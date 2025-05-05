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    ​​Certification Staffing Policy Guidelines (CSPGs) ​

    CSPG 11 - Personal Information Changes for Certificate Holders

    Modified: October 2024

    General Policies

    It is the responsibility of each certified individual to inform the Pennsylvania Department of Education's Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality and their employer of any demographic and personal information changes related to educators' name, social security number, address, email address, telephone number, or citizenship status.

    1. Application Procedure for Name, Social Security Number, and Citizenship Status Changes
      Requests are submitted via an online application using the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS).
      • No fee is required.
      • To apply, select Profile Change Application on the TIMS dashboard, then select the type (Name, SSN, Citizenship) from the drop-down menu.
      • Upload or mail the required proof documentation (see below) with your TIMS coversheet:
        To Change:Submit one of the following proof documents:

        Legal Name Change

        Or

        Name Correction
        (Spelling correction, transposed name, incorrect information, etc.)

        		Copy of a marriage certificate; or
        Copy of a divorce decree; or
        Copy of social security card; or
        Copy of a court order verifying the name change; or
        Copy of a Certificate of Naturalization; or
        Copy of notarized statement verifying the name change; or
        Copy of your passport or passport card; or
        Copy of your birth certificate; or
        Copy of valid state ID
        Social Security NumberCopy of your social security card
        Citizenship StatusCopy of the front and back of your current visa; or
        Copy of a Certificate of Naturalization or Employment Authorization Document (EAD)
    2. Demographic Changes
      Select the View & Update My Profile on the TIMS dashboard to change your address, telephone number, email address and other demographic information.

    Reference

    24 P.S. §12-1212

    This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject.  Previous CSPG printing dates on this subject:  1/87, 7/04.

    Summary of Changes

    Date of RevisionsMajor Changes to CSPG # 11
    10/2024
    • Added phrase for EAD
    6/2023
    • Reviewed and updated formatting.
    • Added additional proof document options.