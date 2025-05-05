Skip to agency navigation
    ​Instruction

    Explore the variety of instruction styles available to Pennsylvania learners. We know education is not one size fits all, and PDE is committed to supporting learning environments across all five of our deputates.  

    Early Learning

    The Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) is focused on creating opportunities for the commonwealth's youngest citizens to develop and learn to their fullest potential.

    Elementary and Secondary Education (K-12)

    The Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) provides assistance to public schools across Pennsylvania who serve students in kindergarten through grade 12.

    Postsecondary and Higher Education

    The Office of Postsecondary and Higher Education is home to two bureaus, the Bureau of Postsecondary and Adult Education, and the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality.

    High School Equivalency/ Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma (CSSD)

    The Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma (CSSD) is a high school equivalency credential available to Pennsylvania residents who do not possess a high school diploma and who have met criteria specified in the Pennsylvania Code (22 PA Code §4.72).

    Adult Basic and Family Literacy Education

    The Division of Adult Education administers federal and state adult basic and family literacy funds.

    Veterans Education

    The Division of Veterans/Military Education is the State Approving Agency (SAA) for Pennsylvania. In order for a veteran, reservist or dependent to use their GI Bill® Benefits the program must be approved by the State Approving Agency.

    Institute for Law Enforcement Education

    The Institute for Law Enforcement Education (ILEE) is a recognized leader in law enforcement training, annually providing instruction to thousands of law enforcement professionals in a wide range of law enforcement subject areas.

