Funding Source: Federal
Grant Program Name: Title I, Part D Neglected and Delinquent
Application Information: Application for Title I, Part D - Delinquent funds are completed by the pass thru agency, i.e., School District, Charter School, or Intermediate Unit and submitted in eGrants.
Program Description: The Prevention and Intervention Programs for Children and Youth Who Are Neglected, Delinquent, or At-Risk, as authorized by Title I, Part D of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 (ESEA), consists of two subparts. The Subpart 1 State agency program was first authorized with Public Law 89-750, the Elementary and Secondary Amendments of 1966. The Title I, Part D, Subpart 1 State Agency program allocates funds to State educational agencies (SEAs) for supplementary education services. These services help provide education continuity for children and youth in State-run neglected and delinquent institutions for juveniles, community day programs, and adult correctional institutions, so that these children and youth can make successful transitions to school or employment after they are released.
The Subpart 2 local educational agency program was created in its present form with the Improving America's Schools Act of 1994. The Title I, Part D program statute was most recently amended in 2015 by the Every Student Succeeds Act.
This is a 100% Federally funded program that provides supplementary education services for children and youth in local correctional institutions and community day programs. The state awards funds generated by the number of children in locally operated institutions for neglected and/or delinquent youth.
Support System: Title I Neglected and Delinquent Advisory Committee contact: Pennsylvania's Neglected and Delinquent Advisory Committee. PDE Division of Federal Program Title I, Part D, Neglected & Delinquent Program Manager Contact at Contact-Us
Resources:
- Federal Legislation, Policy Guidance
- U.S. Department of Education - Title 1, Part D, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE)
- Non-Regulatory Policy Guidance for Title I Part D - PREVENTION AND INTERVENTION PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN AND YOUTH WHO ARE NEGLECTED, DELINQUENT, OR AT-RISK
- The National Evaluation and Technical Assistance Center NDTAC for the Education for Children and Youth Who Are Neglected, Delinquent, or At-Risk. NDTAC was established in 2002 through support from the U.S. Department of Education. NDTAC serves as a national resource center to provide direct assistance to states, school divisions, schools, communities, and parents seeking information on the education of children and youth who are considered neglected, delinquent, or at-risk.
Federal Programs Consolidated Review: Educators selected and trained by the Pennsylvania Department of Education review participating N&D federal programs. In addition, federal programs are audited annually in accordance with Single Audit Guidelines.
Evaluation: State program personnel prepare an annual performance report for the U.S. Department of Education.
Assessment: The Pennsylvania State System of Assessment is used to assess schools and local educational agencies.
Restrictions of Funding/Services: Private, local, and state operated juvenile facilities
Eligible Entities and/or Partners: School Districts, Charter Schools, and Intermediate Units
Method of Distribution: Pass through
PDE Bureau/Agency Responsible: Division of Federal Programs
Title I, Part D Prevention and Intervention Programs for Delinquent and At-Risk Students
Legislative Purpose
SEC. 1401. [20 U.S.C. 6421] PURPOSE AND PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION.
PURPOSE. —It is the purpose of this part—
- to improve educational services for children and youth in local, tribal, and State institutions for neglected or delinquent children and youth so that such children and youth have the opportunity to meet the same challenging State academic standards that all children in the State are expected to meet.
- to provide such children and youth with the services needed to make a successful transition from institutionalization to further schooling or employment; and
- to prevent at-risk youth from dropping out of school, and to provide dropouts, and children and youth returning from correctional facilities or institutions for neglected or delinquent children and youth, with a support system to ensure their continued education and the involvement of their families and communities.
Program Goals
Improve educational services for children and youth in local, tribal, and State institutions who are neglected, or delinquent children and youth, so that they have the opportunity to meet the same challenging State academic standards that all children in the State are expected to meet.
- Provide these children and youth with services to successfully transition to further schooling or employment.
- Prevent youth who are at risk from dropping out of school and provide youth who drop out and children and youth returning from correctional facilities with a support system to ensure their continued education and the involvement of their families and communities.
Facility users of the Neglected and Delinquent (N & D) Reporting System will be emailed documentation regarding the completion and submission of the Annual Survey of Children in Local Institutions for Neglected or Delinquent Children (PDE-3048) in October or November. The survey is completed through the N & D Reporting System and is due mid-to-late December of each year. Information is collected through the Facility Entry Form and Caseload Data. The caseload consists of a list of children aged 5 through 17, who reside in the facility, under 24-hour care, during any portion of the period from October 31 to November 29. The data is used to compile a total of eligible children, which is forwarded to the USDE. The data collected from Pennsylvania along with the other states help determine the following year's Title I, Part A and Title I, D allocations.
If a new institution has opened, either the LEA or the institution must complete the New Facility Form. If the facility does not have an AUN number assigned to the specific address, the New AUN Form must also be completed. Instructions for submission are listed on each form.
The allocation for neglected children comes from Title I.A and will be accounted for separately. The amount of the neglected allocation can be found by clicking on Title I Neglected on the Title I.A project within eGrants. Funds for neglected children should be spent on services comparable to those provided to other public-school children.
Delinquent Institution Plan
The LEA in which an eligible delinquent institution is located that wishes to use Title I.D funds to operate prevention and intervention programs for delinquent or other at-risk youth, must submit a plan for DFP review each year. The plan is completed in the eGrants application. In addition, a Formal Agreement needs to be signed by both the LEA and institution and submitted to DFP annually. This is also found in the eGrants application.
Financial Records
The allocation for delinquent children comes from Title I, Part D and will be accounted for separately. Funds for delinquent children should be spent on services comparable to those provided to other public-school children.
The amount of the delinquent allocation may be found by clicking on the Delinquent Institution link on the Title I.D Menu on eGrants. Each spring, DFP staff will contact LEAs regarding the allocations for the delinquent institutions located within their LEAs. Delinquent funds must be accounted for separately. Any portion of the delinquent allocation budgeted for delinquent services may NOT be used by the LEA for any other purpose. A Final Expenditure Report (FER) must be submitted to DFP by October 30 or when funds are expended.
Evaluation
Annually, each state agency and LEA must evaluate its prevention and intervention programs for youth who are delinquent or at risk of dropping out. Participation data must be disaggregated by gender, race/ethnicity, and age. The disaggregation shall not be required in a case in which the number of students in a category is insufficient to yield statistically reliable information or the results would reveal personally identifiable information about an individual student. Evaluations should use multiple and appropriate measures of student progress. The results must be submitted to DFP and used to plan and improve subsequent programs for participants. The evaluation should be used to determine the program's impact on the ability of participants to:
- Maintain and improve educational achievement.
- Accrue credits for grade promotion and graduation.
- Make the transition to a regular school program or other education program operated by the LEA.
- Complete secondary school or its equivalent and obtain employment after leaving the correctional facility or institution for neglected or delinquent children and youth; and
- Participate in postsecondary education and job training programs, as appropriate.
Data Reporting
Data must be submitted on each student who was served by Title I in a neglected or delinquent institution throughout the year. The data is due by September 30 of each year in the N & D Information collected includes demographic data, profile data regarding the student's stay at the facility, educational services received, and progress of the student.
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