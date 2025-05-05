New Educators

Contact an approved program provider offering an approved program in the desired area of certification using the information below. If you have already completed coursework, the program provider can review your transcripts to determine the additional coursework needed for the completion of its approved certification program. Required testing must also be taken and an application for certification submitted upon completion of the program and required testing.

Are you interested in completing another state’s approved program to become an educator in Pennsylvania? Pennsylvania considers the completion of other states’ approved certification programs upon application for certification. However, it does not preapprove other states’ programs. It is up to the individual interested in completing the program to verify that the program has approval by contacting the program provider as well as the certification office of the state department of education that approved the program. Current routes to certification for Out-of-State Educators, which includes those who are completing a program outside of Pennsylvania, can be found on our website. All certification applicants must meet the requirements in place at the time of application.