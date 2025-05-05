​​​Basic Education Circulars (BECs)

Name Last Reviewed ​Last Revised

Reference Source Purpose

Military Recruiter Access to Secondary Students and Student Information November 2023 ​3/1/2023

20 USC 790 US Code The Pennsylvania Department of Education interprets Public Law 107–110, No Child Left Behind Act of 2001, Section 9528 (Armed Forces Recruiter Access To Students and Student Recruiting Information), 20 USC §7908, and Pennsylvania law Act 10, 1991, 51 P.S. §§20221-20225 in the following manner:

​Act 1 of 2022 - Assisting Students Experiencing Education Instability

August 2022 ​8/1/2022

​24 P.S. § 13-1331.1

Purdon's Statutes​ ​Act 1 of 2022 (Act 1) promotes timely high school graduation and facilitates equal access to academics and extracurricular activities and the removal of systemic barriers for students who experience education instability as defined by the legislation.



​Act 168 of 2014 - Procedures and Forms December 2014 ​12/19/2014

​24 P.S. 1-111 ​Purdon's Statutes ​This circular describes the process for completing the employment history review process related to Act 168, explains the use of forms for employment screening, and details the process for accessing "pending criminal charge" information as required by Act 168.

Admission to Kindergarten and Beginners December 2022 12/1/2022

24 P.S. 5-503 Purdon's Statutes Local school board has the right and responsibility for establishing the age at which a child can begin the kindergarten program

Suspension (Furlough) of Professional Employees; Alteration and/or Curtailment of Programs

June 2023 ​6/1/2023

24 P.S. 11-1124 Purdon's Statutes Section 1124 of the School Code provides that: Any board of school directors may suspend the necessary number of professional employees, for any of the causes herein enumerated

Alternative Education for Disruptive Youth (Being Revised) ​11/18/2021

24 P.S. 1901-1906 C Purdon's Statutes Provides guidance regarding placement of students in Alternative Education for Disruptive Youth (AEDY) Programs. It also provides guidance on AEDY program requirements to ensure that students in these programs are provided appropriate academic and behavioral support services

Assistive Technology July 2024 ​6/1/2014

20 USC §1401(1-2) US Code Revised guidance regarding assistive technology to comply with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) as amended in 2004 and Chapters 14 and 711.

Background Checks December 2019 ​12/12/2019

24 P.S. 1-111 Purdon's Statutes Provides guidance to school administrators concerning the duties resulting from Act 24, signed into law on June 30, 2011, requiring background checks for employees of public and private schools, IUs, and AVTSs, including independent contractors and their employees

Charter Schools March 2020 ​6/10/2026

24 P.S. §§ 17-1701-A - 17-1732-A Purdon's Statutes To serve as a guide for charter schools, school districts, parents, and students. The Charter School law, known as Act 22 of 1997, is part of the Pennsylvania School Code, cited as 24 P.S. Article XVII-A

Commissioned School Officers

January 2023 ​10/1/2019

24 P.S. 10-1078 and 9-963 Purdon's Statutes Identifies when a commission will be issued and what is necessary to be submitted to the Department for approval

Compulsory School Attendance, Unlawful Absences, and School Attendance Improvement Conferences August 2006 1/2024​

24 P.S. §§ 13-1326 – 1354 Purdon's Statutes Department of Education and the schools of the Commonwealth are obligated to comply with state and federal requirements for student attendance and truancy

Copyright Laws June 2003 ​6/30/2003

17 U.S.C. Section 107 US Code The Copyright Revision Act of 1976 (P.L. 94-553) became effective on January 1, 1978 . This legislation takes cognizance of technological advancements in communication and education and sets standards for "fair use" of printed, audiovisual, graphic and musical materials by teachers.

​Cost Constraints

July 2018 ​7/1/2018

​22 Pa. Code § 21.51 PA Code​ ​Provide information concerning Commonwealth approval of PlanCon reimbursable projects.





Cyber Charter Schools

September 2023 ​9/28/2023

24 P.S. §§ 17-1741-A – 17-1749-A Purdon's Statutes Guidance for cyber charter schools, school districts, parents, and students.

Cyber Charter School Use of Physical Facilities July 2013 7/11/2013​ 24 P.S. §§ 17-1741-A – 17-1751-A Purdon's Statutes Guidance to cyber charter applicants and operators relating to the requirements for delivery of curriculum and instruction to students through the internet and other electronic means and the proper use of a cyber charter school's physical facilities.

​Cyclical Monitoring Schedule for Gifted Education April 2010 ​4/1/2010

​22 Pa. Code Chapter 16 ​PA Code ​The purpose of this Circular is to outline the cyclical monitoring process for gifted education and to publish a monitoring schedule.

Days Schools Not to be Kept Open July 2009 ​7/1/2009

24 P.S. Section 15-1502 Purdon's Statutes This BEC identifies for the board of school directors when developing their school calendar which days may be used as instructional days and specific days of the week and holidays which may not be used for instruction under any circumstances

Department–Funded Slots for Approved Private Schools and Chartered Schools July 2024 ​4/1/2013

24 P.S. §§ 13-1302; 13-1372 Purdon's Statutes Provides guidance on how a school district can place a student in an approved private school pursuant to an Individualized Education Program (IEP) and receive partial funding for the placement from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, when such funding is available, pursuant to sections 1302 and 1372 of the Public School Code.

Determination of Residence of Children Living in Pennsylvania Institutions ​Expired on 6/30/2004

24 PS 13-1308 Purdon's Statutes Circular describes the procedures for determining the place of residence of school-aged persons who live in institutions in Pennsylvania , but whose parents or legal guardians reside outside Pennsylvania

Disciplinary Exclusions of Students Who Are Eligible for Special Education July 2024 ​6/12/2021

22 Pa. Code Section 14.143 PA Code Federal regulations for the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). This BEC provides formal written guidance regarding disciplinary exclusions (suspension).

Drug and Alcohol Education, Counseling and Support Services July 2002 ​7/1/2022

24 P.S. 15-1547 Purdon's Statutes Section 1547 of the PA School Code, enacted as Act 211 of 1990, requires school districts to implement a comprehensive tobacco, alcohol and other drugs program including instruction in the classroom

​​Dual Credit Agreements between School Entities and Institutions of Higher Education



January 2024 ​1/29/2024

​24 P.S. § 15-1525

​Purdon's Statutes

​Guidance and context for school entities implementing dual credit agreements with institutions of higher education under section 1525



Early Intervention and Private Schools August 2009 ​8/31/2009

11 P.S. 875-304 Purdon's Statutes This announcement provides guidance on funding policies for the evaluation and provision of Early Intervention services for children eligible to attend kindergarten

Early Intervention Transition: Infants and Toddlers to Preschool April 2012 ​4/11/2012

11 P.S. 875-304 Purdon's Statutes The purpose of this announcement is to provide guidance on transition procedures for: Toddlers transitioning from the Infant/Toddler Early Intervention (EI) program to the Preschool EI program or other community settings at age three Infants/Toddlers who are transitioning to other community services prior to age three

Early Intervention Transition: Preschool Programs to School-Aged Program April 2025 ​10/19/2009

11 PS 875-101 to 875-502 Purdon's Statutes The purpose of this announcement is to clarify the procedures concerning the transition of children from Preschool Early Intervention programs to the kindergarten or first grade programs of their school districts of residence or local charter school

Educating English Learners (ELs) July 2017 ​7/1/2017

22 Pa. Code 4.26 PA Code The development and implementation of an instructional program designed to promote language growth and proficiency as well as academic achievement for English learners is the responsibility of every local education agency in the Commonwealth.

Education for Homeless Youth December 2016 ​12/10/2016

42 U.S.C. 11431 et seq. US Code The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act is an aid for homeless persons. It defines the term "homeless children and youths" as individuals who lack a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence. The Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) will remove those “awaiting foster care placement” as a category effective December 10, 2016.

Education Services for Students Incarcerated (Being Revised) 24 P.S. Section 13-1306.2 Purdon's Statutes Authorizing the adjudication of school age individuals as adults, has increased the student population in local correction institutions

Educational Programs for Students in "Non-Educational" Placements July 2024 ​1/1/2018

22 Pa. Code Section 14.102 (a)(2)(xiii) PA Code The joint policy of the Department of Human Services and the Department of Education regarding educational services for students who receive non-educational placements

Educator Misconduct Complaint Procedures and Complaint Form September 2014 ​9/5/2014

24 P.S. 2070.9 Purdon's Statutes Section 2070.9 authorizes any interested party to file a disciplinary complaint against a professional educator or charter school staff member with the Department of Education

Educator Misconduct – School Entity Mandatory Report Procedures and Form September 2014 ​9/5/2014

24 P.S. 2070.9a Purdon's Statutes 24 P.S. § 2070.9a mandates school entity reporting of educator misconduct with specific timelines. The chief school administrator (school district supt, asst supt, IU exec), chief administrator of a CTC , charter school, or their designees must report the following to PDE : the dismissal for cause of a certified employee or charter school staff member; conduct that has resulted in a criminal indictment or conviction of a certified employee or charter school staff member; information which constitutes reasonable cause to believe the certified employee or charter school staff member has caused physical injury to a student or child through negligence or malice or has committed sexual abuse or exploitation involving a student or child.

Emergency School Closings

January 2022 ​1/18/2022

24 P.S. 25-2523 Purdon's Statutes Guidance and direction regarding public school emergency closing procedures



Enrollment of Students May 2026 5/1/2026

24 P.S. 13-1301 – 13-1306 Purdon's Statutes This BEC provides guidance regarding public school enrollment procedures for resident and non-resident children.

Extended School Year Eligibility July 2024 ​11/22/2023

22 Pa. Code 14.132 PA Code Issues related to Extended School Year (ESY) services for children with disabilities

Extent and Duration of Early Intervention Programs for Preschoolers with Disabilities, Including Services during Breaks in Program September 2009 ​9/8/2009

11 P.S. 875-304 Purdon's Statutes Guidance to clarify Departmental policy concerning the extent and duration of the program provided to eligible young children in early intervention programs, including the provision of services to eligible young children during scheduled breaks in their education program

Farm and Domestic Service Permits May 2009 ​5/30/2009

24 P.S. 13-1329 - 13-1330 Purdon's Statutes This BEC will discuss two sections of the Public School Code of 1949, as amended. These sections address exceptions to the compulsory attendance provisions of the school code.

Fire Drills, School Security Drills, and School Bus Evacuations August 2018 ​8/7/2018

24 P.S. 15-1517 Purdon's Statutes The purpose of this BEC is to set forth a process for public school reporting of fire drills and school bus evacuation drills to the Department of Education.

Foreign Students' Eligibility for Enrollment August 2010 ​8/23/2010

22 Pa. Code 11.11(d) PA Code Students who apply for admission to Pennsylvania public schools and possess a visa of any type should comply with the terms and conditions of that visa. Enrollment in elementary and secondary courses of study may impact a student's legal non-immigration status

​Gifted Individual Education Plan Meeting April 2010 ​4/1/2010

​22 Pa. Code Chapter 16 ​PA Code ​The purpose of this Circular is to clarify the function of the Gifted Individualized Education Plan (GIEP) team.

Graduation of Seniors July 2009 ​7/1/2009

24 P.S. Section 15-1501 Purdon's Statutes Section 1501 of the School Code, as amended, requires the Secretary to determine whether a school district made a "bona fide" effort to provide 180 days for seniors following severe weather conditions that caused school closings.

Graduation Requirements for Students with Disabilities (Being Revised)

​

24 P.S. §1-102 - §13-1301 - §16-1614 Purdon's Statutes This BEC provides local education agencies (LEAs) with a summary of information regarding graduation requirements for students with disabilities.

Half-Day Sessions July 2009 ​7/1/2009

24 P.S. 15-1504 Purdon's Statutes This BEC discusses the law and procedures for approval of half-day instructional sessions for school-age students.

Health Record and Questionnaire Sports Pre-participation and Recertification Forms August 2010 ​8/1/2010

24 P.S. 5-511 Purdon's Statutes Section 5-511 of the School Code provides that the local school board "shall prescribe, adopt, and enforce such reasonable rules and regulations as it may deem proper, regarding (1) the management, supervision, control, or prohibition of exercises, athletics, or games of any kind…."

Home Education Program July 2022 ​7/25/2022

24 P.S. 13-1327.1 Purdon's Statutes This BEC provides a listing of the requirements for the supervisor to establish a home education program, a list of acceptable tests to fulfill the law's requirements, and sample affidavit form for use by the supervisor.

​Honorary Diplomas for Veterans

July 2023 ​7/21/2023

​24 P.S. § 16-1611

​Purdon's Statutes

​This BEC provides guidance on the granting of a high school diploma to World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans who did not graduate due to entry into military service.



Implementation of Chapter 15 July 2009 ​7/1/2009

22 Pa. Code Chapter 15 PA Code Regulations of the State Board of Education addresses the responsibility of school districts to comply with the requirements of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and its implementing regulations at 34 CFR Part 104

Instruction Conducted in the Home June 2018 ​6/1/2018

34 CFR 300.39 and 115 Federal Code Reporting requirements for students with disabilities assigned to instruction conducted in the home by the IEP team and students with disabilities who may be assigned to homebound instruction

Instructional Time

March 2024 ​3/19/2009

24 P.S. §1-133

24 P.S. §15-1504 Purdon's Statutes This BEC outlines requirements for instructional time.​





Intensive Interagency Coordination September 2025 ​1/27/2017

20 U.S.C. 1412(a)(12) US Code The system of intensive interagency coordination is not intended to replace the local interagency process.

Lapsed Certificates June 2018 ​6/5/2018

Section 24 P.S. 12-1201 Purdon's Statutes BEC explains the proper course of action when the public entity discovers that a professional employee may have an invalid certificate, and will address audits concerning such certificates.

Least Restrictive Environment (LRE) and Educational Placement for Students with Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) July 2024 ​2/13/2017

22 Pa. Code 14.102 (a) (2) (xxiv) PA Code Primarily directed at school-age students with disabilities. Although components of this BEC apply as well to preschool-age children, PDE is developing specific guidance for preschool-age children.

Missing Child Registration July 2009 ​7/1/2009

35 P.S. 450.401-A – 450.404-A Purdon's Statutes It applies to any last known school which the missing child attended. Missing children include individuals under 18 years of age who are reported to a law enforcement agency as abducted, lost, missing or runaways.

Nonresident Students in Institutions July 1999 ​7/1/1999

24 P.S. Section 13-1306 Purdon's Statutes Students who are residing in a "children's institution" whose parents are not residents of the school district in which the institution is located are identified as "1306" students.

Official Public School File

July 2025 ​7/1/2025

24 P.S. 10-1006 Purdon's Statutes Responsibility for maintenance of the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) official public school computer file lies primarily with the Division of Data Services. This file serves all offices within PDE to provide information necessary for administration of educational programs requiring school level data. It contains the following information: name, address, and telephone of the school; name of principal or head teacher; and school category (e.g. elementary).

Parental and Employee Notification of Weapon Incidents January 2026 1/7/2026 24 P.S. §1303.2-A PA Code This BEC provides guidance to school entities on notifying parents/guardians and employees following an incident involving the possession of a weapon on school property.

Placement Options for Special Education July 2024 ​10/1/2017

22 Pa Code 14.102 PA Code Review a variety of special education service and placement options available to school districts and charter schools through arrangement with other public agencies or private organizations

Pregnant and Parenting Students March 2009 ​3/27/2009

24 P.S. Section 13-1327 Purdon's Statutes This Basic Education Circular is to address questions regarding the education of Pennsylvania students in public and private schools who are pregnant or parenting. Consequently, the following sections discuss such issues as attendance, homebound instruction and special education.

Private Residential Rehabilitative Institutions September 1999 ​9/1/1999

24 P.S. Section 9-914.1 Purdon's Statutes The general authority of LEAs to contract with PRRIs is governed by Section 914.1 of the Public School Code of 1949, 24 P.S. Section 9-914.1. Section 914.1 authorizes LEAs to contract with PRRIs which fall within the LEAs geographical boundary

​Process for Gifted Documentation of Dual Exceptionalities and Caseload Assignments

July 2024 ​3/11/2020

​22 Pa. Code § 16.6 (a), (c), 22 Pa. Code § 16.7, 22 Pa. Code § 16.22 (j), (d), 22 Pa. Code § 16.32 (d) (1-6), 22 Pa. Code § 14.123 (b), 22 Pa. Code § 14.124 (b) PA Code​ ​This circular provides guidance for (1) completing documentation for students identified with dual exceptionalities, and (2) caseload assignment for gifted and special education.





Protection of Pupil Rights July 2000 ​7/1/2000

20 USC 1232 h US Code The purpose of this BEC is to inform you of changes to the Protection of Pupil Rights Act as amended by Public Law 183-227, Title X, Section 1017, March 31, 1994, which revised 20 U.S.C. §1232h

​Public School Employer Third-Party Contracting for Non-Instructional Services August 2018 ​8/29/2018

​24 P.S.§ 5-528 PA Code​ ​This Basic Education Circular (BEC) provides brief guidance concerning the application of section 528 of the Public School Code, 24 P.S.§ 5-528, to a covered public school employer's contracting for non-instructional services with third-parties. This section was added to the School Code by Act 39 of 2018.



​Public School Entity Employer and Employee Collective Bargaining Organizations June 2018 ​6/27/2018

​Janus v. AFSCME, Council 31, No. 16-1466 (U.S. June 27, 2018) U.S. Supreme Court​ ​The purpose of this BEC is to provide brief guidance concerning the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Janus v. AFSCME, Council 31, No. 16-1466 (U.S. June 27, 2018).

Reimbursements for School Construction Bond Issues July 2018 ​7/1/2018

24 P.S. 25-2574 Purdon's Statutes The purpose of this BEC is to provide information concerning Commonwealth reimbursement on bond issues relating to school construction projects.

Sale or Lease of Unused and Unnecessary Lands and Buildings July 2018 ​7/1/2018

24 P.S. 7-707 Purdon's Statutes This BEC concerns the sale or lease of school facilities that are receiving Commonwealth reimbursement for debt service or authority rental payments. When a building is sold by a school district, reimbursement by the Commonwealth ceases. The school district must notify the Department of Education (PDE) of any sale of school facilities

School Construction Reimbursement Criteria July 2018 ​7/1/2018

24 P.S. 7-733 Purdon's Statutes The purpose of this BEC is to clarify existing policies governing re­quests for school construction reimbursement

School Immunization Requirements May 2026 ​5/13/2026

24 P.S. 13-1303a Purdon's Statutes The Pennsylvania Department of Health promulgates immunization regulations (28 Pa. Code §§23.81-87) which require parents of those students enrolled in grades K-12 to have their children immunized against various communicable diseases

Services From The Office of Chief Counsel Pennsylvania Department of Education July 2007 ​7/1/2007

71 P.S. Section 732-301 Purdon's Statutes In certain circumstances, school districts and intermediate units may request an opinion from the Office of Chief Counsel

Services to Nonpublic School Students July 2024 ​11/1/2009

22 Pa Code Chapter 15 PA Code Issues concerning the provision of Chapter 15 services to "protected handicapped students" enrolled in private, nonpublic schools

Special Education Compliance March 2025 ​3/1/2025

22 Pa Code 14.102(a)(4) PA Code Responsibility for developing and maintaining a system that ensures that each student with a disability receives a free appropriate public education and that each family has access to a system of procedural safeguards.

​Special Education FAPE and One-to-One Support Obligations for Students with Disabilities July 2024 ​8/1/2015

​34 CFR 300.101 and 104.33 ​Federal Code ​This BEC clarifies that the Local Educational Agency (LEA) is ultimately responsible for the provision of special education and related services for every student with a disability under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. It describes the responsibilities of the LEA to provide special education and related services including one-to-one support for students with disabilities.

Special Education Services to Nonpublic School Students ​Expired on 6/30/2005

34 CFR 300.403 Federal Code Clarification concerning the provision of special education services to students enrolled in private, nonpublic schools

Student Records Being Retained by a Private School July 2002 ​7/1/2002

22 Pa Code 12.31 PA Code Private school temporarily retains the student's records pending resolution of an infraction of the private school's policies or a contractual dispute with a parent or guardian

Subsidy Payments on Closed , Repurposed, and Reconfigured School Buildings March 2020 ​7/1/2018

22 Pa Code 349.28 PA Code Upon receipt of justification, authorize the continuation of school construction reimbursement payments if the closed school building is used

Surrogate Parents July 2024 ​7/1/2019

20 U.S.C. §141 US Code The purpose of this Basic Educational Circular is to provide guidance regarding the duty of the Local Education Agency (LEA) to appoint a surrogate parent. A surrogate parent is defined as a person who acts in the place of the parent to make educational decisions on behalf of a child with a disability in all matters relating to the identification, evaluation, educational placement, and provision of a free appropriate public education (FAPE).

​Suspension (Furlough) of Professional Employees; Alteration and/or Curtailment of Programs

June 2023 ​6/1/2023

​24 P.S. §11-1124

​Purdon's Statutes

​Section 1124 of the School Code provides that: Any board of school directors may suspend the necessary number of professional employees, for any of the causes herein enumerated



Transfer of Entities July 2001 ​7/1/2001

24 PS 11-1113 Purdon's Statutes Questions about 1113 and 1418 and the Department's response to those questions.

Transfer of Records July 2002 ​7/1/2002

24 P.S. 19-1926 Purdon's Statutes Educational programs in state-operated institutions for delinquent youth operate under the authority of the Pennsylvania Department of Education and are considered to be public schools

Transportation to Approved Private Schools July 2000 ​7/1/2000

24 P.S. 13-1374 Purdon's Statutes Section 1374 of the Public School Code of 1949 governs transportation of exceptional students, including the transportation of eligible children to approved private schools

​Use of Restraints for Students with Disabilities July 2024 ​6/1/2016

​22 Pa. Code §§ 14.133; 711.46; 10.25 ​PA Code ​This BEC provides guidance regarding the definition and use of restraints in special education regulations, the IEP, and reporting requirements related to the use of restraints.

Violations of Background Checks August 2009 ​8/6/2009

24 P.S. 1-111 Purdon's Statutes The purpose of this circular is to inform you of procedures that will be followed by the Department of Education's School Services Unit when investigating alleged violations of 24 P.S. §1-111.

Voter Registration As Part Of Implementation of Chapter 15 July 2009 ​7/1/2009

25 Pa. C.S.A. 1101 et seq. Purdon's Statutes This BEC is designed to supplement BEC 22 Pa. Code Chapter 15 (relating to implementation of Chapter 15), which addresses the responsibility of school districts to comply with the requirements of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and its implementing regulations at 34 CFR Part 104 (relating to non-discrimination on the basis of handicap in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance).