General Policies
It is the responsibility of each certified individual to inform the Pennsylvania Department of Education's Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality and their employer of any demographic and personal information changes related to educators' name, social security number, address, email address, telephone number, or citizenship status.
- Application Procedure for Name, Social Security Number, and Citizenship Status Changes
Requests are submitted via an online application using the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS).
- No fee is required.
- To apply, select Profile Change Application on the TIMS dashboard, then select the type (Name, SSN, Citizenship) from the drop-down menu.
- Upload or mail the required proof documentation (see below) with your TIMS coversheet:
To Change: Submit one of the following proof documents:
Legal Name Change
Or
Name Correction
(Spelling correction, transposed name, incorrect information, etc.)
Copy of a marriage certificate; or
Copy of a divorce decree; or
Copy of social security card; or
Copy of a court order verifying the name change; or
Copy of a Certificate of Naturalization; or
Copy of notarized statement verifying the name change; or
Copy of your passport or passport card; or
Copy of your birth certificate; or
Copy of valid state ID
Social Security Number Copy of your social security card Citizenship Status Copy of the front and back of your current visa; or
Copy of a Certificate of Naturalization or Employment Authorization Document (EAD)
- Demographic Changes
Select the View & Update My Profile on the TIMS dashboard to change your address, telephone number, email address and other demographic information.
Reference
24 P.S. §12-1212
This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject. Previous CSPG printing dates on this subject: 1/87, 7/04.
Summary of Changes
|Date of Revisions
|Major Changes to CSPG # 11
|10/2024
|6/2023