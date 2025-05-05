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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Fostering Independence Tuition Waiver Program

    The Fostering Independence Tuition Waiver Program (FosterEd), created by Act 16 of 2019, seeks to remove barriers in accessing postsecondary education for youth who are or have been in foster care. All Pennsylvania colleges and universities, including public, private, community colleges, and state-related schools, are required to award the waivers. The waivers, which also cover college application fees, can be used for up to five years or until a student reaches age 26.

    Annual FosterEd Reports