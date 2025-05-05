Skip to agency navigation
    Fees

    Application TypeFee
    In-State – Program completed through a PA Approved Provider
    Instructional, Career and Technical, Educational Specialist, Administrative/ Supervisory, Letter Of Eligibility (LOE), Commission Qualification Letter (CQL)    		 $200
    Out-of-State – Program completed outside PA

    Instructional, Educational Specialist, Administrative/Supervisory/LOE/CQL

    		$260
    Act 48 Extension Request$0
    Career and Technical Intern$0
    Certificate of Preliminary Education (Nurse, Funeral Director)$50
    Deletion of Certificate Area
    		$75
    Emergency Permits (Type 01, 04, 08)

    $100

    ​Emergency Permits (Type 06: day-to-day)
    		$5​
    Endorsement$100
    Instructional Add-On$200
    Intern$0
    Level II$200
    MEQs/BEQs$100
    Out-of-State Reactivation$75
    Pre-enrollment Experience Determination$100
    Private Academic$175
    Program Specialist$200
    Public Librarian$0
    Resource Specialist$100
    TTP & TTP Conversion$200
    Veteran's Preference
    		$35
    Voluntary Inactivation/Removal$75

    Application fees are non-refundable. The fee will be retained by the Commonwealth whether or not the transaction results in the issuance of a certificate.

    Payment may be made:

    • Online via credit card (Visa, MasterCard, Discover Card) through the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS) or,
    • By mailing to the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) a U.S. money order for the appropriate fee made payable to the "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," along with the coversheet printed at the end of the TIMS application process.

    Forms

    Most forms below are to be used for documentation/verification purposes only. All applications for certification must be submitted online through the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS).

    For educator evaluation forms including Instructional I to Instructional II see Educator Effectiveness.