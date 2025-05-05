Access TIMS

Ready to get in the classroom? Let’s get you certiﬁed! The certiﬁcation process in Pennsylvania starts in the Teacher Information Management System, also known as TIMS.

Step 1: Apply for your Certification Online

Before you begin, make sure you have:

internet connection

your social security number

a credit card

Visit the TIMS page and provide all the information on the online form. After you pay and submit your application in TIMS, you will be provided the link to print your application cover sheet. The cover sheet provides complete instruction on submitting your documents to PDE. Some documents can be uploaded and submitted electronically and others will be submitted to PDE through the mail with the application cover sheet.

Step 2: The Department of Education Processes your Application

After you create your account, a designated ofﬁcer from your school recommends your certiﬁcation (your school will handle this automatically once you fulﬁll your education requirements.) Want to check the status of your app? Login to TIMS at any time to see where you’re at in the process.

Step 3: Get Approved and Print your Certificate

Once your certiﬁcation is approved you’ll receive an email. Download and print your certiﬁcate and take a moment to celebrate you earned it!