​​​Clearances/Background Checks

Pennsylvania School Law requires that all applicants for employment in public and private schools, employees of independent contractors seeking business with public and private schools, and student teacher candidates undergo background checks if they will have direct contact with students.

The following three background checks are required:

Find information about obtaining clearances, associated laws and regulations, answers to frequently asked questions, and additional resources below. In addition, consider reviewing 24 P.S. §1-111, as amended, and the Child Pro​tective Services Law concerning background checks, for more information.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services offers​ these answers to frequently asked questions about clearances for school employees.