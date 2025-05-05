The PDE Bulletin Board is the official electronic mail service for the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The PDE Bulletin Board replaces the previously used PENN*LINK system, and manages the delivery of e-mails between PDE and school districts, charter schools, intermediate units, career and technology centers, and other vested partners.

The PDE Bulletin Board conveys information rapidly and efficiently to educational entities and serves a one-way communication from PDE directly to the field. The PDE Bulletin Board is a no-cost subscription option. If you, or someone you know, would like to sign up to receive PDE’s Bulletin Board messages, please submit your information online.