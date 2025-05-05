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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Data and Reporting

    ​Postsecondary and Higher Education

    ​Postsecondary and Higher Education

    Postsecondary institutions annually submit data to the federal Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS), a core postsecondary education data collection program for the National Center for Education Statistics. Data points include, but are not limited to, tuition, room and board charges, enrollment, residency of first-time freshmen, academic programs, degrees conferred and staff/faculty characteristics.

    This information is available to the public through the following resources:

    • College Navigator contains profiles and contact information for postsecondary institutions.
    • IPEDS Da​ta Center primary source for data on colleges, universities, and technical and vocational postsecondary institutions.

    Postsecondary Data & Reports

    The Pennsylvania Department of Education complies and analyzes a wide variety of information about postsecondary and higher education institutions inclu​ding costs, enrollment, graduation rates and other useful statistics.  Use the links below to access the various forms of data.

    Data & Statistics