Fees
|Application Type
|Fee
|In-State – Program completed through a PA Approved Provider
Instructional, Career and Technical, Educational Specialist, Administrative/ Supervisory, Letter Of Eligibility (LOE), Commission Qualification Letter (CQL)
| $200
|Out-of-State – Program completed outside PA
Instructional, Educational Specialist, Administrative/Supervisory/LOE/CQL
|$260
|Act 48 Extension Request
|$0
|Career and Technical Intern
|$0
|Certificate of Preliminary Education (Nurse, Funeral Director)
|$50
|Deletion of Certificate Area
|$75
|Emergency Permits (Type 01, 04, 08)
$100
|Emergency Permits (Type 06: day-to-day)
|$5
|Endorsement
|$100
|Instructional Add-On
|$200
|Intern
|$0
|Level II
|$200
|MEQs/BEQs
|$100
|Out-of-State Reactivation
|$75
|Pre-enrollment Experience Determination
|$100
|Private Academic
|$175
|Program Specialist
|$200
|Public Librarian
|$0
|Resource Specialist
|$100
|TTP & TTP Conversion
|$200
|Veteran's Preference
|$35
|Voluntary Inactivation/Removal
|$75
Application fees are non-refundable. The fee will be retained by the Commonwealth whether or not the transaction results in the issuance of a certificate.
Payment may be made:
- Online via credit card (Visa, MasterCard, Discover Card) through the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS) or,
- By mailing to the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) a U.S. money order for the appropriate fee made payable to the "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," along with the coversheet printed at the end of the TIMS application process.
Forms
Most forms below are to be used for documentation/verification purposes only. All applications for certification must be submitted online through the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS).
For educator evaluation forms including Instructional I to Instructional II see Educator Effectiveness.
- American Board Application Addendum (PDF)
- Charter School Enrollment Notification (PDF) - This form is used for notification of a student attending a charter school.
- Documentation Worksheet for Determining Certificate Validity (Word) - Educators are required to convert a Level I (provisional) certificate to a Level II (permanent) certificate. This worksheet is to be submitted by individuals requesting an actual time frame in which a certificate will lapse. Sample Worksheet (PDF)
- Health Certificate (PDF) - Only required when applying for a Private Academic certificate.
- Locally Issued Career and Technical Emergency Permit Renewal Request (PDF)
- PDE 338 A (PDF) - Used by out-of-state graduates to obtain a college/university verification when applying for Pennsylvania certification.
- PDE 338 CAC (PDF) - Used by applicants who have been denied Pennsylvania certification and wish to appeal the decision.
- PDE 338 ES (PDF)- Used only if specifically requested by your reviewer when applying for a Career and Technical Education Emergency permit.
- PDE 338 G (PDF)- Used for collection of background information for re-issuance of emergency permits.
- PDE 338 P (PDF) - Used by school entities to verify service for Level II.
- PDE 338 R-4 (PDF) - Used to file an appeal of the Department's Notice of Inactive Certification for failure to meet Act 48/Act 45 Professional Development requirements. Email the completed form to ra-a48apps@pa.gov.
- PDE 338 V (PDF) - Used by school entities to verify any professional experience.
- PDE 338 VB (PDF) - Used to verify business work experience when applying for a Superintendent's Commission or Commission Qualification Letter.
- PDE 414 - Report of Professional Staff (Excel)
- PDE 427A- Level I to Level II Summative Evaluation Form for Classroom Teachers (PDF)
- PDE 427B- Level I to Level II Summative Evaluation Form for Educational Specialists (NTPs) (PDF)
- PDE 5529 - Application for Commission for Superintendent (PDF)
- Resource Specialist Permit Request (PDF) - The form contains instructions for completion. It may be uploaded into a TIMS application or mailed in with the coversheet provided in the online application.
- Safety and Driver Education Teacher Certification Assessment - Testing information, dates, and registration form
- PDE 430 – Student Teacher Assessment (PDF)
- Framework for Evaluation Pre-Service Teacher (PDF)