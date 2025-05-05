The Public School Code Amendments (Act 61 of 2008) set forth requirements for Pennsylvania public institutions (Penn State University, Temple University, Lincoln University, University of Pittsburgh) to continue the annual reporting requirements previously required as part of the annual appropriations acts relative to those institutions.



These reports, known as the Snyder Report and the Stairs Report, are based primarily on data reported by Pennsylvania's public universities to the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

The Snyder Report focuses on data related to student credit hours and degrees, and faculty salaries and workweek activities, for all academic programs of the university for the reporting year.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education is charged with posting data from the reports from these institutions on its website for a period of no less than 5 years from the date of submission. The full Snyder Reports can be obtained from the Joint State Government Commission​ of the General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

For more information, please contact the Division of Higher Education, Access, and Equity at ra-highereducation@pa.gov.​