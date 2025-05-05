30 College Credit Option

The 30 College Credit Option is a practical alternative for individuals who are living in Pennsylvania, do not have a high school diploma from a United States school, and have accumulated a minimum of at least 30 semester hours of study at an accredited institution(s) of postsecondary education located in the United States.

The Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma (CSSD) may be issued to an applicant who:

Is a resident of Pennsylvania;

Is at least 18 years of age;

Does not possess a secondary school diploma from the United States;

Is not in a public, licensed private, registered accredited or licensed nonpublic secondary school;

And presents evidence of satisfactory completion of a minimum of 30 semester hours of study (in postsecondary level courses) at a U.S-accredited institution of postsecondary education.

Application Process for the 30 College Credit Option

Provide proof of Pennsylvania residency. The address MUST match the address on the application form. Acceptable proof of PA residency must include at least one of the following documents: non-expired PA driver's license, current PA vehicle registration, current lease agreement, bank statement, utility bill. Statements/utility bills that are submitted must be dated within the last 90 days.

Provide an official transcript from the postsecondary institution(s) where you earned the credits.

Please Note: All electronically submitted transcripts must come directly from the postsecondary institution to the Department of Education. Electronically submitted transcripts from students will not be accepted as official documentation.

Complete the application and forward the required documentation to our office, using one of the following two options:

Follow the link to the Online Application for Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma – 30 College Credit Option, complete the form, sign electronically, and upload proof of residency when directed. Applicant will then have an official electronic transcript sent by the school to RA-EDHSE@pa.gov; or

Applicant will have an official transcript sent by the school directly to the address below. 30 College Credit Program

607 South Drive 3E

Harrisburg PA 17120

Download, complete, and sign the Application for Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma – 30 College Credit Option (PDE-6005) (PDF) certifying that you meet the criteria for award of the Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma (CSSD) based on 30 college credits.

To Send by Postal Mail

Submit this application form and the proof of residency to the address below.

Have an official transcript sent by the school directly to the address below. 30 College Credit Program

607 South Drive 3E

Harrisburg PA 17120​



To Send Electronically