Funding Source: Federal

Grant Program Name: Title I, Part D Neglected and Delinquent

Application Information: Application for Title I, Part D - Delinquent funds are completed by the pass thru agency, i.e., School District, Charter School, or Intermediate Unit and submitted in eGrants.

Program Description: The Prevention and Intervention Programs for Children and Youth Who Are Neglected, Delinquent, or At-Risk, as authorized by Title I, Part D of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 (ESEA), consists of two subparts. The Subpart 1 State agency program was first authorized with Public Law 89-750, the Elementary and Secondary Amendments of 1966. The Title I, Part D, Subpart 1 State Agency program allocates funds to State educational agencies (SEAs) for supplementary education services. These services help provide education continuity for children and youth in State-run neglected and delinquent institutions for juveniles, community day programs, and adult correctional institutions, so that these children and youth can make successful transitions to school or employment after they are released.

The Subpart 2 local educational agency program was created in its present form with the Improving America's Schools Act of 1994. The Title I, Part D program statute was most recently amended in 2015 by the Every Student Succeeds Act.

This is a 100% Federally funded program that provides supplementary education services for children and youth in local correctional institutions and community day programs. The state awards funds generated by the number of children in locally operated institutions for neglected and/or delinquent youth.

Support System: Title I Neglected and Delinquent Advisory Committee contact: Pennsylvania's Neglected and Delinquent Advisory Committee. PDE Division of Federal Program Title I, Part D, Neglected & Delinquent Program Manager Contact at Contact-Us

Resources:

Federal Legislation, Policy Guidance

U.S. Department of Education - Title 1, Part D, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE)

Non-Regulatory Policy Guidance for Title I Part D - PREVENTION AND INTERVENTION PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN AND YOUTH WHO ARE NEGLECTED, DELINQUENT, OR AT-RISK

The National Evaluation and Technical Assistance Center NDTAC for the Education for Children and Youth Who Are Neglected, Delinquent, or At-Risk. NDTAC was established in 2002 through support from the U.S. Department of Education. NDTAC serves as a national resource center to provide direct assistance to states, school divisions, schools, communities, and parents seeking information on the education of children and youth who are considered neglected, delinquent, or at-risk.

Federal Programs Consolidated Review: Educators selected and trained by the Pennsylvania Department of Education review participating N&D federal programs. In addition, federal programs are audited annually in accordance with Single Audit Guidelines.

Evaluation: State program personnel prepare an annual performance report for the U.S. Department of Education.

Assessment: The Pennsylvania State System of Assessment is used to assess schools and local educational agencies.

Restrictions of Funding/Services: Private, local, and state operated juvenile facilities

Eligible Entities and/or Partners: School Districts, Charter Schools, and Intermediate Units

Method of Distribution: Pass through

PDE Bureau/Agency Responsible: Division of Federal Programs

2026-27 Neglected and Delinquent Facility Lists (Excel)