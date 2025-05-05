The Testing Certification a​​​nd Staffing Policy Guideline (CSPG) outlines testing requirements for all candidates for certification. The information provided in the Testing CSPG is applicable to all educators who are currently applying for Pennsylvania certification.

All candidates should refer to the Certification Test and Score Requirements (Excel) chart at Certification Testing for current test information. Test requirements, including qualifying scores, are subject to change.

GPA Allowance​

The GPA Allowance developed by PDE enables an applicant to use the GPA of the degree in which their preparation program was completed to meet a qualifying score for their content and, if applicable, general knowledge assessments. If the preparation program is a certificate only program for which no degree is conferred, the preparation program GPA can be used instead. The scores and corresponding GPA spans are outlined in Certification Test and Score Requirements. Note, the GPA Allowance does not change the passing score(s) or pass/fail result(s) but allows the acceptance of GPA qualifying score(s) for certificate issuance.

Intern certificate and/or add-on applicants may use their highest degree GPA or most recent GPA to meet the qualifying score for their content, and, if applicable, general knowledge assessment, in the certification testing chart when being recommended for certification by and Educator Preparation Program (EPP). This information should be provided by the recommender (EPP) in the case of an intern certificate and can be found in TIMS for those requesting add-on certificates. PDE reserves the right to request additional information from the applicant for approval if needed.

See GPA Allowance/Sliding Scale Policy at Certification Testing).

Assessment Requirement​​s

Assessment results must be relevant to the specific preparation program recommendation.

Assessments are periodically updated and replaced with a more current version. Previous version assessment results will be accepted if taken up to six months after the effective date of the current version. A candidate who registered for the previous version prior to the effective date of the current version is not subject to the six-month window. A candidate who takes the previous version within the six-month window and fails will be given an additional six months. These allowances are subject to the availability of the previous version.

Assessment Excepti​ons​

Out-of-State Instructional, Educational Specialist, and Supervisory candidates who submit a copy of a current, valid, and comparable certificate with verification of two years of satisfactory experience in the area are only required to take the content testing.

Instructional candidates who hold a current, valid, professional-level out-of-state certificate that is comparable in both content and grade scope to the PA certificate sought are not required to take any additional tests if they satisfy the following in the content/grade scope of the certificate held: ​Completed a college or university education preparation program that included student teaching in the certifying state and passed related content testing to obtain the certificate; and

Present proof of satisfactory teaching experience on the certifying state's certificate for the two most recent years of classroom teaching.

Educational Specialist candidates who hold a valid license recognized by the Pennsylvania Department of Education are exempt from all testing.

Assessment Submission​​

All assessment scores must be reported electronically directly from the test provider when available.

If not available, we accept scores through alternative submission methods: A letter from another state education agency sent directly to PDE with the Current name of the applicant. Application ID, PPID, date of birth, or last four digits of the SSN. Test information: test date, test code, test name, and either the score or state qualifying score needed for certification at the time the test was taken. Official scores in an envelope sealed by the test provider and forwarded to PDE with a TIMS application cover sheet to the address listed on the cover sheet.



Adding Certificat​​e Areas by Assessment

Educators currently holding a valid Pennsylvania Instructional certificate may add subject areas by passing the appropriate content tests and applying in TIMS.

Certification areas that may not be added via testing are Special Education (all areas), Cooperative Education, Health and Physical Education, and Reading Specialist.

Educators currently holding a valid Pennsylvania Supervisory certificate may add a single area Supervisory certificate, excluding special education, by passing the current content test.