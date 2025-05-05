​Postsecondary and Higher Education

Postsecondary institutions annually submit data to the federal Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS), a core postsecondary education data collection program for the National Center for Education Statistics. Data points include, but are not limited to, tuition, room and board charges, enrollment, residency of first-time freshmen, academic programs, degrees conferred and staff/faculty characteristics.

This information is available to the public through the following resources: