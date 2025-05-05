PIMS Q & A Webinars



PIMS Question and Answers Sessions are scheduled weekly, every Thursday from 1:30pm - 2:30pm. For mobile users, a Zoom App is available in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

PDE's Data Quality Office will provide connection information via email to PIMS Administrators. The meeting ID and password may only be shared within your LEA and is not to be published on a publicly accessible web site. Note that the meeting ID and password is unique to each session.