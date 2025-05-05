Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Educators

    Certification Services

    The Division of Certification Services is a division within the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality that oversees educator certification within the commonwealth providing information and support to educators and schools. Certification Services reviews applications for many credential types including initial certification, permanent (Level II) certification, and emergency permits to name a few. Certification Services also provides information and support to public school educators and school entities regarding appropriate certification and certificate validity for staffing. This page provides information and resources for becoming a certified educator and maintaining certification in Pennsylvania.

    Login to TIMS

    Current Processing times
    (once your application reaches "awaiting eva​luation" status):

    Certification Resources

    New Educators

    More information for New Educators

    Current Educators

    More information for Current Educators

    Out-of-State Educators

    More information for Out-of-State Educators

    Administrative-Supervisory

    More information about Administrative-Supervisory

    Testing Requirements

    More information about Testing Requirements

    Certification Staffing

    More information about Certification Staffing

    Certification Types

    More information about Certification Types

    Substitute Teaching

    More information about Substitute Teaching

    Resources for Educators

    Career Opportunities

    PDE maintains general contact information for Pennsylvania’s public and charter schools, career and technology centers, and intermediate units, as well as a link to their associated employment opportunities (where available).

    Explore Career Opportunities in PA

    Contact Information

    Do you still need assistance with the Pennsylvania Teacher Certification process?

     

    We are here to help!

    Contact the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality

    ​Information and Updates

    Information and updates are specific to certification in Pennsylvania, and from time to time will include copies of email messages to the field, presentations, and other helpful resources. Be sure to check this page often to stay up-to-date. Contact the Certification Services team if you need additional assistance.

     

      • Act 55 of 2024 Basic Skills Assessment Requirement Discontinued
        ​​Effective July 1, 2025, the basic skills assessment required under 22 Pa. Code § 49.18 (relating to assessment) will no longer be required for entry into a Pennsylvania baccalaureate teacher preparation program. (24 P.S. § 1207.3) As indicated below, Section 1509-K of the Public School Code waived the basic skills assessment for three years from July 8, 2022 to July 8, 2025. (24 P.S. § 1509-K) The amendment to section 1207.3, which was enacted under Act 55 of 2024, permanently ends the basic skills assessment requirement.  
      • Act 55 of 2022 Basic Skills Assessment Moratorium
        Act 55 of 2022 signed into law by Governor Wolf on July 8, 2022 requires the Secretary of Education to waive the requirement to satisfactorily complete the assessment of basic skills required under section 1207.3 and 22 Pa. Code § 49.18(c) (relating to assessment) for 3 years from July 8, 2022 through July 8, 2025. This applies to all students who enter preparation programs during this period as well as otherwise qualified candidates for licensure who make application during this period.  
      • Act 82: Special Education Certification
      • Chapter 49 Implementation and Updates
      • Title I Certification Notification to Parents 
      • 2022 SAS Institute Presentation (PDF)
      • Maintaining an Active and Valid Certification - Advancing Education Together Summit Presentation​ (PDF)