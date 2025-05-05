School Services Office

The School Services Office serves as a central point of inquiry for advice and assistance to school administrators regarding school law, regulations, and related programs, services, and policies. The office also responds to parent inquiries and handles student enrollment complaints.

Topics we frequently address in addition to those that appear below include: non-weather related emergency school closings, grievance procedures, teacher work stoppages, ward of state determination, Commissions (for superintendents, assistants, and IU executive directors), compulsory attendance, and truancy elimination.