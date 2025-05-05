Out-of-State Educators

If you graduated from an educator preparation program at an institution outside of Pennsylvania or hold a certificate/license from another state and want to become certified in Pennsylvania, you will find information here to guide you in the application process. Pathways 1 and 2 are the two general pathways that most educators will be able to choose from based on their current standing. The other pathways presented are for more specific circumstances. Choose the pathway that best applies to you and carefully review the requirements and application information. We also suggest you review frequently asked questions from applicants prepared outside of Pennsylvania. When you are ready to apply, see Submit an Application for step-by-step application instructions.

If none of these pathways applies to you, you must complete an approved certification preparation program to obtain Pennsylvania certification. Information about Pennsylvania’s approved programs/providers can be found at New Educators. Also see substitute teaching for information on working while you become certified.

NOTE: Testing requirement exceptions can be found on the Testing Requirements page. All other applicants must successfully complete Pennsylvania’s required content test(s). No other tests can be substituted or exceptions made. This includes testing completed for another state when the test provider, test name, and/or test code for the completed test(s) differs from those posted in Certification Test and Score Requirements (Excel).

Certificate eligibility, including testing exception determinations, are made at the time of application review.