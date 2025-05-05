Contact Us
Media inquiries: 717-783-9802 or ra-pdepress@pa.gov
Submit a question or comment to a bureau or program area via our contact us form.
Connect With Us On Social Media
Twitter: twitter.com/PADeptofEd
Facebook: facebook.com/PADepartmentofEducation
Pinterest: pinterest.com/PADeptOfEd
YouTube: youtube.com/PADeptofEd
Flickr: flickr.com/padepartmentofeducation
PDE Bulletin Board & PA EdVentures Newsletters
The PDE Bulletin Board is the official electronic mail service for the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The PDE Bulletin Board replaces the previously used PENN*LINK system, and manages the delivery of e-mails between PDE and school districts, charter schools, intermediate units, career and technology centers, and other vested partners.
The PDE Bulletin Board conveys information rapidly and efficiently to educational entities and serves a one-way communication from PDE directly to the field. The PDE Bulletin Board is a no-cost subscription option. If you, or someone you know, would like to sign up to receive PDE’s Bulletin Board messages, please submit your information online.
PA EdVentures is PDE's monthly newsletter that includes information about grant announcements, events, messages from the Secretary of Education, resources of the field, and additional relevant information. With this newsletter, we aim to keep you well-informed about the many initiatives and developments within PDE. If you would like to sign up to receive these monthly communications, please use the PA EdVentures sign-up form.
Previous PDE Bulletin Board Messages
- Comprehensive Plans for Phase 1 & 2 - 3/26
- PA Farm City Day - 3/24
- State Performance Plan Data Requirements Cohort 5 - 3/18
- PAPSA Conference Information - 3/6
- Annual DeafBlind Child Count - 2/27
- IDEA - State Regulations that Exceed Federal Requirements - 2/27
- PA Kindergarten Entry Inventory Invitation - 2/24
- TIMS & FRCPP Notification - 2/23
- PA EmpowerU Convening Registration - 2/12
- Juvenile Justice Contiuum of Care Virtual Session - 1/12
- Litter Hawk Youth Award Program - 1/9
- Structured Literacy Updates - 12/17
- Messages from the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission - 12/17
- Recent Bureau of School Leadership & Teacher Quality Updates - 12/15
- PA Farm Show - National Anthem Contest - 11/14
- Special Education Plan Information for Phase 2 School Districts - 10/29
- Contingency Funds for Extraordinary Expenses - 10/27
- Operation Safe Stop & National School Bus Safety Week - 10/15
- Resources for Student Safety and Well-Being Through SAS - 10/6
- Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA) and the 1% Threshold Justification Requirement - 10/1
- Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Sciences - 10/1
- Healthy Schools Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child Collaborative - 10/1
- Reporting of Expenditures - 9/30
- Environmental Education Grants - 9/26
- Special Education Resources - 9/19
- CORRECTION: 2025-2026 Special Education Compliance Monitoring Schedule - 9/12
- SAS Institute Session Flyers - 9/8
- Drug-Free Calendar Contest - 9/3
- Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) Part B – Determinations Notification - 8/27
- State Performance Plan Data Requirements - 8/26
- Students for Education in Pennsylvania (SEPA) Program - 8/19
- Office Hours Regarding High School Graduation Requirements - 8/12
- Bureau of Special Education Fiscal Training - 8/12
- ACCESS Program Statewide Training Sessions - 8/11
- Gifted Compliance Monitoring Schedule - 8/11
- CHIP Flyers - 8/5
- Act 48 Webinars on Tourette Syndrome - 7/30
- Update from Bureau of School Leadership & Teacher Quality - 7/28
- Mikayla's Voice - 7/25
- State Performance Plan Data Requirements - 7/24
- Information Regarding Common Level Ratios - 7/7
- 2025-2026 Special Education Compliance Monitoring Schedule - 7/2
- FID Annual Survey Final Reminder - 6/18
- SD Reconfigurations, Alterations and/or Curtailment of Programs - 6/13
- 2025 SAS Institute Save the Data - 6/12
- LEA Special Education Data Reports - 6/9
- Preparing for Cyclical Monitoring (Indicator 13) - 6/6
- Special Education Table 8A Information - 6/5
- PennDot Innovations Challenge - 5/21
- Special Education Data Reports - 5/19
- Flexible Instruction Day (FID) Application Notice - 5/14
- APSEM System - 4/28
- Special Education Plan Requirements - 4/28
- Measles Information - 4/22
- CDAP Grants - 4/9
- School Bus Safety Week - 4/8
- PAFPC Conference Registration - 3/31
- Grants for Disability Inclusive Curriculum Pilot Program - 3/31
- Farm City Day - 3/27
- Tick Educator Sessions - 3/17
- Lifelines for Leaders - 3/13
- IDEA State Regulations - 3/11
- Act 80 Review Information - 3/5
- State Performance Plan Data Requirements - 3/4
- Flexible Instruction Day (FID) Program - 2/26
- ACCESS Program Sessions - 2/26
- Military Dependents Education Support - 2/20
- Publicly Places Complaints Public Notice - 2/11
- PA Kindergarten Entry Inventory - 2/10
- Survey of Parents of Students with Disabilities - 1/21
- Act 80 Review Information - 1/14
- APSEM Review of Enrollments - 1/7
- Restraint Information System Collection Tracker - 1/6
- ACT 48 Webinar on Tourette Syndrome - 1/6
- State Performance Plan Data Requirements - 12/31
- 2024 SAS Institute Recap - 12/12
- 2025 PAPSA Award Nominations - 12/6
- Report Students on Homebound Instruction - 12/4
- Annual DeafBlind Child Count - 12/3
- Governor's STEM Competition Information - 12/1
- PA ECYEH Awareness Week - 11/12
- SAS PD Center New Course Offerings - 11/1
- PAFPC Improving School Performance Conference - 10/30
- Special Education Plan Information - 10/21
- Contingency Funds for Extraordinary Expenses - 10/21
- Governor's School for the Science Applications - 10/10
- PA Farm Show - 10/4
- Restraint Information System Collection Tracker - 10/2
- Technology Adventure Training - 10/1
- Science Online Assessment Updates - 10/1
- America250 Innovation Challenge - 10/1
- Title I Improving School Performance Conference - 9/23
- Restraint Information System Collection Tracker - 9/18
- Free Period Products in PA Schools - 9/13
- Expenditures Relating to Exceptional Students - 9/3
- DEP Environmental Education Grants Program - 9/3
- Pediatric Capacity Building Institute Information - 8/28
- IDEA-B Determinations Notice - 8/27
- Early Childhood Ed. Benchmarking Partnership - 8/26
- Students for Education in PA Information - 8/13
- Fiscal Training for IDEA-B 611 Funding - 8/13
- CHIP Flyers - 8/13
- Mikayla's Voice Programming Opportunities - 8/12
- Free FAFSA Helpline - 8/8
- School-based ACCESS Program - 8/5
- Welcome Message - 7/9