Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Certification

    New Educators

    Are you interested in completing a program to become an educator in Pennsylvania but need help navigating the way? You've come to the right place!

    Teacher Information Management System (TIMS)​

    Contact an approved program provider offering an approved program in the desired area of certification using the information below. If you have already completed coursework, the program provider can review your transcripts to determine the additional coursework needed for the completion of its approved certification program. Required testing must also be taken and an application for certification submitted upon completion of the program and required testing.

    Are you interested in completing another state’s approved program to become an educator in Pennsylvania?  Pennsylvania considers the completion of other states’ approved certification programs upon application for certification. However, it does not preapprove other states’ programs.  It is up to the individual interested in completing the program to verify that the program has approval by contacting the program provider as well as the certification office of the state department of education that approved the program.  Current routes to certification for Out-of-State Educators, which includes those who are completing a program outside of Pennsylvania, can be found on our website. All certification applicants must meet the requirements in place at the time of application.

    Certification Pathways

    1. 1

      Step One

      What do I w​ant to teach?

    2. 2

      Step Two

      Where do I accomplish this?

    3. 3

      Step Three

      Start a bachelor's degree program

    4. 4

      Step Four

      Complete college program

    5. 5

      Step Five

      Student Teaching

    6. 6

      Step Six

      Graduate

    7. 7

      Step Seven

      Pass Content Area Testing: This will be the testing associated with the subject area you completed.  As an example, if you completed a Mathematics program, you will need to take the Mathematics testing.
      Find the test(s) and scores required under the Certification Test Requirements tab on our website. (Excel)

    8. 8

      Step Eight

      Apply for your certificate through the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS).
      View the application and User Guides.

    An Alternative Route for th​ose who hold a Bachelor's Degree​.

    ​Pennsylvania's Experience-Based certificate is a professional certificate that entitles the holder to fill a full-time professional teaching position.  TheExperience-Based program is an alternate route to certification through an approved Pennsylvania program provider.

    1. 1

      Step One

      What do I w​ant to teach?

    2. 2

      Step Two

      Where do I accomplish this?

    3. 3

      Step Three

      College determines entrance requirements

    4. 4

      Step Four

      Pass Content Area Testing: 
      This will be the testing associated with the subject area of your program. 
      As an example, if you enroll in a Science program, you will need to take the Science testing.

      Find the score requirements for each option under the Certifications Test Requirements tab on our website. (Excel)

    5. 5

      Step Five

      Apply for your Experience-Based certificate through the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS)
      The Experience-Based certificate is valid for 5 years of service. 

      View the application and User Guides.

    6. 6

      Step Six

      Complete College Program

    7. 7

      Step Seven

      Apply for your certificate through the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS)

      View the application and User Guides.

    For those who already have a bachelor's degree.

    If your previous degree(s) did not include an education component, you will need to complete an education certification program through an approved provider to receive your PA teacher certification.

    1. 1

      Step One

      What do I w​ant to teach?

    2. 2

      Step Two

      Where do I accomplish this?

    3. 3

      Step Three

      College determines entrance requirements and evaluates previous coursework

    4. 4

      Step Four

      Complete College Program

    5. 5

      Step Five

      Student Teaching

    6. 6

      Step Six

      Pass Content Area Testing:
      This will be the testing associated with the subject area you completed.
      As an example, if you completed a Mathematics program, you will need to take the Mathematics testing.

      Find the test(s) and scores required under the Certification Test Requirements tab on our website. (Excel)

    7. 7

      Step Seven

      Apply for your Certificate through the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS)

      View the application and User Guides.

    Approved Certification Programs

    Pennsylvania has over 100 colleges, universities, and institutions offering teacher education programs approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE). Among these, the Experience-Based certification Program provides an alternative route to certification through approved providers. The PDE, with the State Board of Education's approval, has the authority to recognize these alternative preparation programs for teacher certification.

    Explore Approved Certification Programs in PA

    Students who secure the recommendation for certification by the college or university have met all requirements of the approved preparation program, the qualifying scores on the required tests, and other requirements established by Pennsylvania's State Board of Education.​​​​​​​​​​

    New Educators

    Certificate Types and Subject Areas

    Candidates for certification in Pennsylvania must identify the certificate type and subject area for which they plan to apply before entering the online application system, the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS).

    More about Certificate Types and Subject Areas

    Program Framework Guidelines

    More about Program Framework Guidelines

    Navigating the Teacher Information Management System

    This helpful video from the Division of Certification Services at the Pennsylvania Department of Education takes new education graduates through a simple step-by-step process to complete certification in the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS).

    The American Board

    The Department has implemented a procedure for a teacher holding the Passport to Teaching credential issued by the American Board so that he/she may be eligible for a Pennsylvania Instructional I certificate in the subject areas of Grades PK-4, Special Education PK-12, secondary English, secondary mathematics, secondary general sciences, secondary physics, secondary chemistry, secondary biology; or secondary social studies 7-12.

    After a candidate earns the American Board Passport certificate by passing the American Board tests in pedagogy and the subject area, he/she may apply to the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality for a Pennsylvania Temporary Teaching Permit (TTP), valid for one calendar year. This TTP allows the candidate to serve in the public schools of the Commonwealth under a "mentoring" program supervised by a teacher education institution (Point Park University). Mentoring requires a full-time placement in the candidate's certification area. During that initial year of teaching, a candidate is responsible for completing the following through Point Park University:

    • Mentoring visits
    • 2 continuing education seminars/workshops
    • 2 graduate level education pedagogy courses

    It is the candidate's responsibility to contact Point Park University regarding additional information on completing the above requirements. Candidates should note that there will be additional costs incurred for this portion of the program. Information regarding costs should be confirmed with Point Park University.

    The TTP is valid for only one calendar year, and therefore, the candidate should first seek employment before applying for the permit. Employment as a teacher is:

    • The responsibility of the candidate;
    • Not provided by the University
    • Needed in order to enter into and complete the mentoring portion of the program.

    In order to apply for the TTP, a candidate must supply the following to PDE:

    Upon completion of the remainder of the program through Point Park University, the candidate must contact the University for assistance in applying for their Level I certification.

    Further information on the Passport for Teaching for Pennsylvania is available on the ​American Board website.

    ​For questions regarding education preparation programs and becoming certified in Pennsylvania email RA-EDPREPPROGRAMS@pa.gov