The Superintendent certificate involves the science or art of knowledge, competence, and leadership required in the provision of administrative services when working with school-aged youth in grades PK-12 in a school entity.

Grade-Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid Pennsylvania Superintendent Letter of Eligibility or its alternative, a Commission Qualification Letter, is qualified for assignment to administer PK-12 school operations. The Letter of Eligibility or Commission Qualification Letter also permits the certificate holder to serve as Assistant Superintendent.

Certification Assignment

An administrator holding a valid Letter of Eligibility or Commission Qualification Letter and serving as Superintendent is responsible for fulfilling the following responsibilities in addition to other responsibilities as directed by the school district's Board of Directors:

Instructional leadership focusing on: Comprehensive plan​ning for the school district as required by Chapter 4 of Title 22 of the Pennsylvania Code;

Planning and initiation of programs and policies concerning organizational, operational, and educational functions of the school district;

Data-driven decision-making and problem solving;

Professional development that focuses on student learning; and

Effective management of the school district. Oversight of all employment actions of the school district as directed by the district's Board of Directors, including the hiring and supervision of instructional and non-instructional staff required for district operation; Assurance that all district employees and individuals who provide instruction and services to district students are properly certificated; Strategic planning for fiscal operations and resource allocation as required by law, as well as maintenance of adequate records for the school district including a system of financial accounts, business and property records, personnel, and scholastic records as required by law; and Alignment of district curricula with state standards.



Certification Clarification

An educator who holds a Superintendent Letter of Eligibility may also serve as a Supervisor of Curriculum and Instruction; Supervisor of Pupil Personnel Services; Supervisor of Single Subject Areas including Supervisor of Special Education; Elementary, Secondary or PK-12 Principal; and Executive Director or Assistant Executive Director of an Intermediate Unit. An educator who holds a Superintendent Letter of Eligibility may serve as the Director of Career and Technical Education without a Career and Technical Administrative Director certificate if one of the following is met: Has a minimum of three (3) years of relevant professional experience, including serving as a Career and Technical Center Superintendent of record, in a career and technical school or secondary school offering at least three (3) career and technical education programs approved by the PA Department of Education;

Completed a post-baccalaureate program under Section 1207.1 of the School Code that is approved by the PA Department of Education and prepares the educator to direct, operate, supervise, and administer career and technical education in a school entity; or

Agrees to complete a Career and Technical Education Leadership program approved by the Department of Education that meets the Pennsylvania School Leadership Standards under Section 1217 of the School Code within three (3) years of employment as a Career and Technical Administrative Director in accordance with this section. An educator who holds a Superintendent Commission Qualification Letter may serve only as a Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent, IU Executive Director, or Assistant IU Executive Director.

Restrictions

An educator employed with the Superintendent’s Certificate/Letter of Eligibility who does not meet the criteria in Certificate Clarifications, may continue to supervise career and technical education programs as long as this supervision is less than 50 percent of their assignment.

Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.