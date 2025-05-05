Governance

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) is pleased to announce that it will provide training programs free of charge to directors and trustees. The training programs will enhance the skills and knowledge necessary for individuals to serve successfully on the governing bodies of public schools across the Commonwealth.

Additionally, school districts, intermediate units, postsecondary institutions and statewide education organizations may seek to provide their own Act 55 training programs. Enrollees in these training programs are responsible for all costs charged by the provider.

To ensure access to high quality training programs, a listing of approved training programs will be posted on PDE’s website. Training Providers wishing to provide school board director or charter school trustee training programs must be approved by PDE. The application process for inclusion as an approved provider may be accessed via PDE’s website. Only those training programs which are approved and posted on the PDE website may be counted toward fulfillment of Act 55’s requirements.

