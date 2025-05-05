Pennsylvania requires assessment of candidates in General Knowledge, Professional Knowledge, and Subject Area Knowledge prior to issuance of a certificate. The information on this page provides guidance for completing these requirements. Please review this information carefully prior to completing any assessment requirement.

Test scores are submitted electronically to the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) by the test administrator. Test scores are automatically submitted to PDE when tests are taken in Pennsylvania. If not, or if taken remotely, contact the test administrator to request the scores be submitted to PDE.

Full testing requirement exceptions apply only to out-of-state educators who meet the requirements of specific routes/conditions. All others must successfully complete Pennsylvania’s required testing.