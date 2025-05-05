Governance

As required by the Pennsylvania School Code, public school districts are governed by a School Board that is comprised of directors/trustees who serve terms. In compliance with state and federal laws, school boards establish policies and regulations by which their schools are governed. Contact your local school district to learn more about your school board. Visit the Pennsylvania School Boards Association website.
The State Board works closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Education, state policymakers, and educators to review, develop, and adopt regulations that govern significant components of both basic and higher education in the Commonwealth. Learn more about Pennsylvania’s State Board of Education.
Act 55 of 2017
Beginning in the 2018-2019 school year, school board directors and charter school trustees will be required to complete training programs pursuant to Act 55 of 2017.
Additional Resources
Training Program Provider Applicant Guide
School Directors Training Application (PDF)
Charter School Trustees Training Application (PDF)
Charter School Trustees Certificate of Completion Template (Word)
School Directors Certificate of Completion Template (Word)
Training Webinars
Frequently Asked Questions
Requirements will apply beginning in the 2018-19 school year. School board directors or charter school trustees appointed as of July 1, 2018 will be required to complete the initial four-hour training program required under Act 55 during their first year in office.
The school director is required to complete the initial four-hour training program required under Act 55 during his or her first year in office after Act 55's 2018 effective date, regardless of previous service.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) is pleased to announce that it will provide training programs free of charge to directors and trustees. The training programs will enhance the skills and knowledge necessary for individuals to serve successfully on the governing bodies of public schools across the Commonwealth.
Additionally, school districts, intermediate units, postsecondary institutions and statewide education organizations may seek to provide their own Act 55 training programs. Enrollees in these training programs are responsible for all costs charged by the provider.
To ensure access to high quality training programs, a listing of approved training programs will be posted on PDE’s website. Training Providers wishing to provide school board director or charter school trustee training programs must be approved by PDE. The application process for inclusion as an approved provider may be accessed via PDE’s website. Only those training programs which are approved and posted on the PDE website may be counted toward fulfillment of Act 55’s requirements.
School Board Directors - School districts, intermediate units, postsecondary institutions, and statewide education organizations may offer PDE approved training programs to school board directors.
Charter School Trustees - Charter schools (including regional and cyber charter schools), school districts, intermediate units, postsecondary institutions, statewide education organizations, and statewide education organizations representing charter schools may offer PDE approved training programs to charter school trustees.
No entity may provide the training programs required under Act 55 without PDE approval.
Secretaries of the Board and/or CEOs should maintain a copy of each Directors’/Trustees’ certificate(s) of completed training(s) in order to provide proof of compliance of this requirement during a State Audit.
Act 55 training should be taken after a School Director or Charter Trustee officially assumes office. Training must be completed during the first year a director or trustee is in office.
As a result of Pennsylvania Act 18 of 2019 legislation, trauma-informed training is mandated to be conducted through Act 55 of 2017 training programs. This includes a minimum of one hour of trauma-informed instruction in the initial training program for new school directors and charter school trustees, and a minimum of one hour training in the advanced training for reelected and reappointed school directors and charter school trustees.
Additional questions may be directed to the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, Bureau of School Support, Division of Planning, RA-EDDOP@pa.gov.
Training Program Provider Application Guide
Introduction
Beginning in the 2018-2019 school year and in each year thereafter, school board directors and charter school trustees will be required to complete training programs in accordance with Section 328 of the Public School Code.1 To ensure access to high quality training programs, a listing of approved training programs will be posted online. Training Providers wishing to provide board director and/or charter school trustee training programs, must be approved by the Department of Education.
School Board Directors - School districts, intermediate units, postsecondary institutions, and statewide education organizations may offer PDE-approved training programs to school board directors.
Charter School Trustees - Charter schools (including regional and cyber charter schools), school districts, intermediate units, postsecondary institutions, statewide education organizations, and statewide education organizations representing charter schools may offer PDE-approved training programs to charter school trustees.
No entity may provide the training programs required under Act 55 without PDE approval.
Initial Training Program
|School Board Director
|Charter School Trustee
Advanced Training Program
|School Board Director
|Charter School Trustee
Entities that seek to become PDE-approved Act 55 training providers may complete and submit the Training Provider Application available on the PDE website to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Division of Planning, by emailing RA-EDDOP@pa.gov. Training program approval is valid for a term of four years, after which time, entities that seek to remain approved providers, must resubmit a Training Provider Application.
Cover Page-The first page of the application is a cover page. All requested information on the cover page must be completed. A separate application must be completed for each proposed training program.
Program Information- All requested program information must be completed. This information includes:
- Program Title
- Program Description- This should be a clear and concise description of the proposed training program.
- Number of Actual Contact Hours with Participants- The initial training program must consist of a minimum of four hours of instruction. The advanced training programs must consist of a minimum of two hours of instruction.
- Mode of Delivery- Act 55 training programs may be made available through online or other distance learning media or through regional-based training. Check off the box that corresponds to the mode of delivery specific to the proposed training program.
- Program Cost-Specify if program cost is per individual or per program. Additionally, if program will be offered at varying costs due to intended audiences, a separate application must be submitted for proposed program.
- Intended Audience- Specify the intended audience for this proposed program. If the proposed program may only be offered to a specific population, this must be disclosed here.
- Initial Training Program Requirements- Specify which of the program requirements are met by the proposed program. Applicants may cover all requirements in one training program.
- Advanced Training Program Requirements- Specify which of the program requirements are met by the proposed program. Applicants may cover all requirements in one training program.
Program Specific Responses- Applicants must respond to each prompt in a clear and concise manner. When asked to provide evidence, applicants may include attachments in place of, or in addition to, their narrative responses.
Required Attachments- Applicants must include a complete training agenda, samples of materials utilized during the training program, the session evaluation instrument, and a certificate of completion for attendees.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education reserves the right to audit course content and to withdraw provider approval for noncompliance with legal requirements.
Questions regarding this guide can be directed to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Division of Planning, by emailing RA-EDDOP@pa.gov.
124 P.S. §§ 3-328(a) and 3-328(b)
Charter School Trustees Training
Charter School Trustee Training Resources and Reflections (PDF)
This session is presented by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and is an overview of topics related to instruction and academic programs. The training covers the role of the board in overseeing academic outcomes, structure and purpose of academic committee, data review and analysis, and key questions surrounding instruction and academic programs.
This session is presented by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and is an overview of topics related to charter school personnel and effective charter school leadership. The training includes topics such as ensuring exceptional school leadership, planning for succession, and the requirements for both professional and administrative staffing.
- Act 55 Charter School Trustee Webinar #2 - Personnel (YouTube)
- Act 55 Charter School Trustee - Personnel (PowerPoint)
This session is presented by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and is an overview of topics related to effective charter school governance. The training includes topics such as a commitment to exemplary governance, with specific information about implementation of best governance practices, including board composition, and the structure of charter school board meetings.
- Act 55 Charter School Trustee Webinar #3 - Governance (YouTube)
- Act 55 Charter School Trustee - Governance (PowerPoint)
This session is presented by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and is an overview of topics related to the basic operations of charter schools. The training includes topics such as the strategic direction for the charter school and an exploration of the ways in which the board of trustees may plan in a manner that balances oversight and management of the charter school.
- Act 55 Charter School Trustee Webinar #4 - Operations (YouTube)
- Act 55 Charter School Trustee - Operations (PowerPoint)
This session is presented by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and is an overview of topics related to charter school fiscal management. The training includes topics such as managing resources responsibly and the basics of charter school funding and budgets.
This session is presented by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and is an overview of topics related to maintaining legal and regulatory compliance. The training includes topics such as a review of Pennsylvania Charter School Law and other applicable statutes and regulatory requirements (inclusive of the Sunshine Act and the Public Official and Employee Ethics Act).