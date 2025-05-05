Current Processing times
(once your application reaches "awaiting evaluation" status):
Information and Updates
Information and updates are specific to certification in Pennsylvania, and from time to time will include copies of email messages to the field, presentations, and other helpful resources. Be sure to check this page often to stay up-to-date. Contact the Certification Services team if you need additional assistance.
- Act 55 of 2024 Basic Skills Assessment Requirement Discontinued
Effective July 1, 2025, the basic skills assessment required under 22 Pa. Code § 49.18 (relating to assessment) will no longer be required for entry into a Pennsylvania baccalaureate teacher preparation program. (24 P.S. § 1207.3) As indicated below, Section 1509-K of the Public School Code waived the basic skills assessment for three years from July 8, 2022 to July 8, 2025. (24 P.S. § 1509-K) The amendment to section 1207.3, which was enacted under Act 55 of 2024, permanently ends the basic skills assessment requirement.
- Act 55 of 2022 Basic Skills Assessment Moratorium
Act 55 of 2022 signed into law by Governor Wolf on July 8, 2022 requires the Secretary of Education to waive the requirement to satisfactorily complete the assessment of basic skills required under section 1207.3 and 22 Pa. Code § 49.18(c) (relating to assessment) for 3 years from July 8, 2022 through July 8, 2025. This applies to all students who enter preparation programs during this period as well as otherwise qualified candidates for licensure who make application during this period.
