Career and Technical Education is the science or art of teaching fundamental concepts and skills in the specific career and technical education programs.
Grade Level Scope of Certificate
An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania Career and Technical Intern or Career and Technical Instructional certificate is qualified to teach career and technical education courses in grades 7 through 12 in an approved career and technical education program, providing the appropriate content certificate or occupational competency is held.
Certification Assignment
An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania Career and Technical Intern or Instructional certificate is qualified to teach skills within the area of their Occupational Competency Area (OCA) or certificate within an approved career and technical education program. Access CIP Codes
Special Considerations
- The certified educator may teach courses to students, including special education or gifted students, within the scope of the certificate.
- An educator certified in this area may:
- Provide professional development services regarding their collegial studies/skills;
- Serve in the role of mentor/advisor; and
- Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.
Certification Clarifications
- Related Occupational Competency Areas – Type Code (0)
- When an Occupational Competency Area (OCA) has been approved by the Department as having related content to a specific Instructional certificate, that OCA may be added to the specific Instructional certificate and used in a career and technical instructional program.
- Service on the related OCA is counted toward Instructional II certification and against the validity of the Instructional I certificate(s) held by the educator.
- Certificate Requirements, effective July 2024: See Career and Technical Instructional Intern and Career and Technical Instructional Certificates
Restrictions
Career and Technical Intern certificates are valid for three calendar years effective the date of issuance, whether or not the Career and Technical Intern certificate holder uses the certificate. Career and Technical Intern certificates can not be renewed, but an educator can be issued a Career and Technical Intern certificate in another CIP if they meet the requirements.
Inactive and voluntary inactive Pennsylvania certificate holders may work for a total of 180 days per school year.
- No permit is required to work in the certification content area.
- Type 06 emergency permit is required when the individual is working outside of their certificate area(s). Substituting for an individual professional or temporary professional employee outside of their certificate area beyond 20 days requires a Type 04 long term substitute permit.
- These two options combined cannot exceed 180 days per school year.
References
Program Specific Guidelines for Certification
22 PA Code: Chapter 4: §4.22, §4.23, §4.31, §339.41
Chapter 49: §49.11, §49.81, §49.131-132, §49.141-143, §49.151-152
PA Public School Code: §1202, §1204.2, §1205.2, §1212, §1604
This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject. Previous printing dates on this subject: 3/75, 1/87, 7/04, 12/18, 1/20
Summary of Changes
|Date of Revisions
|Major Changes to CSPG #66
|8/2024
|Updated certification requirements due to changes in statute.
|3/2023
|Added validity information for Career and Technical Intern certificates
|2/2022
|Revisions made for Ac 91 of 2021
|1/2020
|Updated terminology per Act 76 from “vocational” to “career and technical”
|12/2018
A note was added under Certification Clarification to clarify the total credit hour requirements for the completed Vocational I and II approved programs.
|9/2018
Certification Clarification section was updated:
|7/2004
CSPG 66 – Vocational Intern and Vocational Instructional:
|1/1987
CSPG 58 – Vocational Instructional and Vocational Intern 7-12:
CSPG 111 – Staffing Vocational Ed Programs for Special Education:
|3/1975
CSPG 37 – Assignment Scope of Industrial Arts Certificates:
CSPG 94 – Staffing Industrial Education Programs: