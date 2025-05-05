Skip to agency navigation
    Certification Staffing Policy Guidelines (CSPGs)

    ​CSPG 64 - Experience-Based (Instructional) Certificate (Non-Career and Technical)

    ​(See pertinent instruction area codes)
    Modified: December 2025

    The Experience-Based (Instructional) certificate refers to non-Career and Technical Experienced-Based certificate. Experience Based (Instructional) certification enables the study of a candidate's potential for teaching through examination of their oral/written communication skills, academic preparation, qualifying work experience and the ability to function with students in a teaching situation.  

    Grade Level Scope of Certificate

    A person holding a valid PA Experience-Based (Instructional) certificate is qualified to teach defined courses within a field of study that can include grades PK-12. 

    Certification Assignment

    An educator holding a valid PA Experience-Based (Instructional) certificate is qualified to teach coursework in the academic area of studies within the scope of the Experience-Based (Instructional) certificate. 

    Special Considerations

    An educator holding the Experience-Based (Instructional) certificate may teach courses to students including special education or gifted students within the scope of the Experience-Based (Instructional) certificate.

    An educator holding the Experience-Based (Instructional) certificate may:

    • provide school staff development services regarding their collegial studies/skills;
    • serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and
    • assist students in understanding the reading content area materials related to their certification area.

    Restrictions

    The Experience-Based (Instructional) certificate is issued for a period not to exceed five service years to qualify the holder to perform all the duties, functions, and responsibilities of the area(s) for which it is endorsed. 

    Experience-Based (Instructional) certificates may not be renewed; however, Experience-Based (Instructional) certificates in other content areas may be issued if issuance requirements are met.

    The validity of the Experience-Based (Instructional) Certificate is contingent upon: 1) the holder rendering satisfactory service to the employing school entity, and 2) maintaining continuing enrollment and making satisfactory progress within an approved teacher preparation/certification program leading to issuance of the Instructional I certificate.

    A Experience-Based (Instructional) certificate qualifies the holder to fill a full-time teaching position in the certification endorsement area at the elementary, middle, or secondary level in schools in Pennsylvania.

    References

    Program Specific Guidelines for Certification.

    22 PA Code: Chapter 4: §4.22, §4.23, §4.31

    Chapter 49: §49.11, §49.81, §49.91, §49.92

    PA Public School Code: §1202, §1212, §1604

    This revision supersedes all earlier CSPG's carrying this number and/or addressing this subject. Previous printing dates on this subject:  1973, 3/75, 3/78, 2/82, 1/87, 7/04

    Summary of Changes

    Date of RevisionsMajor Changes to CSPG # 64
    12/2025
    • Changed “Intern” to “Experience-Based” per Act 47 of 2025.
    • Changed validity from 3 years of service to 5 years of service per Act 47 of 2025.
    ​6/21/2023

    ​Updated CSPG title for clarification. Removed references to Career & Technical Intern certificates as this CSPG applies only to Teacher Intern (Instructional) certificates. See CSPG 66 - Career and Technical Instructional and Career and Technical Intern Certification for information on Career & Technical Intern certification.

    ​12/21/2022
    		​As per Chapter 49:
    Changed subject area to certification area.
    Changed calendar years to service years.
    9/1/2019
    		Updated grade scope for consistency and clarification.