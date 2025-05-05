The 2027 PDE Data Summit will be held at the Hershey Lodge & Convention Center. Participants will have opportunities to learn, connect, ask questions, and discuss education data with school staff and leaders from across the state. Keynote speakers and breakout sessions will offer information, resources, and tools on a wide variety of topics, from reporting school data, improving data quality and making data-based decisions, to data governance, school improvement, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and more. Attendees will experience impactful professional learning opportunities, gain technical skills, and leave with a better understanding of their data and how it can be used to support and benefit the school communities they serve.
Summit Dates: March 22nd – 24th, 2027
Event Location: Hershey Lodge 325 University Drive, Hershey, PA 17033
Hershey Lodge Accommodations: Reserve your Hotel Room
Group Password*: PDESUMMIT27
*Password is space and case-sensitive!
Official Event Hashtag: #PDEDataSummit2027
PDE Data Summit
DQN Data Governance Award of Excellence
The Data Quality Network would like to acknowledge outstanding contributions to the quality of data within Pennsylvania schools. The award will be presented to honor a member of a data governance team who has exhibited dedication, leadership, and commitment to the establishment and growth of data governance either within their organization or on a regional or statewide scale.
The DQN Data Governance Award of Excellence will again be presented at the annual Data Summit. Find out more about this award on the DQN website.
Prior Award Recipients:
- 2026 - Vicki Erdley & Jessica Bonachea, Westmont Hilltop School District
- 2025 - Dominic “Nick” Aquilino, New Hope-Solebury School District
- 2024 – Rebecca Daugherty, Chester County Intermediate Unit
- 2023 – Deb Henry, Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center
- 2022 – Lori Moyer, Conrad Weiser Area School District
- 2021 – BJ Fialkovich, Propel Schools
- 2020 – Brad Showers, Upper Adams School District
- 2019 – Mary Ann Calderone, PA Distance Learning Charter School
- 2018 – Donna Loy, Hempfield Area School District
- 2017 – Diane Szader, Wallenpaupack Area School District
Data Summit Volunteer of the Year
The Data Summit Team would like to recognize one volunteer per year that goes above and beyond to help plan and organize this year's event. The volunteer team is selected from a pool of applicants, and this award honors just one individual out of this engaged and dedicated group.
Prior Award Recipients:
- 2025 – Katie Dynda, Seneca Highlands CTC
- 2024 – Eufemio Pagan, Agora Cyber Charter
- 2023 – Karen Walsh, Valley View School District
- 2022 – Marie Link, Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8
- 2021 – Stacey McCreary, Chester County IU 24
- 2019 – Anita Danielson, Seneca Highlands IU 9; Danielle Stanislawczyk, Delaware County IU 25; Marsha Hughes, Beaver Valley IU 27
- 2018 – Sabrina Dalusio, Montgomery County IU 23
- 2017 – Greg Hess, Lancaster-Lebanon IU 13
Early Bird Payment, Attendee Cancellation and Refund Policy
Early bird registration payments must be received by Friday, January 15th, 2027. If payment is not received, an additional $50 charge will automatically be added to your registration. Refunds will not be granted to registrants utilizing the Buy 4, Get a $200 Discount promotion (substitutions only).
Refunds (minus a $25 administrative/processing fee will be granted to registrants who cancel by email at RA-EDPDEDATASUMMIT@pa.gov at least 20 business days prior to the event. Cancellation notices must be received by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26th, 2027, to receive a refund.
Refunds will not be provided to registrants who neither cancel nor attend the event. Confirmed registrants who are unable to attend the event may send a substitute in their place at no additional cost. Substitution information must be received by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (RA-EDPDEDATASUMMIT@pa.gov) three full business days (Tuesday, March 16th, 2027) before the start of the event.