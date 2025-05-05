Postsecondary and Higher Education

College and Career Education
Colleges and universities are required to be authorized to award degrees. The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) is the state authorization agency for post-secondary education. Career and trade schools are licensed as Private Licensed Schools. PDE investigates student complaints against all types of postsecondary institutions.
Educator Resources
PA FAFSA Go!
PA FAFSA Go! is a cross-collaborative campaign to bring together professionals who are supporting high school seniors and postsecondary students in completing their first FAFSA or their renewal FAFSA.Resources about PA FAFSA
PA Hunger-Free Campus
Colleges and universities across the country are taking steps to address these issues so students can focus on their education instead of where to find their next meal.Explore PA Hunger-Free Campus
PA CARES
In accordance with Act 110 of 2018, institutions of higher education across the Commonwealth are adopting student mental health and suicide prevention plans.To learn more about Act 110 and how your institution can become designated as a Certified Suicide Prevention Institution of Higher Education
Other Resources
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Act 69 Higher Education Cost Transparency & Loan Exit Counseling Q&A
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Act 121 Guidelines for Annual Student Loan Summary Notification (PDF)
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It's On Us PA
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Keystone Scholars
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Parent Pathways Initiative
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Pathways to Green Schools
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Reporting/PIMS Postsecondary
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Tuition Waiver for Foster Care Students
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Dual Credit Innovation Grant Program
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PA Workforce Pell
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Performance-Based Funding Council (PBFC)