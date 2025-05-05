High School Equivalency Options Summary
The Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma (CSSD) is a high school equivalency credential available to Pennsylvania residents who do not possess a high school diploma and who have met criteria specified in the Pennsylvania Code (22 PA Code §4.72).
Eligibility Criteria
The Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma may be issued to an applicant who:
- Is a resident of Pennsylvania;
- Is at least 18 years of age;
- Does not possess a secondary school diploma from the United States;
- Is not enrolled in a public, licensed private, registered accredited, or licensed nonpublic secondary school; and
- Has completed 30 semester hours of study at a U.S. accredited institution of postsecondary education OR
- Has either scored a passing score on a high school equivalency test in either language. Individuals must pass:
- All four subtests of the GED® test OR
- All five subtests of the HiSET® exam OR
- A combination of subtests from the GED® test and HiSET® exam that covers all subject areas.
Equivalency Options
|HiSET® Exam
|GED® Test
|30 College Credit Option
|Description
|Test in five subjects
|Test in four subjects
|Alternative for eligible applicants with at least 30 semester hours from an accredited postsecondary institution in the United States
|Requirements
|Passing score of 8 on each subtest, 2 on the essay and a minimum score of 45 on the complete battery.
|Passing score of 145 on each subtest
|Submit the following to PDE:
|Cost
Visit www.hiset.org
Visit www.ged.com
|Cost of 30 college credits at the postsecondary institution
|Test Format
|N/A
|Additional Information
|www.hiset.org
*Additional fees may apply
|www.ged.com
*Additional fees may apply
|Go to www.education.pa.gov and search for “high school equivalency”
|Diplomas/ Transcripts
|www.diplomasender.com
|www.diplomasender.com
|www.diplomasender.com
Eligibility Requirements
The Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma (CSSD) may be issued based on high school equivalency testing to an applicant who:
- Is a resident of Pennsylvania;
- Is at least 18 years of age;
- Does not possess a secondary school diploma from the United States;
- Is not enrolled in a public, licensed private, registered accredited, or licensed nonpublic secondary school; and
- Has earned a passing score on all subtests in either language of a high school equivalency test. Individuals must pass:
- All four subtests of the GED® test OR
- All five subtests of the HiSET® exam OR
- A combination of subtests from the GED® test and HiSET® exam that covers all subject areas.
Individuals who are 18 year of age or older and Pennsylvania residents are eligible for high school equivalency testing.
If you are 16 or 17 years of age, you may take the high school equivalency tests in Pennsylvania if you are a Pennsylvania resident, do not already have a secondary school diploma from the United States, and provide the following to meet the requirements of Title 22 Pa Code §4.72:
- Completed Age Waiver form for the respective test (GED® or HiSET®) AND one of the following documents:
- A court order that you must take the high school equivalency test (GED® or HiSET®); OR
- A letter from an employer, on company letterhead, stating that you must pass the high school equivalency test (GED® or HiSET®) in order to gain or maintain employment; OR
- A letter from a college or postsecondary training institution stating that you must pass the high school equivalency test (GED® or HiSET®) for enrollment; OR
- A letter from a branch of the Armed Services stating that you must pass the high school equivalency test (GED® or HiSET®) for induction; OR
- A letter from the director of a state institution in which you are a resident, patient or inmate requesting the high school equivalency test (GED® or HiSET®)
Candidates who pass a high school equivalency test prior to turning 18 will be issued a transcript. The Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma will be issued on their 18th birthday.
No persons under the age of 16 are eligible to take a test of high school equivalency.
30 College Credit Option
The 30 College Credit Option is a practical alternative for individuals who are living in Pennsylvania, do not have a high school diploma from a United States school, and have accumulated a minimum of at least 30 semester hours of study at an accredited institution(s) of postsecondary education located in the United States.
The Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma (CSSD) may be issued to an applicant who:
- Is a resident of Pennsylvania;
- Is at least 18 years of age;
- Does not possess a secondary school diploma from the United States;
- Is not in a public, licensed private, registered accredited or licensed nonpublic secondary school;
- And presents evidence of satisfactory completion of a minimum of 30 semester hours of study (in postsecondary level courses) at a U.S-accredited institution of postsecondary education.
Application Process for the 30 College Credit Option
Provide proof of Pennsylvania residency. The address MUST match the address on the application form. Acceptable proof of PA residency must include at least one of the following documents: non-expired PA driver's license, current PA vehicle registration, current lease agreement, bank statement, utility bill. Statements/utility bills that are submitted must be dated within the last 90 days.
Provide an official transcript from the postsecondary institution(s) where you earned the credits.
Please Note: All electronically submitted transcripts must come directly from the postsecondary institution to the Department of Education. Electronically submitted transcripts from students will not be accepted as official documentation.
Complete the application and forward the required documentation to our office, using one of the following two options:
- Follow the link to the Online Application for Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma – 30 College Credit Option, complete the form, sign electronically, and upload proof of residency when directed.
- Applicant will then have an official electronic transcript sent by the school to RA-EDHSE@pa.gov; or
- Applicant will have an official transcript sent by the school directly to the address below.
- 30 College Credit Program
607 South Drive 3E
Harrisburg PA 17120
- 30 College Credit Program
- Download, complete, and sign the Application for Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma – 30 College Credit Option (PDE-6005) (PDF) certifying that you meet the criteria for award of the Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma (CSSD) based on 30 college credits.
To Send by Postal Mail
- Submit this application form and the proof of residency to the address below.
- Have an official transcript sent by the school directly to the address below.
- 30 College Credit Program
607 South Drive 3E
Harrisburg PA 17120
- 30 College Credit Program
To Send Electronically
- Submit this application form and the proof of residency by scanning and emailing the documents to RA-EDHSE@pa.gov
- Have an official electronic transcript sent by the school to RA-EDHSE@pa.gov.