PDE Data Summit

DQN Data Governance Award of Excellence



The Data Quality Network would like to acknowledge outstanding contributions to the quality of data within Pennsylvania schools. The award will be presented to honor a member of a data governance team who has exhibited dedication, leadership, and commitment to the establishment and growth of data governance either within their organization or on a regional or statewide scale.

The DQN Data Governance Award of Excellence will again be presented at the annual Data Summit. Find out more about this award on the DQN website.

Prior Award Recipients:

2026 - Vicki Erdley & Jessica Bonachea, Westmont Hilltop School District

2025 - Dominic “Nick” Aquilino, New Hope-Solebury School District

2024 – Rebecca Daugherty, Chester County Intermediate Unit

2023 – Deb Henry, Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center

2022 – Lori Moyer, Conrad Weiser Area School District

2021 – BJ Fialkovich, Propel Schools

2020 – Brad Showers, Upper Adams School District

2019 – Mary Ann Calderone, PA Distance Learning Charter School

2018 – Donna Loy, Hempfield Area School District

2017 – Diane Szader, Wallenpaupack Area School District

Data Summit Volunteer of the Year

The Data Summit Team would like to recognize one volunteer per year that goes above and beyond to help plan and organize this year's event. The volunteer team is selected from a pool of applicants, and this award honors just one individual out of this engaged and dedicated group.

Prior Award Recipients: