Postsecondary and Higher Education

The Office of Postsecondary and Higher Education is home to two bureaus, the Bureau of Postsecondary and Adult Education, and the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality.

The Bureau of Postsecondary and Adult Education oversees Adult Education, College and Career Education, Veterans Education, and the Institute for Law Enforcement Education.

The Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality oversees Certification Services and Professional Education and Teacher Quality (Educator Preparation).