    Elementary and Secondary Education

    The Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) provides assistance to public schools across Pennsylvania who serve students in kindergarten through grade 12. The office works with educators, legislators, government agencies, organizations, and communities across Pennsylvania to ensure students have access to a high-quality education, regardless of their zip code.  

    Programs

    Career Ready PA

    Pennsylvania's economic future depends on having a well-educated and skilled workforce that is prepared to meet the current and projected demands of a global, knowledge-based 21st century economy.

    Curriculum

    The Division of Instructional Quality provides guidance, materials and resources to educators regarding curriculum, instruction, assessment ​and regulations passed by the Pennsylvania State Board of Education (Pa. Code, Title 22, Chapter 4) related to:

    Standards Aligned System

    The Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Division of Instructional Quality maintains and supports a digital curriculum and instruction resource website – the Standards Aligned System (SAS) – which is comprised of six distinct elements that provide a common framework for continuous student, teacher, and school and district growth.

    Assessments

    The Pennsylvania state assessment system is composed of assessments and the reporting associated with the results of those assessments. The assessment system includes the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA), the Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA), the Pennsylvania Accountability System (PAS), the Pennsylvania Value-Added Assessment System (PVAAS), the Keystone Exams (end-of-course), Classroom Diagnostic Tools (CDT) and the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). Learn more about these assessments and others below.

    Graduation Requirements

    Learn about Pennsylvania’s Pathways to Graduation, which provide alternative avenues for high school students to demonstrate postsecondary preparedness and satisfy statewide requirements without attaining Keystone Exam proficiency.

