New Educators

Contact an approved program provider offering an approved program in the desired area of certification using the information below. If you have already completed coursework, the program provider can review your transcripts to determine the additional coursework needed for the completion of its approved certification program. Required testing must also be taken and an application for certification submitted upon completion of the program and required testing.
Are you interested in completing another state’s approved program to become an educator in Pennsylvania? Pennsylvania considers the completion of other states’ approved certification programs upon application for certification. However, it does not preapprove other states’ programs. It is up to the individual interested in completing the program to verify that the program has approval by contacting the program provider as well as the certification office of the state department of education that approved the program. Current routes to certification for Out-of-State Educators, which includes those who are completing a program outside of Pennsylvania, can be found on our website. All certification applicants must meet the requirements in place at the time of application.
Certification Pathways
-
1
Step One
-
2
Step Two
-
3
Step Three
Start a bachelor's degree program
-
4
Step Four
Complete college program
-
5
Step Five
Student Teaching
-
6
Step Six
Graduate
-
7
Step Seven
Pass Content Area Testing: This will be the testing associated with the subject area you completed. As an example, if you completed a Mathematics program, you will need to take the Mathematics testing.
Find the test(s) and scores required under the Certification Test Requirements tab on our website. (Excel)
-
8
Step Eight
Apply for your certificate through the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS).
View the application and User Guides.
An Alternative Route for those who hold a Bachelor's Degree.
Pennsylvania's Experience-Based certificate is a professional certificate that entitles the holder to fill a full-time professional teaching position. TheExperience-Based program is an alternate route to certification through an approved Pennsylvania program provider.
-
1
Step One
-
2
Step Two
-
3
Step Three
College determines entrance requirements
-
4
Step Four
Pass Content Area Testing:
This will be the testing associated with the subject area of your program.
As an example, if you enroll in a Science program, you will need to take the Science testing.
Find the score requirements for each option under the Certifications Test Requirements tab on our website. (Excel)
-
5
Step Five
Apply for your Experience-Based certificate through the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS)
The Experience-Based certificate is valid for 5 years of service.
-
6
Step Six
Complete College Program
-
7
Step Seven
Apply for your certificate through the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS)
For those who already have a bachelor's degree.
If your previous degree(s) did not include an education component, you will need to complete an education certification program through an approved provider to receive your PA teacher certification.
-
1
Step One
-
2
Step Two
-
3
Step Three
College determines entrance requirements and evaluates previous coursework
-
4
Step Four
Complete College Program
-
5
Step Five
Student Teaching
-
6
Step Six
Pass Content Area Testing:
This will be the testing associated with the subject area you completed.
As an example, if you completed a Mathematics program, you will need to take the Mathematics testing.
Find the test(s) and scores required under the Certification Test Requirements tab on our website. (Excel)
-
7
Step Seven
Apply for your Certificate through the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS)
Students who secure the recommendation for certification by the college or university have met all requirements of the approved preparation program, the qualifying scores on the required tests, and other requirements established by Pennsylvania's State Board of Education.
Navigating the Teacher Information Management System
This helpful video from the Division of Certification Services at the Pennsylvania Department of Education takes new education graduates through a simple step-by-step process to complete certification in the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS).
The American Board
The Department has implemented a procedure for a teacher holding the Passport to Teaching credential issued by the American Board so that he/she may be eligible for a Pennsylvania Instructional I certificate in the subject areas of Grades PK-4, Special Education PK-12, secondary English, secondary mathematics, secondary general sciences, secondary physics, secondary chemistry, secondary biology; or secondary social studies 7-12.
After a candidate earns the American Board Passport certificate by passing the American Board tests in pedagogy and the subject area, he/she may apply to the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality for a Pennsylvania Temporary Teaching Permit (TTP), valid for one calendar year. This TTP allows the candidate to serve in the public schools of the Commonwealth under a "mentoring" program supervised by a teacher education institution (Point Park University). Mentoring requires a full-time placement in the candidate's certification area. During that initial year of teaching, a candidate is responsible for completing the following through Point Park University:
- Mentoring visits
- 2 continuing education seminars/workshops
- 2 graduate level education pedagogy courses
It is the candidate's responsibility to contact Point Park University regarding additional information on completing the above requirements. Candidates should note that there will be additional costs incurred for this portion of the program. Information regarding costs should be confirmed with Point Park University.
The TTP is valid for only one calendar year, and therefore, the candidate should first seek employment before applying for the permit. Employment as a teacher is:
- The responsibility of the candidate;
- Not provided by the University
- Needed in order to enter into and complete the mentoring portion of the program.
In order to apply for the TTP, a candidate must supply the following to PDE:
- A TTP application submitted online via the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS)
- Application fee paid via credit card through TIMS or by money order
- Copy of your Passport to Teaching credential (uploaded through TIMS)
- Copy of your American Board test scores (sent directly to PDE from the American Board)
- Copy of the ABCTE application addendum
- All official college-sealed transcripts
Upon completion of the remainder of the program through Point Park University, the candidate must contact the University for assistance in applying for their Level I certification.
Further information on the Passport for Teaching for Pennsylvania is available on the American Board website.
For questions regarding education preparation programs and becoming certified in Pennsylvania email RA-EDPREPPROGRAMS@pa.gov