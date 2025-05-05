Skip to agency navigation
    Mission

    The PDE Office of School Climate and Well-Being, works collaboratively with Pennsylvania school communities and stakeholders to advance efforts to develop and sustain equitable trauma-informed learning environments that promote and support the academic, physical, and psychological safety and well-being of all students and staff.

    Vision

    All Pennsylvania school entities will be prepared to provide safe, healthy, and supportive learning environments for all students and staff.

    ​Contact Us

    Office of School Climate and Well-Being: ra-edsafeschoolsrep@pa.gov | (717) 783-6612

    Contacts for specific areas of focus within the Office of School Climate and Well-Being.

    Unlock insights about your school with the school climate survey

    Learn how PDE's School Climate Survey can help districts better understand how students and staff are experiencing school. Hear directly from two Intermediate Unit leaders as they share their firsthand perspectives on how the survey supports schools and districts statewide.

    Climate and Wellbeing

    School District Re-entry Plans Resource Guide

    This guide offers practical strategies, sample templates, case studies, and step-by-step planning tools aligned with Pennsylvania’s educational policies and student support frameworks. Whether a student has been away for two weeks recovering from surgery, or for two months managing a mental health crisis, this resource will help educators ensure every return is intentional, supported, and successful.

    School District Re-entry Plans Resource Guide

    Pennsylvania's Suicide Prevention Guide

    Changing the Narrative on Suicide: Continuing the Conversation

    Pennsylvania's Suicide Prevention Guide

    Social Emotional Wellness Action Planning Guide

    A new guide has been released to help schools and districts improve social-emotional wellness for students and staff. Developed by PDE, IU partners, and REL, the Social Emotional Wellness Action Planning Guide offers a clear, evidence-based process for creating and carrying out social-emotional wellness programs.

    Social Emotional Wellness Action Planning Guide

    Connections Corner

    Contact The Office of School Climate and Well-Being.

    Connections Corner

    AED Program

    Act 35 of 2014, Reporting on automatic external defibrillators

    More information about the AED Program

    ​Career Ready Skills

    The Pennsylvania Career Ready Skills are social emotional learning progressions that support the development of student competence.

    More information about Pennsylvania Career Ready Skills

    ​​SAP​​​/PBIS

    ​​​PA Positi​​ve Behavior Support (PBIS) and ​​​Student Assistan​​ce Program (SAP)

    Lear​n more about PBIS and the PaPBS Network
    Learn more about this program, which is used to mobilize school resources to remove barriers to learning.

    PA I​​nspired Leadership Program

    The PIL Program is a statewide, standards-based continuing professional education program for school and system leaders.

    Visit the PIL webpa​ge for additional information on Act 45 Credit for School Safety Training information​.​