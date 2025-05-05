General Policies

The Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality is required to maintain records of all certificates and permits. Availability of records is governed by applicable statutes and regulations.

Availability of Records to Individuals

Certification records are available to each person professionally certificated via PDE’s online certification system. The following can be viewed through the online certification system, when applicable:

application status

supporting documentation on file with an active application

credentials issued

continuing professional development

tests received including test scores

Educators who were certified prior to the implementation of PDE’s online certification system or whose documentation is not available through the online certification system may contact the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality in writing to request copies of records. The requester should provide as much information as possible, such as full name, middle initial, maiden name(s), former surname(s), date of birth, social security number, etc.

Records not readily and reasonably available to the Bureau may be refused. Refusal or denial on the part of the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality of a properly written request can be appealed to the Secretary of Education.

Availability of Records to the Public

Records related to the types and areas of certificates held, the dates such certificates were issued, and whether the certificate is valid, voluntarily deleted, and/or rendered inactive is a matter of public record. This information is available to the public on the Search Educator Certification website.

The Department may release certification records used to document the eligibility of the holder for a specific certificate, if requested by a third party subject to any applicable exceptions of the Right to Know (RTK) law: