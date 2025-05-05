Skip to agency navigation
    School Services Office

    The School Services Office serves as a central point of inquiry for advice and assistance to school administrators regarding school law, regulations, and related programs, services, and policies. The office also responds to parent inquiries and handles student enrollment complaints.

    Topics we frequently address in addition to those that appear below include: non-weather related emergency school closings, grievance procedures, teacher work stoppages, ward of state determination, Commissions (for superintendents, assistants, and IU executive directors), compulsory attendance, and truancy elimination.

    Basic Education Circulars (BECs)

    Contact Us

    Background Checks: 717-783-3750 or ra-PDE-SchoolService@pa.gov

    All other questions: 717-787-4860

    COVID-19 Resources for School Communities

    Coronavirus (COVID-19) mitigation ​efforts have required school communities to work within changing, complex circumstances and unprecedented situations. The Pennsylvania Department of Education is committed to offering guidance and resources to support and help protect school communities during this pandemic.

    COVID-19 Inquiry Contact

    Resources for Pre-K to 12 Schools

    Resources for Postsecondary and Adult Education

    Access a list of county an​d municipal health department websites in Pennsylvania, compiled and housed on the Pennsylvania Department of Health's website.

    Governor's Emergency Education Relief Funds (GEER)

    Information on the distribution of Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Funds to schools in Pennsylvania during COVID-19.

    Learn more about GEER Funds

    Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds

    Information on the distribution of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds to schools in Pennsylvania during COVID-19.

    More information about ESSER Funding