Planning for continuous improvement of leadership, teaching and learning is critically important to ensuring that all students have access to a world-class education that prepares them for college, career, and life. Pennsylvania’s cycle of improvement is grounded in evidence-based approaches that can both improve student outcomes and increase return on investment, as resources are spent on programs and practices likely to have a positive impact. Opportunities to create, assess, and adjust throughout the cycle empowers local education agencies and schools to engage all stakeholders in pursuit of a shared vision for student success.

The Future Ready Comprehensive Planning Portal wa​s created to provide a consistent planning framework and collection tool for all Pennsylvania local education agencies (school districts, charter schools, area vocational schools/career and technical centers, Intermediate Units) and schools. This new model provides flexibility in the planning process based on individual community needs, is grounded in an outcomes-based approach focused on student achievement and encourages schools and districts to more effectively and efficiently plan and lead innovative school improvement practices. The core concepts are based on a simplistic logic model, one that any local education agency or school can effectively use for developing cohesive long-term goals and action plans, monitoring yearly progress, and providing transparency in communication with school personnel, state officials, parents and community.