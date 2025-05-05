​Instruction

Early Learning
The Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) is focused on creating opportunities for the commonwealth's youngest citizens to develop and learn to their fullest potential.
Elementary and Secondary Education (K-12)
The Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) provides assistance to public schools across Pennsylvania who serve students in kindergarten through grade 12.
Postsecondary and Higher Education
The Office of Postsecondary and Higher Education is home to two bureaus, the Bureau of Postsecondary and Adult Education, and the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality.