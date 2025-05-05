Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person employed in the position of School Social Worker is qualified to serve in grades Pre-K – 12.

A person employed in the position of School Social Worker must hold a current license as a social worker (LSW) or licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) issued by the Pennsylvania Department of State and maintain that license to be employed under this staffing assignment as School Social Worker.

Staffing Assignment

Refer to CSPG 87 - School Social Worker, Educational Specialist Certificate PK-12 (pa.gov) for updated job duties.

Special Considerations

An unlicensed person currently working under the direction of a Home and School Visitor prior to June 1, 2011, may be retained as long as they remain in those positions. Once the position is vacated, staffing must be in accordance with the guidelines provided relative to CSPG #201 School Social Worker, or CSPG #077 Home and School Visitor.

A person employed in the position of School Social Worker may provide professional development services, regarding their collegial studies/skills, for school personnel.



Restrictions

School social workers may only work with students as permitted under a social worker's license. Except as provided elsewhere in this CSPG, a school social worker may not provide services to students that are specifically reserved for a certified school counselor. Except as provided elsewhere in this CSPG, a school social worker may not provide services to students that are specifically reserved for a certified school psychologist.