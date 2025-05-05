Fostering Independence Tuition Waiver Program

The Fostering Independence Tuition Waiver Program (FosterEd), created by Act 16 of 2019, seeks to remove barriers in accessing postsecondary education for youth who are or have been in foster care. All Pennsylvania colleges and universities, including public, private, community colleges, and state-related schools, are required to award the waivers. The waivers, which also cover college application fees, can be used for up to five years or until a student reaches age 26.

Annual FosterEd Reports