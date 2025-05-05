Excel Reporting Tools

Information for each collection below is captured in an Excel file, automatically creating the appropriate template, which is to be submitted to PIMS.



Reporting tools for the C6 Safe Schools: AED, C6 Safe Schools - Bus, and C6 Safe Schools - Fire/Sec are not posted here. Because of the specific requirements for these collections, the reporting tools are customized for each LEA. They are developed each year by PDE and are sent to LEAs prior to the opening of the collection.

ACT 35

ESSER

EANS



EL Survey Documents

Title I

Home Education and Private Tutoring

Safe Schools

The Safe Schools NonPIMS LEA Data Sheet is a resource to assist in the collection of data needed to accurately report incident details when a reportable incident occurs at a non PIMS-reporting LEA and a PIMS-reporting LEA is responsible for reporting that incident. ​



Student Teacher

Support Personnel

EL Coordinator

PATI Survey Documents



The Pennsylvania Technology Inventory (PaTI) Survey data collection has been cancelled for the 2020-21 school year.



Interscholastic Athletic Opportunities

The Interscholastic Athletic Opportunities reporting tool is preloaded with school-specific enrollment data and is updated annually.