School Services Office
The School Services Office serves as a central point of inquiry for advice and assistance to school administrators regarding school law, regulations, and related programs, services, and policies. The office also responds to parent inquiries and handles student enrollment complaints.
Topics we frequently address in addition to those that appear below include: non-weather related emergency school closings, grievance procedures, teacher work stoppages, ward of state determination, Commissions (for superintendents, assistants, and IU executive directors), compulsory attendance, and truancy elimination.
Basic Education Circulars (BECs)
Contact Us
Background Checks: 717-783-3750 or ra-PDE-SchoolService@pa.gov
All other questions: 717-787-4860
Resources for Pre-K to 12 Schools
Resources for Postsecondary and Adult Education
Access a list of county and municipal health department websites in Pennsylvania, compiled and housed on the Pennsylvania Department of Health's website.