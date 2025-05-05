Please first review some frequently asked questions below or visit our Certification FAQs page for specific questions
Do you have a question about how to apply for certification or your current application?
Send an email to: ra-edcertquestions@pa.gov and include the following in your message (where applicable):
- Your full name
- Your PPID number/date of birth
- Your Application ID
- A detailed description of your question
Do you have a question about School Staffing Policy/Requirements or Certificate Validity?
For Employer Use Only
Send an email to ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov and include the following in your message (where applicable):
- Your full name and title
- Your school district
- Educator's PPID number
- Course name/description
- A detailed description of your question
Do you have a question about higher education teacher preparation programs?
Send an email to ra-edprepprograms@pa.gov and include the following in your message (where applicable):
- Your full name
- Your college/university
- A detailed description of your question
Contact the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality
You may also call the certification services team: 717-PA-TEACH (728-3224) or 717-787-3356. Please note: due to an extremely high call volume, we recommend you send an email.
We encourage you to visit our Certification FAQ page – you'll find answers to most of the questions the team receives, as well as other helpful information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Pursue an approved certification program or alternative certification program to obtain your certification.
Learn more about certification pathways.
Contact an approved certification program provider for your area of certification and they can review your transcripts to determine what you will need to complete a certification program. Once you have chosen and completed a program, you will take the concentration test and then apply for your certificate.
Visit our become an educator page for additional information and resources.
If you're certified to teach outside of Pennsylvania, visit our webpage that provides information on obtaining your certification in Pennsylvania.
If you're certified to teach in Pennsylvania, search open positions in school districts across Pennsylvania by county.
Via the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS), Pennsylvania's online certification platform. TIMS is a one-stop shop for educators to submit a certification application.
Learn how to complete your certification in TIMS by watching a brief video. Find more help and resources on our Help With TIMS page.
Once you're ready to submit a certification application, visit this page to login to TIMS.
TIMS is the Teacher Information Management System – Pennsylvania's online certification system. Visit our TIMS webpage to learn more about the system, how to login for the first time, how to submit an application, view answers to frequently asked questions, obtain help, and much more.
Incomplete: You started an application but have not yet submitted it.
Submitted for IHE/LEA Verification: You submitted your application and it is now waiting for an electronic verification of your preparation program (IHE) or work experience (LEA).
Pending Documentation: PDE is still waiting for your required documents.
Awaiting Evaluation: The TIMS system has determined your application is complete and is now waiting for staff in our office to review your application by the "awaiting evaluation" date. Applications with an answer other than "no" to a good moral character question will take longer. See the TIMS webpage for current processing time.
Pending Additional Documentation: The PDE evaluation has occurred and you now need to submit additional information in order to complete the evaluation. Please check your email to look for the specific requirements outlined by your evaluator.
Pending Test Score: The PDE evaluation has occurred and you need to complete a test(s) in order to be issued a PA certificate.
For any additional questions, first view the TIMS FAQ and/or the Help With TIMS webpage before contacting PDE. If you have a specific question about your application, please email ra-edcertquestions@pa.gov.
Use the forgotten password tool to have a new password emailed to you. The password will be sent to the email associated with your profile – if you do not have access to that email address, please call Help Desk Support: 877-328-0995.
If you have an issue with your application in TIMS, please send an email describing your issue to: ra-edcertquestions@pa.gov. Help Desk Support can only assist with login issues – please do not call them for application assistance.
Our Level I to Level II webpage provides helpful information, a checklist, answers to frequently asked questions, and much more.
If you're an administrator, visit our Administrative Level II webpage for information.
Our Administrative-Supervisory webpage contains information and brief a video to help you learn how to become a superintendent, IU Executive Director, Principal, and Vocational Administrative Director, or, obtain your supervisory certificate.
An educator who holds an Inactive Pennsylvania certification can reactivate their certificate by:
- Completing the Act 48 credit requirement - visit our Act 48 FAQ webpage for more information or contact the Act 48 office: ra-EDAct48@pa.gov.
- Holding an active and valid Out-of-State certification with verification of employment on that certificate within the previous two (2) calendar years – reactive your Pennsylvania certificate for $75 by submitting an application in TIMS. Need help? Follow this reactivation guide.
You do not lose your certificate based on Act 48 compliance – your certificate is either Active or Inactive based on the completion of your continuing education. Active/inactive status has no bearing on the validity of a certificate.
Visit our fees and forms page. In addition, forms will also be accessible via the coversheet that's created once you successfully submit and pay for your TIMS application.
If you are interested in becoming a substitute teacher, please contact the school district where you wish to apply for more information on requirements, processes, and procedures. The hiring district completes the hiring process, including setting the compensation rate and designating assignments.
Learn more about substitute teaching in Pennsylvania on our associated webpage.