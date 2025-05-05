EBC applicants may use their highest degree or matriculated program GPA to meet the qualifying score for their content and, if applicable, general knowledge assessments, which is to be provided by the Educator Preparation Program (EPP) at the time of recommendation for certification. No action from the applicant is required for this policy to be applied to the review of an application. It is automatically applied when a passing test score(s) is not provided. PDE reserves the right to request additional information from the applicant for verification when needed.