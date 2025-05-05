Eligibility Requirements

1. Foreign Credentials



All foreign transcripts must be evaluated by a professional credential evaluation agency accredited by the Association of International Credential Evaluators. Inc. (AICE); National Association of Credential Evaluation Services (NACES); or an agency approved by another state department of education in the U.S. for obtaining the approving state's educator credential.



Contact the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality if you wish to utilize the services of an agency that is not a member of AICE or NACES to make sure it is recognized. Pennsylvania does not endorse or recommend any individual credential evaluation service.



The evaluation agency must provide a report that includes:

An English translation and credit/degree evaluation of all foreign credentials;

The U.S. equivalent of all earned degrees;

An overall Grade Point Average (GPA);

A course-by-course evaluation showing the U.S. equivalency in terms of semester hour college credit and the level of the coursework; and

Verification that the candidate holds the equivalent of a U.S. baccalaureate (bachelor's) or graduate degree earned at a nationally and/or regionally accredited college or university.

The original or notarized photocopy of the foreign evaluation report must be submitted with photocopies of the foreign credentials.

2. Citizenship

Candidates who are not U.S. citizens must submit a photocopy of the front and back of their;

Valid permanent resident immigrant visa; or

Other valid Employment Authorization Document (EAD) indicating one is legally authorized to work in the United States.

Employment authorization documentation is required of non-citizen applicants. However, issuance of a credential is not verification of employability. The entity for which the non-citizen serves is responsible for verifying appropriate employment authorization. For additional information on EADs, visit the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services website

Citizenship documentation is not required for:



World language instructional and emergency permit;

Letter of Eligibility;

Commission Qualification Letter;

Commission; or

Type 08 (Exchange Teacher, Cultural Exchange, or Visiting Scholar) emergency permit.

3. English Oral Proficiency Test



Non-U.S. citizen applicants educated solely in a foreign country where the primary and official language is not English must demonstrate proficiency in understanding and speaking the English language. An advanced-mid score is required on the American Council for the Teaching of Foreign Languages (ACTFL) English Language, Oral Proficiency Interview (OPI). Register for this test on the ACTFL website.

Special Considerations

Candidates who are native speakers of a foreign language must still complete a state approved teacher certification program that meets the established General Standards and Subject Specific Program Guidelines for Foreign Language.