00
|Crispus Attucks CS
|Crispus Attucks CS
|$75,000.00
|Crispus Attucks CS
|$75,000.00
|Passport Academy CS
|Passport Academy CS
|$75,000.00
|Passport Academy CS
|$75,000.00
|Pennsylvania Cyber CS
|Pennsylvania Cyber CS
|$410,152.00
|Pennsylvania Cyber CS
|$410,152.00
|Susq-Cyber CS
|Susq-Cyber CS
|$75,000.00
|Susq-Cyber CS
|$75,000.00
|Sto-Rox SD
|Sto-Rox Primary Center
|$212,468.00
|Sto-Rox SD
|$212,468.00
|Youth Build Philadelphia CS
|Youth Build Philadelphia CS
|$75,000.00
|Youth Build Philadelphia CS
|$75,000.00
Title I Allocations
Title IIA Allocations
Title III Allocations
Title IV Allocations
- 2020-2021 Final Title IV Allocations (Excel)
Title I Allocations
Title IIA Allocations
Title III Allocations
Title IV Allocations
- 2019-2020 Final Title IV Allocations (Excel)
Title I Allocations
Title IIA Allocations
Title III Allocations
Title IV Allocations
- 2018-2019 Final Title IV Allocations (Excel)
2018-19 CSI SI Allocations
|District Name
|School Name
|Total Allocation
|Pittsburgh SD
|Pittsburgh Allegheny 6-8
|$109,621.36
|Pittsburgh SD
|Pittsburgh Langley K-8
|$318,553.16
|Pittsburgh SD
|Pittsburgh Morrow K-6
|$332,662.84
|Pittsburgh SD
|Pittsburgh Classical 6-8
|$164,974.72
|Pittsburgh SD
|Pittsburgh King K-8
|$233,895.08
|Pittsburgh SD
|Pittsburgh Milliones 6-12
|$191,566.04
|Pittsburgh SD
|Academy at Westinghouse
|$429,802.56
|Pittsburgh SD
|Total Allocation
|$1,781,075.76
|Propel CS-Homestead
|Propel CS-Homestead
|$77,665.00
|Propel CS-Homestead
|Total Allocation
|$77,665.00
|McKeesport Area SD
|Founders Hall Middle Sch
|$279,227.33
|McKeesport Area SD
|Total Allocation
|$279,227.33
|Keystone Education Center CS
|Keystone Education Center CS
|$77,665.00
|Keystone Education Center CS
|Total Allocation
|$77,665.00
|Perseus House CS of Excellence
|Perseus House CS of Excellence
|$123,308.98
|Perseus House CS of Excellence
|Total Allocation
|$123,308.98
|Central PA Digital Learning Foundation CS
|Central PA Digital Lrng Foundation CS
|$77,665.00
|Central PA Digital Learning Foundation CS
|Total Allocation
|$77,665.00
|New Day Charter School
|New Day Charter School
|$77,665.00
|New Day Charter School
|Total Allocation
|$77,665.00
|La Academia Partnership Charter School
|La Academia Partnership Charter School
|$99,592.01
|La Academia Partnership Charter School
|Total Allocation
|$99,592.01
|Lancaster SD
|Hand MS
|$267,068.68
|Lancaster SD
|Reynolds MS
|$269,366.37
|Lancaster SD
|Lincoln MS
|$242,199.20
|Lancaster SD
|Wheatland MS
|$267,799.20
|Lancaster SD
|Total Allocation
|$1,046,433.45
|I-LEAD Charter School
|I-LEAD Charter School
|$145,235.99
|I-LEAD Charter School
|Total Allocation
|$145,235.99
|Reading SD
|Southern MS
|$696,778.49
|Reading SD
|Reading Intermediate HS
|$1,462,985.70
|Reading SD
|Total Allocation
|$2,159,764.19
|Commonwealth Charter Academy CS
|Commonwealth Charter Academy CS
|$425,963.06
|Commonwealth Charter Academy CS
|Total Allocation
|$425,963.06
|Pennsylvania Distance Learning CS
|Pennsylvania Distance Learning CS
|$77,665.00
|Pennsylvania Distance Learning CS
|Total Allocation
|$77,665.00
|Harrisburg City SD
|Harrisburg HS
|$536,652.42
|Harrisburg City SD
|Rowland Academy
|$374,643.18
|Harrisburg City SD
|Downey Sch
|$187,127.01
|Harrisburg City SD
|Total Allocation
|$1,098,422.61
|Reach Cyber CS
|Reach Cyber CS
|$77,665.00
|Reach Cyber CS
|Total Allocation
|$77,665.00
|Steelton-Highspire SD
|Steelton-Highspire HS
|$256,157.13
|Steelton-Highspire SD
|Total Allocation
|$256,157.13
|Hazleton Area SD
|Freeland El/MS
|$605,206.04
|Hazleton Area SD
|Total Allocation
|$605,206.04
|Bethlehem Area SD
|Broughal MS
|$545,484.98
|Bethlehem Area SD
|Total Allocation
|$545,484.98
|Allentown City SD
|Harrison-Morton MS
|$412,157.94
|Allentown City SD
|Francis D Raub MS
|$483,108.02
|Allentown City SD
|South Mountain MS
|$516,244.81
|Allentown City SD
|Trexler MS
|$433,133.36
|Allentown City SD
|Total Allocation
|$1,844,644.13
|Norristown Area SD
|Stewart MS
|$356,504.60
|Norristown Area SD
|Total Allocation
|$356,504.60
|Achievement House CS
|Achievement House CS
|$90,194.72
|Achievement House CS
|Total Allocation
|$90,194.72
|Chester-Upland SD
|Chester HS
|$478,124.30
|Chester-Upland SD
|Toby Farms Intermediate School
|$183,600.00
|Chester-Upland SD
|STEM at Showalter
|$196,549.80
|Chester-Upland SD
|Total Allocation
|$858,274.10
|William Penn SD
|Penn Wood MS
|$329,133.89
|William Penn SD
|Total Allocation
|$329,133.89
|Agora Cyber CS
|Agora Cyber CS
|$350,492.65
|Agora Cyber CS
|Total Allocation
|$350,492.65
|Esperanza Cyber CS
|Esperanza Cyber CS
|$104,066.81
|Esperanza Cyber CS
|Total Allocation
|$104,066.81
|Olney Charter High School
|Olney Charter High School
|$1,046,194.40
|Olney Charter High School
|Total Allocation
|$1,046,194.40
|Philadelphia City SD
|Catharine Joseph Sch
|$414,776.63
|Philadelphia City SD
|Bache-Martin Sch
|$368,774.89
|Philadelphia City SD
|Day Anna B Sch
|$347,055.31
|Philadelphia City SD
|Steel Edward Sch
|$406,994.50
|Philadelphia City SD
|Forrest Edwin Sch
|$933,837.08
|Philadelphia City SD
|Comegys Benjamin B Sch
|$386,274.78
|Philadelphia City SD
|Fels Samuel HS
|$853,840.08
|Philadelphia City SD
|Furness Horace HS
|$647,835.02
|Philadelphia City SD
|Wagner Gen Louis MS
|$372,214.97
|Philadelphia City SD
|Dobbins AVT HS
|$441,551.45
|Philadelphia City SD
|Mastbaum Jules E AVTS
|$578,659.36
|Philadelphia City SD
|Roxborough HS
|$469,893.65
|Philadelphia City SD
|Lincoln HS
|$1,364,007.83
|Philadelphia City SD
|Bartram John - Main
|$454,631.21
|Philadelphia City SD
|Edison HS/Fareira Skills
|$902,908.99
|Philadelphia City SD
|Frankford HS
|$785,361.29
|Philadelphia City SD
|Franklin Benjamin HS
|$388,169.62
|Philadelphia City SD
|Overbrook HS
|$441,774.03
|Philadelphia City SD
|South Philadelphia HS
|$500,620.13
|Philadelphia City SD
|West Philadelphia HS
|$356,675.18
|Philadelphia City SD
|Heston Edward Sch
|$409,954.46
|Philadelphia City SD
|McKinley William Sch
|$373,457.22
|Philadelphia City SD
|Washington George HS
|$1,087,731.69
|Philadelphia City SD
|Harrington Avery D Sch
|$358,155.16
|Philadelphia City SD
|Parkway Northwest
|$185,737.49
|Philadelphia City SD
|King Martin Luther HS
|$480,993.50
|Philadelphia City SD
|Clemente Roberto MS
|$376,659.57
|Philadelphia City SD
|Meehan Austin MS
|$470,430.87
|Philadelphia City SD
|Amy At Martin
|$299,695.95
|Philadelphia City SD
|Sayre William L MS
|$321,895.65
|Philadelphia City SD
|Strawberry Mansion HS
|$195,357.36
|Philadelphia City SD
|Washington Grover Jr Sch
|$446,701.08
|Philadelphia City SD
|Randolph A. Philip AVT HS
|$355,195.20
|Philadelphia City SD
|Kensington Creative & Performing Arts HS
|$416,911.53
|Philadelphia City SD
|Kensington Health Sciences
|$370,482.11
|Philadelphia City SD
|School of the Future
|$347,795.30
|Philadelphia City SD
|Rhodes E Washington Sch
|$406,254.51
|Philadelphia City SD
|The SD of Philadelphia Virtual Academy
|$471,373.63
|Philadelphia City SD
|The Workshop School
|$176,117.62
|Philadelphia City SD
|The U School: Innovative Lab
|$199,057.31
|Philadelphia City SD
|The Linc
|$202,932.06
|Philadelphia City SD
|Building 21
|$250,341.53
|Philadelphia City SD
|Kensington HS
|$469,590.66
|Philadelphia City SD
|Total Allocation
|$20,088,677.46
|Academy CS
|Academy CS
|$90,194.72
|Academy CS
|Total Allocation
|$90,194.72
|ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber CS
|ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber CS
|$121,518.68
|ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber CS
|Total Allocation
|$121,518.68
|ACT Academy Cyber CS
|ACT Academy Cyber CS
|$77,665.00
|ACT Academy Cyber CS
|Total Allocation
|$77,665.00
|Center for Student Learning CS at Pennsbury CS
|Center for Student Learning CS at Pennsbury CS
|$77,665.00
|Center for Student Learning CS at Pennsbury CS
|Total Allocation
|$77,665.00
|Crispus Attucks Youthbuild CS
|Crispus Attucks Youthbuild CS
|$77,665.00
|Crispus Attucks Youthbuild CS
|Total Allocation
|$77,665.00
|Hill House Passport Academy CS
|Hill House Passport Academy CS
|$77,665.00
|Hill House Passport Academy CS
|Total Allocation
|$77,665.00
|Pennsylvania Cyber CS
|Pennsylvania Cyber CS
|$389,028.00
|Pennsylvania Cyber CS
|Total Allocation
|$389,028.00
|Sus-Q Cyber CS
|Sus-Q Cyber CS
|$77,665.00
|Sus-Q Cyber CS
|Total Allocation
|$77,665.00
|Sto-Rox SD
|Sto-Rox Primary Center
|$185,600.00
|Sto-Rox SD
|Total Allocation
|$185,600.00
|Youth Build Philadelphia CS
|Youth Build Philadelphia CS
|$77,665.00
|Youth Build Philadelphia CS
|Total Allocation
|$77,665.00
|Khepera CS
|Khepera CS
|$77,665.00
|Khepera CS
|Total Allocation
|$77,665.00
|Total Allocations
|$35,430,041
Title I Allocations
Title IIA Allocations
Title III Allocations
Title IV Allocations
- 2017-2018 Final Title IV Allocations (Excel)
Resources
Budget Revisions Guide (PDF)
Comparability Reporting/ Comparability Assurance
Community Eligibility Provision and Selected Requirements
Equipment Inventory (PDF)
Final Expenditure Reports Guide (PDF)
ESSER II Program and Budget Revision Request Directions Interim (PDF)
ARP ESSER Program and Budget Revision Request Directions Interim (PDF)
Census Poverty Data Information
- 2024 USDE Census Data Update Memo (PDF)
- 2024 USDE Census Poverty Data by LEA (Excel)
- 2023 USDE Census Data Update Memo (PDF)
- 2023 USDE Census Poverty Data by LEA (Excel)
- 2022 USDE Census Data Update Memo (PDF)
- 2021 USDE Census Data Update Memo (PDF)
- 2021 USDE Census Poverty Data by LEA (Excel)
- 2021 USDE Comparison by State (Excel)
- 2020 USDE Census Data Update Memo (PDF)
- 2020 USDE Census Poverty Data by LEA (Excel)
- 2020 USDE Comparison by State (Excel)