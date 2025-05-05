Teacher Information Management System (TIMS)

Application Processing
To avoid processing delays, it is strongly recommended required documentation be uploaded directly to your application in TIMS. If you are unable to upload all documents, scan and email them to ra-teachercert@pa.gov. Applicants are encouraged to submit transcripts electronically following this guidance.
Application fees are nonrefundable once an application has been reviewed regardless of the outcome of the review.
Use Microsoft Edge or Firefox to access TIMS. Chrome and Safari users experience technical difficulties, which includes payment processing issues.
First Time User?
Review step-by-step guide before attempting to login.
Access TIMS guide or watch a brief video to learn how to complete your certification in TIMS.
Certifying Officers
- Processing Delayed Applicants: Graduates of in-state educator preparation programs (EPPs) may choose to delay applying for certification. Due to the potential for ongoing regulatory and statutory changes this may create issues for the applicant when they choose to apply. Specifically, an applicant will need a recommendation for certification from an EPP for a program that may have gone through changes that may require the applicant to complete additional coursework to receive a recommendation. The Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality (BSLTQ) has established a process to expedite the application process for these applicants. For any applicant who has delayed application for certification for 5 years or longer the Division of Professional Education and Teacher Quality (PETQ) will contact the EPP where the applicant has completed their program to ascertain if the applicant is going to receive a recommendation for certification or will need to complete additional coursework to procure that recommendation and complete the application process. The goal of this process is to assist the applicant in the application process and to avoid delays in receiving a recommendation or in taking the necessary steps to procure a recommendation should that be necessary.
Help/User Guides
Affiliation Instructions
For a provisioned user to view an educator profile in TIMS or include the educator in a TIMS report, the educator must complete the affiliation tab on their TIMS Profile. The educator should follow the steps provided in Step 6 in the View & Update My Profile instructions. Adding the affiliation allows the LEA to view the educator’s profile and include them in reports.
Act 91 of 2021 Classroom Monitor Permit (Type 09) Instructions
A district seeking to hire a classroom monitor should follow the process established for hiring a day-to-day substitute teacher.
-
1
Step 1
An LEA advertises for Classroom Monitors.
-
2
Step 2
An LEA must confirm an applicant meets the following requirements:
- Has completed at least sixty (60) semester hours or the equivalent of courses at a regionally accredited college or university located in Pennsylvania (official transcripts) OR has at least 3 years' experience as a paraprofessional in a school entity and is currently employed as a paraprofessional in a school entity.
- Meets pre-employment requirements for background clearances, citizenship, and good moral character under the School Code and Child Protective Services Law.
- Is the minimum age of twenty-five (25) years.
- Has completed PDE approved classroom management training at an intermediate unit.
-
3
Step 3
The position candidate initiates and submits an emergency permit request via the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS) at the request of the employing LEA.
-
4
Step 4
When the request is received the LEA selects the type of permit and subject area(s) through their TIMS dashboard (Type 09 Classroom Monitor), selects the payment method, and submits the application. Please note: the LEA determines who is responsible for the payment.
-
5
Step 5
Each school entity that uses the services of a classroom monitor under this section shall ensure that each student who receives services under an Individualized Education Program under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (Public Law 91-230, 20 U.S.C. § 1400 et seq.) receives a free and appropriate public education as required under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
-
6
Step 6
This provision expires June 30, 2026. Once issued, this permit is valid until that date.
-
7
Note
An individual who is issued this permit and is already employed by the LEA as a paraprofessional is to be paid the higher of their existing contractual compensation or the compensation as a classroom monitor.