There are more than 80 career and technical education centers (CTC) across Pennsylvania that offer PDE-approved programs to thousands of students. These programs are built on foundations of academic rigor and high expectations for student learning and success. Students self-select to enroll in a CTC, and many participate in Advanced Placement or Honors courses within their local school district.
Elementary and Secondary Education
Career and Technical Education
Career and technical education (CTE) in Pennsylvania offers students the opportunity to develop critical skills through a combination of classes and hands-on learning experiences, which allow them to apply academics to real-world problems.