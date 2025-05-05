Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Governance

    ​School Boards, Directors, and Trustees

    As required by the Pennsylvani​​a School Code, public school districts are governed by a School Board that is comprised of directors/trustees who serve terms. In compliance with state and federal laws, school boards establish policies and regulations by which their schools are governed. Contact your local school district to learn more about your school board. Visit the Pennsylvania School Boards Association website

    The State Board works closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Education, state policymakers, and educators to review, develop, and adopt r​​​​egulations that govern significant components of both basic and higher education in the Commonwealth. Learn more about Pennsylvania’s State Board of Education

    Act 55 of 2017

    Beginning in the 2018-2019 school year, school board directors and charter school trustees will be required to complete training programs pursuant to Act 55 of 2017.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    ​Requirements will apply beginning in the 2018-19 school year. School board directors or charter school trustees appointed as of July 1, 2018 will be required to complete the initial four-hour training program required under Act 55 during their first year in office.

    ​The school director is required to complete the initial four-hour training program required under Act 55 during his or her first year in office after Act 55's 2018 effective date, regardless of previous service.

    The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) is pleased to announce that it will provide training programs free of charge to directors and trustees. The training programs will enhance the skills and knowledge necessary for individuals to serve successfully on the governing bodies of public schools across the Commonwealth.

    Additionally, school districts, intermediate units, postsecondary institutions and statewide education organizations may seek to provide their own Act 55 training programs. Enrollees in these training programs are responsible for all costs charged by the provider.

    To ensure access to high quality training programs, a listing of approved training programs will be posted on PDE’s website. Training Providers wishing to provide school board director or charter school trustee training programs must be approved by PDE. The application process for inclusion as an approved provider may be accessed via PDE’s website.  Only those training programs which are approved and posted on the PDE website may be counted toward fulfillment of Act 55’s requirements.

    School Board Directors - School districts, intermediate units, postsecondary institutions, and statewide education organizations may offer PDE approved training programs to school board directors.

    Charter School Trustees - Charter schools (including regional and cyber charter schools), school districts, intermediate units, postsecondary institutions, statewide education organizations, and statewide education organizations representing charter schools may offer PDE approved training programs to charter school trustees.

    No entity may provide the training programs required under Act 55 without PDE approval.

    ​Secretaries of the Board and/or CEOs should maintain a copy of each Directors’/Trustees’ certificate(s) of completed training(s) in order to provide proof of compliance of this requirement during a State Audit.

    Act 55 training should be taken after a School Director or Charter Trustee officially assumes office.  Training must be completed during the first year a director or trustee is in office.

    ​As a result of Pennsylvania Act 18 of 2019 legislation, trauma-informed training is mandated to be conducted through Act 55 of 2017 training programs.  This includes a minimum of one hour of trauma-informed instruction in the initial training program for new school directors and charter school trustees, and a minimum of one hour training in the advanced training for reelected and reappointed school directors and charter school trustees.  

    ​Additional questions may be directed to the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, Bureau of School Support, Division of Planning, RA-EDDOP@pa.gov.

    Approved Providers

     
    Provider Name/Address

    Contact Information

    		Renewal DateIntended Audience
    Agora Cyber CS
    1018 W. 8th Avenue
    King of Prussia, PA    		Rich Jensen
    rjensen@agora.org
    844-200-2071​    		5/8/2027Charter School/Local
    Allegheny Intermediate Unit
    475 East Waterfront Dr.
    Homestead, PA    		Robert Scherrer
    robert.scherrer@aiu3.net
    412-394-5979​​
    		3/15/2027Intermediate Unit
    Alliance for Progress CS
    350 Eagleview Blvd
    Exton, PA    		Jennifer Lloyd
    jlloyd@mckennalawllc.com
    610-524-8454
    		1/12/2026Local
    Alliance for Progress CS
    1722 Cecil B. Moore Ave
    Philadelphia, PA    		Stacey Scott
    sscott@afpcs.org
    310-602-2385​ ​
    		1/12/2026Local
    Antonia Pantoja CS
    4101 North American St. 
    Philadelphia PA     		​Roger Zepernick
    roger.zepernick@gmail.com
    215-329-2733​​
    		7/8/2027Charter School/Local
    ARIN IU 28
    2895 W Pike Road
    Indiana, PA    		James Wagner
    jwagner@iu28.org
    724-463-5300​​​​
    		9/25/2027Regional
    Avon Grove CS
    1769 New London Road
    Landenberg, PA    		Christina O'Conner
    coconnor@agcharter.org
    610-255-5325    		2/10/2029Local
    Baden Academy CS
    1016 W. State Street
    Baden, PA    		Michelle Lennon
    michell.lennon@badenacademy.org
    724-869-4269
    		5/21/2027Charter School/Local
    Bear Creek Community CS
    30 Charter School Way
    Bear Creek Township, PA    		Jim Smith
    jim.smith@bearcreekschool.com
    570-820-4070    		3/25/2029Local
    Beaver Valley IU
    147 Poplar Ave.
    Monaca, PA    		Eric Rosendale
    eric.rosendale@bviu.org
    724-774-7800
    		2/16/2026Regional
    Boys' Latin of Philadelphia CS
    5501 Cedar Avenue
    Philadelphia, PA    		Colleen Smith
    csmith@boyslatin.org
    215-387-5149
    		3/17/2027Charter School/Local
    Burrell SD
    1021 Puckety Church Road
    ​Lower Burrell, PA    		Shannon Wagner
    swagner@burrell.k12.pa.us
    724-334-1406​
    		11/19/2027Local
    Center for Student Learning CS
    345 Lakeside Dr.
    Levittown, PA    		Chuck Bonner
    cbonner@cslcharter.org
    215-269-7390
    		5/8/2027Charter School/Local
    Chester County IU
    455 Boot Road
    Downingtown, PA    		​Melissa Smith
    melissasm@cciu.org
    484-237-5308​
    		10/29/2027IU\Regional
    Collegium CS
    435 Creamery Way, Suite 300
    Exton, PA    		Marita Barber
    mbarber@ccs.us
    610-903-1300
    		8/15/2027Charter School/Local
    Colonial IU 20
    6 Danforth Dr.
    Easton, PA    		Michelle Bozzini
    mbozzini@ciu20.org
    610-515-6424​​
    		1/10/2028Regional
    Comm. Academy of Phila., CS
    1100 E. Erie Ave
    Philadelphia, PA    		​Alberta O'Brien
    aobrien@communityacademy.org
    215-533-6700​​
    		1/3/2027Charter School/Local
    Eastern Lebanon Co. SD
    180 ELCO Drive
    Myerstown, PA​    		Barbara Davis
    bdavis@elcosd.org
    717-866-7117​
    		12/23/2027Local
    Environmental CS
    5525 Columbo St
    Pittsburgh, PA    		Jon McCann
    jon.mccann@ecspgh.org
    412-247-7970
    		7/8/2027Charter School/Local
    Eugenio Maria de Hostos CS
    ​6301 N 2nd St.
    Philadelphia PA     		​Roger Zepernick
    roger.zepernick@gmail.com
    215-268-​3102​
    		6/21/2027Charter School/Local
    Franklin Towne Charter High School
    5301 Tacony St.
    Philadelphia, PA    		Brianna O'Donnell
    bodonnell@franklintowne.org
    215-289-5000    		4/25/2028Local
    Freire Schools
    350 Eagleview Blvd
    Exton, PA    		Jennifer Lloyd
    jlloyd@mckennalawllc.com
    610-524-8454
    		2/28/2026Local
    Global Leadership Academy West
    4601 W. Girard Ave
    Philadelphia, PA    		Chatara Benson
    cbenson@ga-schools.org
    267-295-5700    		3/18/2028Local
    Howard Gardner Mult. Intell. CS
    1615 E. Elm St
    Scranton, PA    		Marie George
    marie.george@myhgsd.com
    570-941-4100
    		1/25/2027Charter School/Local
    Lehigh Valley Academy CS
    1560 Valley Center Parkway
    Bethlehem, PA    		Susan Mauser
    s.mauser@lvacademy.org​
    610-866-9660
    		7/8/2027Charter School/Local
    Lincoln Park Performing Arts CS
    One Lincoln Park
    Midland , PA    		Patrick Poling
    patrick.poling@lppacs.org
    724-643-9004
    		8/15/2027Charter School/Local
    Mariana Bracetti Academy CS
    1840 Torresdale Ave
    Philadelphia, PA    		Angela Villani
    villani@mbacs.org
    215-291-4436
    		5/21/2027Charter School/Local
    MaST Community CS
    1800 East Byberry Road
    Philadelphia, PA    		John F. Swoyer III
    Jswoyer@mastccs.org
    267-348-1100
    		5/8/2027Charter School/Local
    New Foundations CS
    8001 Torresdale Ave
    Philadelphia, PA    		​Christopher Zagacki
    czagacki@newfoundations.org
    215-624-8100​
    		10/25/2026Local
    Northwest Tri-County IU 5
    ​252 Waterford St
    Edinboro, PA    		​Bradley Whitman
    brad_whitman@iu5.org
    814-734-8401​​​
    		11/21/2026Regional
    Northwestern Lehigh SD
    6493 Route 309
    New Tripoli, PA    		Jennifer Holman
    holmanj@nwlehighsd.org​​
    610-298-8661​​
    		9/30/2027Local
    Northwood Acadmy CS
    350 Eagleview Blvd
    Exton, PA    		Jennifer Lloyd
    jlloyd@mckennalawllc.com
    610-524-8454
    		2/14/2026Local
    PA Coalition of Public Charter Schools
    ​222 North Kenwick Ave
    Glenside, PA    		​Jesse Bean
    jbean@charterchoices.com
    215-983-9967​​
    		11/14/2026Local
    PA Cyber Charter School
    652 Midland Ave
    Midland, PA    		​Brian Hayden
    brian.hayden@pacyber.org
    1-888-722-9237​​
    		12/28/2026Charter School/Local
    PA School Boards Assn.
    400 Bent Creek Blvd.
    Mechanicsburg, PA    		Dr. Britta Barrickman
    britta.barrickman@psba.org
    717-506-2450​​​
    		8/1/2026Statewide
    Pennsylvania Leadership CS
    1332 Enterprise Dr
    West Chester, PA    		Marc Allen
    mgallen@palcs.org
    610-701-3333​​
    		7/27/2026Local
    Pennsylvania Virtual Charter School
    630 Park Avenue
    King of Prussia, PA    		Debra Heath-Thornton
    dheath@pavcsk12.org
    866-728-2751​​
    		3/28/2027Charter School/Local
    Pennwood Cyber CS
    2951 Whiteford Road, Suite 20
    York, PA    		Christine Moser
    moserchrispenn@gmail.com
    717-208-4463    		4/29/2029Local
    Philadelphia Electrical and Tech. CS
    1709 Ben Franklin Pkwy
    Philadelphia, PA    		Erin Dougherty
    dougherty@petchs.org
    267-514-1823
    		10/29/2027Charter School/Local
    Philadelphia Montessori CS
    2227 Island Ave.
    Philadelphia, PA    		Eric Langston
    e.langston@pmcs1.org
    215-365-4011
    		10/29/2027Charter School/Local
    Pine-Richland School District
    ​702 Warrendale Road
    Gibsonia, PA    		​Barbara Williams
    bawilliams@pinerichland.org
    724-625-7773 x 6100​
    		12/12/2026School District/Charter
    Riverside SD
    601 South Main St
    Taylor, PA    		Paul Brennan
    paulmichaelbrennan@gmail.com
    570-983-7135
    		4/20/2026Local
    Riverview IU 6
    270 Mayfield Rd
    Clarion, PA    		Robin Fillman
    rfillman@riu6.org
    814-227-9301
    		1/14/2026Regional
    Roberto Clemente CS
    131 W. Hamilton St.
    Allentown, PA    		Alyssa Mace
    amace@myrccs.com
    610-439-8514​​
    		10/20/2026Regional
    Russell Byers Charter School
    1911 Arch Street
    Philadelphia, PA    		Jessica Ramos
    jramos@byerschool.org
    215-972-1700
    		5/8/2027Charter School/Local
    School Lane Charter School
    3340 Tillman Drive
    Bensalem, PA    		Karen Schade
    kschade@schoollane.org 
    215-245-6055
    		4/10/2027Charter School/Local
    SD of Philadelphia, Charter Schools Office
    440 N. Broad Street
    Philadelphia, PA    		Mariel Ziegler
    mnziegler@philads.org
    215-400-6353​
    		8/24/2026Local
    Solanco SD
    121 S. Hess St.​
    Quarryville, PA    		Brian Bliss
    brian_bliss@solancosd.org
    717-786-8401​
    		12/23/2027Local
    Souderton Charter School Collaborative
    110 East Broad Top St.
    Souderton, PA     		Jennifer Arevalo
    scsc4ja@gmail.com
    215-721-4560    		9/5/2028Local
    Spring Grove Area SD
    100 East College Ave.
    Spring Grove, PA​    		George Ioannidis
    ioannidg@sgasd.org
    717-225-4731​
    		12/23/2027Local
    Tidioute CS
    241 Main St.
    Tidioute, PA    		Doug Allen
    dallen@tidioutecharter.com
    814-484-3550
    		3/15/2027Charter School/Local
    Urban Pathways 6-12 CS
    ​914 Penn Ave. 3rd Floor
    Pittsburgh PA     		​Kathleen Garland
    kgarland@upcs.net
    412-92-4601​​    		8/23/2027Charter School/Local
    Urban Pathways K-5 College CS
    925 Penn Ave
    Pittsburgh, PA    		​Ashlee Anthony
    aanthony@upcsk5.net
    412-325-4075​​    		1/17/2027Charter School/Local

    Training Program Provider Application Guide

    Introduction

    Beginning in the 2018-2019 school year and in each year thereafter, school board directors and charter school trustees will be required to complete training programs in accordance with Section 328 of the Public School Code.1  To ensure access to high quality training programs, a listing of approved training programs will be posted online.  Training Providers wishing to provide board director and/or charter school trustee training programs, must be approved by the Department of Education.

    School Board Directors - School districts, intermediate units, postsecondary institutions, and statewide education organizations may offer PDE-approved training programs to school board directors.

    Charter School Trustees - Charter schools (including regional and cyber charter schools), school districts, intermediate units, postsecondary institutions, statewide education organizations, and statewide education organizations representing charter schools may offer PDE-approved training programs to charter school trustees.

    No entity may provide the training programs required under Act 55 without PDE approval.

    Initial Training Program

    ​School Board Director​Charter School Trustee
    • Minimum of five (5) hours of instruction and must cover: Instruction and academic programs;
    • Personnel;
    • Fiscal management;
    • Operations;
    • Governance; and Ethics and open Meetings, inclusive of the requirements under 65 Pa.C.S. Pt. II (relating to accountability).
    • Trauma-Informed Care (one-hour)

     

    • Minimum of five (5) hours of instruction and must cover: Article XVII-A (The Pennsylvania Charter School Law);
    • Instruction and academic programs;
    • Personnel;
    • Fiscal management;
    • Operations;
    • Governance; and Ethics and open Meetings, inclusive of the requirements under 65 Pa.C.S. Pt. II (relating to accountability).
    • Trauma-Informed Care (one-hour)

    Advanced Training Program

    ​School Board Director​Charter School Trustee
    • Minimum of three (3) hours of instruction and must cover: Relevant changes to Federal and State public school law and regulations;
    • Fiscal management; and
    • Other information deemed appropriate by PDE to enable the board director to serve effectively.
    • Trauma-Informed Care (one-hour)
    • Minimum of three (3) hours of instruction and must cover: Relevant changes to Federal and State public school law and regulations;
    • Fiscal management; and
    • Other information deemed appropriate by PDE to enable the charter school trustee to serve effectively.
    • Trauma-Informed Care (one-hour)​​

    Entities that seek to become PDE-approved Act 55 training providers may complete and submit the Training Provider Application available on the PDE website to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Division of Planning, by emailing RA-EDDOP@pa.gov.  Training program approval is valid for a term of four years, after which time, entities that seek to remain approved providers, must resubmit a Training Provider Application.

    Cover Page-The first page of the application is a cover page. All requested information on the cover page must be completed. A separate application must be completed for each proposed training program.

    Program Information- All requested program information must be completed.  This information includes:

    • Program Title
    • Program Description- This should be a clear and concise description of the proposed training program. 
    • Number of Actual Contact Hours with Participants- The initial training program must consist of a minimum of four hours of instruction.   The advanced training programs must consist of a minimum of two hours of instruction. 
    • Mode of Delivery- Act 55 training programs may be made available through online or other distance learning media or through regional-based training.  Check off the box that corresponds to the mode of delivery specific to the proposed training program.
    • Program Cost-Specify if program cost is per individual or per program.  Additionally, if program will be offered at varying costs due to intended audiences, a separate application must be submitted for proposed program.
    • Intended Audience- Specify the intended audience for this proposed program.  If the proposed program may only be offered to a specific population, this must be disclosed here.
    • Initial Training Program Requirements- Specify which of the program requirements are met by the proposed program.  Applicants may cover all requirements in one training program.
    • Advanced Training Program Requirements- Specify which of the program requirements are met by the proposed program.  Applicants may cover all requirements in one training program.

    Program Specific Responses- Applicants must respond to each prompt in a clear and concise manner.  When asked to provide evidence, applicants may include attachments in place of, or in addition to, their narrative responses.

    Required Attachments- Applicants must include a complete training agenda, samples of materials utilized during the training program, the session evaluation instrument, and a certificate of completion for attendees.

    The Pennsylvania Department of Education reserves the right to audit course content and to withdraw provider approval for noncompliance with legal requirements.

    Questions regarding this guide can be directed to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Division of Planning, by emailing RA-EDDOP@pa.gov.

    124 P.S. §§ 3-328(a) and 3-328(b)

    Charter School Trustees Training

    Charter School Trustee Training Resources and Reflections (PDF)

    This session is presented by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and is an overview of topics related to instruction and academic programs. The training covers the role of the board in overseeing academic outcomes, structure and purpose of academic committee, data review and analysis, and key questions surrounding instruction and academic programs. 

    This session is presented by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and is an overview of topics related to charter school personnel and effective charter school leadership. The training includes topics such as ensuring exceptional school leadership, planning for succession, and the requirements for both professional and administrative staffing.

    This session is presented by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and is an overview of topics related to effective charter school governance. The training includes topics such as a commitment to exemplary governance, with specific information about implementation of best governance practices, including board composition, and the structure of charter school board meetings.

    This session is presented by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and is an overview of topics related to the basic operations of charter schools. The training includes topics such as the strategic direction for the charter school and an exploration of the ways in which the board of trustees may plan in a manner that balances oversight and management of the charter school.

    This session is presented by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and is an overview of topics related to charter school fiscal management. The training includes topics such as managing resources responsibly and the basics of charter school funding and budgets.

    This session is presented by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and is an overview of topics related to maintaining legal and regulatory compliance. The training includes topics such as a review of Pennsylvania Charter School Law and other applicable statutes and regulatory requirements (inclusive of the Sunshine Act and the Public Official and Employee Ethics Act).