Mission

The PDE Office of School Climate and Well-Being, works collaboratively with Pennsylvania school communities and stakeholders to advance efforts to develop and sustain equitable trauma-informed learning environments that promote and support the academic, physical, and psychological safety and well-being of all students and staff.

Vision

All Pennsylvania school entities will be prepared to provide safe, healthy, and supportive learning environments for all students and staff.

