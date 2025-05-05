Career Ready PA

The benchmarks are established to meet federal accountability. LEAs report only the students who meet the benchmark at each grade band. Meeting the benchmark is measured by accumulating six artifacts at the completion of grade 5; six at the completion of grade 8; and eight at the completion of grade 11.

The requirement to meet the benchmark is not cumulative; however, the evidence portfolio collection is cumulative. Evidence portfolio collection begins with the 2017-18 grade band; the total pieces of evidence can vary depending upon the student’s grade at the start of collection. Students can meet the grade band benchmark even if the portfolio is not complete for each grade band. A student who begins the portfolio collection in 2017-18 in the K-3 grade band should have 20 pieces of evidence by 2026.

