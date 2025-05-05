Official website
Summary of the funding levels for the state education appropriations in the Enacted 2025-26 Fiscal Year Budget.
The eGrants system is designed to allow licensed educational agencies and certain community-based programs within the Commonwealth online access to many of the PA Department of Education grants.