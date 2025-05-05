The Experience-Based (Instructional) certificate refers to non-Career and Technical Experienced-Based certificate. Experience Based (Instructional) certification enables the study of a candidate's potential for teaching through examination of their oral/written communication skills, academic preparation, qualifying work experience and the ability to function with students in a teaching situation.
Grade Level Scope of Certificate
A person holding a valid PA Experience-Based (Instructional) certificate is qualified to teach defined courses within a field of study that can include grades PK-12.
Certification Assignment
An educator holding a valid PA Experience-Based (Instructional) certificate is qualified to teach coursework in the academic area of studies within the scope of the Experience-Based (Instructional) certificate.
Special Considerations
An educator holding the Experience-Based (Instructional) certificate may teach courses to students including special education or gifted students within the scope of the Experience-Based (Instructional) certificate.
An educator holding the Experience-Based (Instructional) certificate may:
- provide school staff development services regarding their collegial studies/skills;
- serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and
- assist students in understanding the reading content area materials related to their certification area.
Restrictions
The Experience-Based (Instructional) certificate is issued for a period not to exceed five service years to qualify the holder to perform all the duties, functions, and responsibilities of the area(s) for which it is endorsed.
Experience-Based (Instructional) certificates may not be renewed; however, Experience-Based (Instructional) certificates in other content areas may be issued if issuance requirements are met.
The validity of the Experience-Based (Instructional) Certificate is contingent upon: 1) the holder rendering satisfactory service to the employing school entity, and 2) maintaining continuing enrollment and making satisfactory progress within an approved teacher preparation/certification program leading to issuance of the Instructional I certificate.
A Experience-Based (Instructional) certificate qualifies the holder to fill a full-time teaching position in the certification endorsement area at the elementary, middle, or secondary level in schools in Pennsylvania.
