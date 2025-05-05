Contact the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality

Incomplete: You started an application but have not yet submitted it.

Submitted for IHE/LEA Verification: You submitted your application and it is now waiting for an electronic verification of your preparation program (IHE) or work experience (LEA).

Pending Documentation: PDE is still waiting for your required documents.

Awaiting Evaluation: The TIMS system has determined your application is complete and is now waiting for staff in our office to review your application by the "awaiting evaluation" date. Applications with an answer other than "no" to a good moral character question will take longer. See the TIMS webpage for current processing time.

Pending Additional Documentation: The PDE evaluation has occurred and you now need to submit additional information in order to complete the evaluation. Please check your email to look for the specific requirements outlined by your evaluator.

Pending Test Score: The PDE evaluation has occurred and you need to complete a test(s) in order to be issued a PA certificate.

For any additional questions, first view the TIMS FAQ and/or the Help With TIMS webpage before contacting PDE. If you have a specific question about your application, please email ra-edcertquestions@pa.gov.

