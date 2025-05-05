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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Elementary and Secondary Education

    Career and Technical Education

    Career and technical education (CTE) in Pennsylvania offers students the opportunity to develop critical skills through a combination of classes and hands-on learning experiences, which allow them to apply academics to real-world problems.

    There are more than 80 career and technical education centers (CTC) across Pennsylvania that offer PDE-approved programs to thousands of students. These programs are built on foundations of academic rigor and high expectations for student learning and success. Students self-select to enroll in a CTC, and many participate in Advanced Placement or Honors courses within their local school district.

    Toolkits

    Pennsylvania’s Modernized Career Clusters Framework

    Pennsylvania’s Modernized Career Clusters Framework provides a clear, future-focused structure for organizing Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs across the Commonwealth.

    Pennsylvania’s Modernized Career Clusters Framework