Online Services

Child Nutrition Program Electronic Application and Reimbursement System (CNPEARS)

CN PEARS is a web-based application and payment system for seven federal Child Nutrition Programs. The online system is now available to all public and private school sponsors of the National School Lunch, School Breakfast, Special Milk, and Afterschool Snack Programs. Sponsors of the Summer Food Service Program and Child and Adult Care Food Program sponsors also use CN PEARS to submit required documentation to the Bureau of Food and Nutrition.

COMPASS

Schools participating in the National School Lunch Programs can utilize COMPASS to receive applications online for free and reduced school meals and perform benefits queries.

Pennsy​lvania Student Eligibility System (PA-SES)

The Pennsylvania Student Eligibility System is an online comprehensive package for school meals that is made available by the Department of Education to schools in the state at no cost. This system uses the PrimeroEdge Software Solution.

Utilizing this technology will reduce eligibility determination errors, assist schools with the workload of processing Free and Reduced Meal Applications, and expedite the Administrative review process.