Pennsylvania requires assessment of candidates in General Knowledge, Professional Knowledge, and Subject Area Knowledge prior to issuance of a certificate. The information on this page provides guidance for completing these requirements. Please review this information carefully prior to completing any assessment requirement.
Test scores are submitted electronically to the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) by the test administrator. Test scores are automatically submitted to PDE when tests are taken in Pennsylvania. If not, or if taken remotely, contact the test administrator to request the scores be submitted to PDE.
Full testing requirement exceptions apply only to out-of-state educators who meet the requirements of specific routes/conditions. All others must successfully complete Pennsylvania’s required testing.
Test Registration and Study Guides
Basic Skills Assessment Requirement
Effective July 1, 2025, the basic skills assessment required under 22 Pa. Code § 49.18 (relating to assessment) will no longer be required for entry into a Pennsylvania baccalaureate teacher preparation program. (24 P.S. § 1207.3)
NOTE: Section 1509-K of the Public School Code waived the basic skills assessment for three years from July 8, 2022 to July 8, 2025. (24 P.S. § 1509-K)
Testing Guidelines
- As a general rule, a candidate must take and pass the test(s) associated with the certification they are seeking to earn.
- All PK-12 certifications, if an initial certification, must include the certification content test and the fundamental subjects test—except if dual enrolled with PK-4 or Grades 4-8 and a PK-12 certification area. The fundamental subject areas tested are addressed and embedded in the PK-4 and Grades 4-8 test modules.
- A candidate who has a PK-4 certification seeking to add-on grades 4-8 does not have to take Grades 4-8 Module 1 (5153). Students who are dual enrolled in a Grades PK-4 and 4-8 program will have Grades 4-8 Module 1 requirement removed at the time the application is evaluated.
- Programs do not need to wait on test results to appear in TIMS to complete their affirmation/recommendation. Once a program has official results in hand, they may complete their affirmation/recommendation.
Announcements
- Family and Consumer Sciences (5122) will no longer be available after 8/31/2024; Family and Consumer Sciences (5123) will be available on 9/1/2024.
- Social Studies: Content Knowledge (5081) will no longer be available after 8/31/2024; Social Studies (5581) will be available on 9/1/2024.
- Technology Education (5051) will no longer be available after 8/31/2024; Technology and Engineering Education (5053) will be available on 9/1/2024.
- Environmental Education (0831) is no longer available through ETS; the new PA Environmental Education (Environmental Literacy and Sustainability) Test Registration is available effective November 1, 2024.