Legal Name Change Or Name Correction

(Spelling correction, transposed name, incorrect information, etc.)

Copy of a marriage certificate; or

Copy of a divorce decree; or

Copy of social security card; or

Copy of a court order verifying the name change; or

Copy of a Certificate of Naturalization; or

Copy of notarized statement verifying the name change; or

Copy of your passport or passport card; or

Copy of your birth certificate; or

Copy of valid state ID