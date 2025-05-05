- Agriculture K-12 (PDF)
- American Sign Language Guidelines (PDF)
- Art Education K-12 (PDF)
- Business, Computer and Information Technology K-12 (PDF)
- Career and Technical Instructional Certification 7-12 (PDF)
- Citizenship Education 7-12 (PDF)
- Communication 7-12 (PDF)
- Computer Science 7-12 (PDF)
- Cooperative Education 7-12 (PDF)
- Dance Certification PK-12 (PDF)
- Driver Safety Education (PDF)
- English 7-12 (PDF)
- English as a Second Language Program Specialist K-12 (PDF)
- Environmental Education K-12 (PDF)
- Family and Consumer Science K-12 (PDF)
- Foreign Language K-12 (PDF)
- Grades 4-8 (PDF)
- Grades PreK-4 (PDF)
- Health Education K-12 (PDF)
- Health and Physical Education K-12 (PDF)
- Library Science K-12
- Marketing Education K-12 (PDF)
- Mathematics 7-12 (PDF)
- Music Education K-12 (PDF)
- Reading Specialist PK-12 (PDF) (revised 12/2/2024)
- Science-Biology 7-12 (PDF)
- Science-Chemistry 7-12 (PDF)
- Science-Earth and Space Science 7-12 (PDF)
- Science-General Science 7-12 (PDF)
- Science-Physics 7-12 (PDF)
- Social Science 7-12 (PDF)
- Social Studies 7-12 (PDF)
- Special Education PK-12
- Special Education-Visually Impaired N-12 (PDF)
- Special Education - PreK-8 and 7-12 (PDF)
- Special Education-Hearing Impaired N-12 (PDF)
- Special Education-Speech and Language Impaired PK-12 (PDF) (revised 2/26/2025)
- Specialist - School Social Worker (PDF) NEW
- Technology Education K-12 (PDF)
- Specialist-Dental Hygienist K-12 (PDF)
- Specialist-Elementary and Secondary School Counselor (Pre K-12) (PDF)
- Specialist-Home and School Visitor K-12 (PDF)
- Specialist-Instructional Technology K-12 (PDF)
- Specialist-School Nurse K-12 (PDF)
- Specialist-School Psychologist K-12 (PDF)
- Specialist-School Speech and Language Pathologist PK-12 (PDF) (revised 2/26/2025)
- Supervisor - Career and Technical Certification (PDF)
- Supervisor-Curriculum and Instruction K-12 (PDF)
- Supervisor-Pupil Personnel Services K-12 (PDF)
- Supervisor Single Area K-12 (PDF)
- Supervisor Special Education K-12 (PDF)
- Administrative-Principal K-12 (PDF)
- Administrative-Principal K-12 Alternative (PDF)
- Administrative-Superintendent (PDF)
- Administrative-Career and Technical Director (PDF)
- Early Childhood Education N-3 (discontinued 8/31/2013)- see Grades PreK-4
- Elementary Education K-6 (discontinued 8/31/2013) - see Grades PreK-4 or Grades 4-8
- AI Endorsement Framework Guidelines (PDF)
- Autism Spectrum Disorders Program Endorsement (PDF)
- Creative Movement Endorsement (PDF)
- Gifted Endorsement (PDF)
- Instructional Coach Endorsement (PDF)
- Mathematics Coach Endorsement (PDF)
- Online Instruction Program Endorsement (PDF)
- School Leader Endorsement (PDF)
- Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics Endorsement (PDF)
- Skills for Teacher Leaders Endorsement (PDF)
- Social, Emotional, and Behavioral Wellness of PK-12 Students Endorsement (PDF)
- Theatre Endorsement (PDF)
- Common Ground Program Framework Guide (PDF)
- Common Ground Program Framework Overview and Guide
- Common Ground Program Assurances Approval Forms for Educator Preparation Programs (PDF)
- Professional Ethics (PE) Program Framework Guidelines (PDF)
- Professional Ethics (PE) Assurances Approval Form for Educator Preparation Programs (PDF)
- Structured Literacy (SL) Program Framework Guidelines (PDF)
- Structured Literacy (SL) Assurances Approval Form for Educator Preparation Programs (PDF)
- Guidelines for Superintendent, Administrative, Career and Technical Director and Supervisory (including Alternative Guidelines)
- Teacher Intern Certification Program Specific Program Guidelines (PDF)
- Intern Certification Program Revision (PDF)
- The Framework Residency Certificate Specific Program Guidelines (PDF)
- K-12 Program Framework Guidelines (PDF)
- Post-Baccalaureate Program Guidelines (PDF) NOTE: An accompanying set of FAQs is available in the FAQs section of the website.
- Secondary Grades 7-12 Program Framework Guidelines (PDF)
- Accommodations and Adaptations and ELL Program Framework Guidelines (PDF) A minor error was identified and corrected in March 2009. The guidelines stated: "Candidates who apply for Pennsylvania instructional and/or educational specialist certificate, professional personnel, on or after January 1, 2013 must have completed the credits/hours described above." The correct language is that programs must include the credits/hours as of January 1, 2011. The document posted here now reflects this correction.
- Accommodations and Adaptations for Diverse Learners - Guidelines that inform the work of the School Counselor (PDF)
- Accommodations and Adaptations for Diverse Learners - Guidelines that inform the work of the School Nurse (PDF)
- Accommodations and Adaptations for Diverse Learners - Guidelines that inform the work of the School Psychologist (PDF)
- Accommodations and Adaptations for Diverse Learners - Guidelines that inform the work of the Instructional Technology Specialist (PDF)
- Accelerated Program Guidelines (PDF)
- Cyber School Student Teaching Competencies (PDF) (7/29/2014)
- Field and Student Teaching Competencies (PDF)
- Guidelines for Project-Based Field Experience (PDF)