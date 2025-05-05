Nutrition Programs
Online Services
Child Nutrition Program Electronic Application and Reimbursement System (CNPEARS)
CN PEARS is a web-based application and payment system for seven federal Child Nutrition Programs. The online system is now available to all public and private school sponsors of the National School Lunch, School Breakfast, Special Milk, and Afterschool Snack Programs. Sponsors of the Summer Food Service Program and Child and Adult Care Food Program sponsors also use CN PEARS to submit required documentation to the Bureau of Food and Nutrition.
COMPASS
Schools participating in the National School Lunch Programs can utilize COMPASS to receive applications online for free and reduced school meals and perform benefits queries.
Pennsylvania Student Eligibility System (PA-SES)
The Pennsylvania Student Eligibility System is an online comprehensive package for school meals that is made available by the Department of Education to schools in the state at no cost. This system uses the PrimeroEdge Software Solution.
Utilizing this technology will reduce eligibility determination errors, assist schools with the workload of processing Free and Reduced Meal Applications, and expedite the Administrative review process.
Reports
Building Data Yearly Reports: % Students Eligible for Free and Reduced Lunch
The information provided in the Building Data Reports is an indication of the free and reduced eligible students that have been reported by each Sponsor of the School Nutrition Programs (SNP), as well as their corresponding meal service sites/schools. The report provides both the free and reduced eligible approved students and the percentage of free and/or reduced per the enrollment. This information is derived from the data provided in SNP Sponsor’s October claim reported for reimbursement.
- 2024 Building Data Report (Excel)
- 2023 Building Data Report (Excel)
- 2022 Building Data Report (Excel)
- 2021- Building Data Report (Excel) - Please Note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many SFAs are operating under the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) and are not included in this year’s report. Only SFA's that submitted a claim for reimbursement for October under the School Nutrition Program (SNP) are included in this report. Meals counts for SSO and SFSP can be found on the Summer Food Program Reports section.
- 2020 Building Data Report (Excel) - Please Note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many SFAs are operating under the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) or Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and are not included in this year’s report. Only SFA's that submitted a claim for reimbursement for October under the School Nutrition Program (SNP) are included in this report. Meals counts for SSO and SFSP can be found on the Summer Food Program Reports section.
- 2019 Building Data Report (Excel) (Revised April 2020)
- 2018 Building Data Report (Excel)
- 2017 Building Data Report (Excel)
- 2016 Building Data Report (Excel)
- 2015 Building Data Report (PDF)
- 2015 Building Data Report (Excel)
- 2014 Building Data Report (Excel)
- 2013 Building Data Report (Excel)
- 2012 Building Data Report (Excel)
- 2011 Building Data Report (Excel)
- 2010 Building Data Report (Excel)
- 2009 Building Data Report (Excel)
- 2008 Building Data Report (Excel)
- 2007 Building Data Report (Excel)
- 2006 Building Data Report (Excel)
- 2005 Building Data Report (Excel)
Year to Date and Monthly Eligibility Report
The information provided in the Year to Date (YTD) and Monthly Eligibility Report provides Yearly data for enrollment days (as it pertains to meal service) and meals served totals for School Breakfast Program, Severe Need Breakfast Program, and School Lunch Program. This report also provides monthly breakdown of percentages for student eligibility by each meal type.
- 2024-2025 Year to Date Report (Excel) July 2024-June 2025
- 2023-2024 Year to Date Report (Excel) July 2023-June 2024
- 2022-2023 Year to Date Report (Excel) July 2022-June 2023
- 2021-2022 Year to Date Report (Excel) July 2021-June 2022 - NOTE: This report also contains Seamless Summer Meal Option(SSO) meal counts only
- 2020-2021 Year to Date Report (Excel) July 2020-June 2021
- 2019-2020 Year to Date Report (Excel) July 2019-June 2020
- 2018-2019 Year to Date Report (Excel) July 2018-June 2019
- 2017-2018 Year to Date Report (Excel) July 2017-June 2018
- 2016-2017 Year to Date Report (Excel) July 2016-June 2017
- 2015-2016 Year to Date Report (Excel) Effective 01/04/2017
- 2014-2015 Year to Date Report (Excel) Updated 06/29/2016
- 2013-2014 Year to Date Report (Excel)
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many SFAs operated under the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) or Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Due to this, the reports may contain data that is inconsistent with the regularly reported data.
Child and Adult Care Programs Meals Served Reports
The Child and Adult Care Program (CACFP) is operated based on the Federal Fiscal year, October 1st through September 30th. The following data breaks down the meals served by each sponsor of the CACFP Program for the program year.
- 2023-2024 Meals served based on Site based Claiming (Excel)
- 2022-2023 Meals served based on Site based claiming (Excel)
- 2021-2022 Meals served based on Site based claiming (Excel)
- 2020-2021 Meals served based on Site based claiming (Excel)
- 2019-2020 Meals served based on Site based claiming (Excel)
- 2018-2019 Meals served based on Site based claiming (Excel)
- 2017-2018 Meals served based on Sponsor based claiming (Excel)
- 2017-2018 Meals served based on Site based claiming (Excel)
- 2016-2017 Meals served based on Site based claiming (Excel)
Note: Beginning 2016-2017 Program Year All Meal Claiming is Site Based.
- 2015-2016 Meals served based on Sponsor based claiming (Excel)
- 2015-2016 Meals served based on Site based claiming (Excel)
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many SFAs operated under the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) or Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Due to this, the reports may contain data that is inconsistent with the regularly reported data.
Summer Food Service Program Meals Served Reports
The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is operated based on the Federal fiscal year, October 1st through September 30th. Meals are primarily served during the summer months of June through September. The following data breaks down the meals served by each sponsor of the SFSP for the program year. This data includes at the sponsor level all site types under SFSP.
- 2023-2024 SFSP Meals Served based on Site based claiming (Excel)
- 2022-2023 SFSP Meals served based on Site based claiming (Excel)
- 2021-2022 SFSP Meals served based on Site based claiming (Excel)
- 2020-2021 SFSP Meals served based on Site based claiming (Excel)
- 2019-2020 SFSP Meals served based on Site based claiming (Excel)
- 2018-2019 SFSP Meals served based on Site based claiming (Excel)
- 2017-2018 SFSP Meals served based on Site based claiming (Excel)
- 2016-2017 SFSP Meals served based on Site based claiming (Excel)
- 2015-2016 SFSP Meals served based on Sponsor based claiming (Excel)
- 2014-2015 SFSP Meals served based on Sponsor based claiming (Excel)
Seamless Summer Option Program Meals Served Report
Seamless Summer Option
The Seamless Summer Option (SSO) provides meals to children when school is not in session. SSO is operated based on the Federal fiscal year, October 1st through September 30th. Only schools that participate in the School Nutrition Program are eligible to operate under the SSO Program during the summer.
The following data breaks down the meals served by each sponsor of the SSO for the program year.
- 2023-2024 SSO Meals served based on Site based claiming (Excel)
- 2022-2023 SSO Meals served based on Site based claiming (Excel)
- 2021-2022 SSO Meals served based on Site based claiming (Excel)
- 2020-2021 SSO Meals served based on Site based claiming (Excel)
- 2019-2020 SSO Meals served based on Site based claiming (Excel)
- 2018-2019 SSO Meals served based on Site based claiming (Excel)
- 2017-2018 SSO Meals served based on Sponsor based claiming (Excel)
- 2016-2017 SSO Meals served based on Sponsor based claiming (Excel)
- 2015-2016 SSO Meals served based on Sponsor based claiming (Excel)
- 2014-2015 SSO Meals served based on Sponsor based claiming (Excel)
Pennsylvania Department of Education
Bureau of Budget and Fiscal Management
Division of Food and Nutrition
607 South Drive, 4th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17120
717-787-7698 or 800-331-0129
Child and Adult Care Program – RA-CACFP@pa.gov
National School Lunch Program Administrative Review Reports
Administrative Reviews are completed a minimum of once every five (5) years to assess compliance with the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program regulations. All review summaries are the most current.
Helpful Links to Resources for School Communities
- Child Nutrition Sharing Site
- Contracting with a Food Service Management Company
- Field Services
- Find a Food Bank
- Food and Nutrition Programs
- Information and Resources for Parents/Caregivers
- Local School Wellness Policy Information
- National Health Observances
- Online Discussion Groups
- Student Eligibility System (PrimeroEdge)
Contact Us
Pennsylvania Department of Education
Bureau of Food and Nutrition
607 South Drive, 4th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17120
717-787-7698 or 800-331-0129
Child and Adult Care Program – RA-CACFP@pa.gov
School Nutrition Program – RA-NSLP@pa.gov
Summer Food Service Program – RA-SFSP@pa.gov