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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Department of Education

    Teach in PA

    Pennsylvania is always looking for dedicated, qualified individuals to become educators. If you are a federal employee who has been laid off or furloughed, or if you’re just looking for a career change, we can help you on your path to becoming a teacher. You’ve come to the right place to learn about the most needed positions across the state, see what vacancies we need to fill, or find out how to make the switch and change the lives of Pennsylvania’s learners. Check out the pathways below to get started.

    View Career Opportunities

    Why Teach?

    Considering a career that allows you to:

    • Engage with and build relationships with an audience? 
    • Share expertise and knowledge on a topic? 
    • Create compelling material and content that fits your style? 

    Then we think you'll love teaching! 

    Teachers have a voice and can be a voice for others. This rewarding career is a great way to build a relationship with students who come through your classroom ready to learn. You could be the kindergarten teacher who still gets visits from former students after graduation, the infamous teacher who made differential equations understandable, or any of the amazing instructors in between.

     

    Let’s help you get to the right place!

    We’ll start with your education level. If you don’t have a college degree but have work experience or professional licensure there are still opportunities you may qualify for.

    I Want to Teach

    I Want to Teach

    I’m Interested in Other Education System Careers

    I’m Interested in Other Education System Careers

    What Are The Benefits of Being a Teacher in PA?

    During their careers, teachers continue to have access to high-quality professional development and leadership opportunities. New public school teachers participate in induction programs for two years and are given a mentor. Many school entities also offer funding to attain higher education degrees, certiﬁcate programs, and endorsements. Teachers are continuously learning and growing!

    28.5%

    Above Average Salary in PA

    Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and National Center for Educational Statistics showed that in 2022 Pennsylvania topped the list for teacher pay, and teachers can expect to earn 28.5% more than the average salary.

    Modified Summer Schedule

    Loan Forgiveness

    Comprehensive Salary

    Top Tier Retirement Benefits

    Job Security

    Career Resources

    Register in TIMS

    Access TIMS

    Ready to get in the classroom? Let’s get you certiﬁed! The certiﬁcation process in Pennsylvania starts in the Teacher Information Management System, also known as TIMS.

    Step 1: Apply for your Certification Online

    Before you begin, make sure you have:

    • internet connection
    • your social security number 
    • a credit card

    Visit the TIMS page and provide all the information on the online form. After you pay and submit your application in TIMS, you will be provided the link to print your application cover sheet. The cover sheet provides complete instruction on submitting your documents to PDE. Some documents can be uploaded and submitted electronically and others will be submitted to PDE through the mail with the application cover sheet.

    Step 2: The Department of Education Processes your Application

    After you create your account, a designated ofﬁcer from your school recommends your certiﬁcation (your school will handle this automatically once you fulﬁll your education requirements.) Want to check the status of your app? Login to TIMS at any time to see where you’re at in the process.

    Step 3: Get Approved and Print your Certificate 

    Once your certiﬁcation is approved you’ll receive an email. Download and print your certiﬁcate and take a moment to celebrate you earned it!