Postsecondary and Higher Education
Postsecondary institutions annually submit data to the federal Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS), a core postsecondary education data collection program for the National Center for Education Statistics. Data points include, but are not limited to, tuition, room and board charges, enrollment, residency of first-time freshmen, academic programs, degrees conferred and staff/faculty characteristics.
This information is available to the public through the following resources:
- College Navigator contains profiles and contact information for postsecondary institutions.
- IPEDS Data Center primary source for data on colleges, universities, and technical and vocational postsecondary institutions.
Postsecondary Data & Reports
The Pennsylvania Department of Education complies and analyzes a wide variety of information about postsecondary and higher education institutions including costs, enrollment, graduation rates and other useful statistics. Use the links below to access the various forms of data.