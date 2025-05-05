Career and Technical Education is the science or art of teaching fundamental concepts and skills in the specific career and technical education programs.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania Career and Technical Intern or Career and Technical Instructional certificate is qualified to teach career and technical education courses in grades 7 through 12 in an approved career and technical education program, providing the appropriate content certificate or occupational competency is held.

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania Career and Technical Intern or Instructional certificate is qualified to teach skills within the area of their Occupational Competency Area (OCA) or certificate within an approved career and technical education program. Access ​CIP Codes

Special Considerations

The certified educator may teach courses to students, including special education or gifted students, within the scope of the certificate.

An educator certified in this area may: Provide professional development services regarding their collegial studies/skills;

Serve in the role of mentor/advisor; and Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.



Certification Clarifications

Related Occupational Competency Areas – Type Code (0) When an Occupational Competency Area (OCA) has been approved by the Department as having related content to a specific Instructional certificate, that OCA may be added to the specific Instructional certificate and used in a career and technical instructional program.

Service on the related OCA is counted toward Instructional II certification and against the validity of the Instructional I certificate(s) held by the educator.

Certificate Requirements, effective July 2024: See Career and Technical Instructional Intern and Career and Technical Instructional Certificates

Restrictions

Career and Technical Intern certificates are valid for three calendar years effective the date of issuance, whether or not the Career and Technical Intern certificate holder uses the certificate. Career and Technical Intern certificates can not be renewed, but an educator can be issued a Career and Technical Intern certificate in another CIP if they meet the requirements.



Inactive and voluntary inactive Pennsylvania certificate holders may work for a total of 180 days per school year.