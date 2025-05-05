Funding Source: Federal

Grant Program Name: Title I, Part A

Application Deadline: Annually on July 1.

Application Information: Application for Title I, Part A funds must be completed on-line and submitted on the eGrant system

Program Description: Title I is a 100% Federally funded supplemental education program that provides financial assistance to local educational agencies to improve educational opportunities for educationally deprived children. Title I programs are designed to help children meet the state content and performance standards in reading, language arts, and mathematics. In buildings with 40% or more poverty, LEAs may use the funds to upgrade the entire curriculum of the school and are Schoolwide Programs. In buildings with less than 40% poverty, programs are designed to help specific children and are targeted assisted programs. LEAs and schools are subject to consequences of school choice and supplemental education services if they do not meet adequate yearly progress as determined by the SEA.

Title I School Support System:

Title I State Parent Advisory Council (SPAC)

Title I Neglected and Delinquent Advisory Committee

Committee of Practitioners

Federal Programs Consolidated Review: A cadre of educators selected and trained by the Pennsylvania Department of Education review participating local educational agencies. In addition, Title I programs are audited annually in accordance with Single Audit Guidelines. The U.S. Department of Education generally conducts an annual review of the State's administration of Title I.

Evaluation: State program personnel prepare an annual performance report for the U.S. Department of Education.

Assessment: The Pennsylvania State System of Assessment is used to assess schools and local educational agencies.

Restrictions of Funding:

Eligible Entities and/or Partners: School Districts, Charter Schools, and Intermediate Units

Method of Distribution: PDE Bureau/Agency Responsible: Division of Federal Programs