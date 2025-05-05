Excel Reporting Tools

Information for each collection below is captured in an Excel file, automatically creating the appropriate template, which is to be submitted to PIMS.
Reporting tools for the C6 Safe Schools: AED, C6 Safe Schools - Bus, and C6 Safe Schools - Fire/Sec are not posted here. Because of the specific requirements for these collections, the reporting tools are customized for each LEA. They are developed each year by PDE and are sent to LEAs prior to the opening of the collection.
ACT 35
- ACT 35 Tool (Excel)
ESSER
- Instructions for LEA completion of the ESSER Funding Status Report (PDF)
- Instructions for Non-LEA entity completion of the ESSER Funding Status Report (PDF)
- ESSER Reporting Collection for Non-PIMS-Reporting Entities (Excel)
- ESSER Reporting Collection for PIMS-Reporting LEAs (Excel)
EANS
EL Survey Documents
- LIEP Survey (Excel)
- Title III Professional Development Activities Survey (Excel)
- Title III Nonpublic Student Count (Excel)
Title I
Home Education and Private Tutoring
Safe Schools
The Safe Schools NonPIMS LEA Data Sheet is a resource to assist in the collection of data needed to accurately report incident details when a reportable incident occurs at a non PIMS-reporting LEA and a PIMS-reporting LEA is responsible for reporting that incident.
- Safe Schools NonPIMS LEA Data Sheet (Excel)
Student Teacher
- Student Teacher Tool (Excel)
- Student Teacher Tool - NonPublic (Excel)
Support Personnel
- SupPer (Excel)
EL Coordinator
- EL Coordinator (Excel)
PATI Survey Documents
The Pennsylvania Technology Inventory (PaTI) Survey data collection has been cancelled for the 2020-21 school year.
Interscholastic Athletic Opportunities
The Interscholastic Athletic Opportunities reporting tool is preloaded with school-specific enrollment data and is updated annually.