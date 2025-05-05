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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Postsecondary and Higher Education

    The Office of Postsecondary and Higher Education is home to two bureaus, the Bureau of Postsecondary and Adult Education, and the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality.

     

    The Bureau of Postsecondary and Adult Education oversees Adult Education, College and Career Education, Veterans Education, and the Institute for Law Enforcement Education.

     

    The Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality oversees Certification Services and Professional Education and Teacher Quality (Educator Preparation).

    List/Interactive Map of Postsecondary and Higher Education Institutions
    U.S. Department of Education College Navigator

    College and Career Education

    Colleges and universities are required to be authorized to award degrees. The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) is the state authorization agency for post-secondary education. Career and trade schools are licensed as Private Licensed Schools. PDE investigates student complaints against all types of postsecondary institutions.

    Educator Resources

    PA EmpowerU

    PA EmpowerU is a collaboration of institutions and students that support college learners basic needs so they can concentrate on their educational journey.

    PA EmpowerU

    PA College Transfer

    Discover how your credits will transfer between our participating institutions and how they award credit for classes and exams you've taken elsewhere, making your journey easier.

    PA College Transfer

    ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​EmpowerU​​​​ - Resources for Institutions

    ​​​​​PA FAFSA Go!

    PA FAFSA Go! is a cross-collaborative campaign to bring together professionals who are supporting high school seniors and postsecondary students in completing their first FAFSA or their renewal FAFSA.

    Resources about PA FAFSA

    PA Hunger-Free Campus

    Colleges and universities across the country are taking steps to address these issues so students can focus on their education instead of where to find their next meal.

    Explore PA Hunger-Free Campus

    PA CARES

    In accordance with Act 110 of 2018, institutions of higher education across the Commonwealth are adopting student mental health and suicide prevention plans.

    To learn more about Act 110 and how your institution can become designated as a Certified Suicide Prevention Institution of Higher Education

    Other Resources

    State Board of Higher Education

    The purpose of the Pennsylvania State Board of Higher Education is to provide direction, coordination, and support to ensure that institutions of higher education fully meet the workforce and economic development needs of this Commonwealth and ensure that all residents of this Commonwealth have access to affordable, world-class postsecondary education.

    Visit the State Board of Higher Education