Overview
The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) oversees 500 public school districts, more than 170 public charter schools, public cyber charter schools, Career and Technology Centers/Vocational Technical schools, public Intermediate Units, the education of youth in State Juvenile Correctional Institutions, Head Starts and publicly funded preschools, and community colleges.
PDE also oversees policies related to public, academic, and school libraries, and the State Library of Pennsylvania.
State Library of Pennsylvania Collecting, preserving, and providing access to materials for, by, and about Pennsylvania.
Professional Standards and Practices Commission The Professional Standards and Practices Commission sets preparation, certification, practice, and conduct standards for teachers.
State Board of Education The State Board of Education reviews, develops, and adopts regulations that govern basic and higher education in the Commonwealth.
State Board of Higher Education Provide direction, coordination, and support to ensure that institutions of higher education fully meet the workforce and economic development needs of this Commonwealth.