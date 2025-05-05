PIMS Q & A Webinars
PIMS Question and Answers Sessions are scheduled weekly, every Thursday from 1:30pm - 2:30pm. For mobile users, a Zoom App is available in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
PDE's Data Quality Office will provide connection information via email to PIMS Administrators. The meeting ID and password may only be shared within your LEA and is not to be published on a publicly accessible web site. Note that the meeting ID and password is unique to each session.
- 2025-26 C4 CTE Secondary Student Data Set Presentation (PowerPoint)
- 2025-26 C4 CTE Secondary Student Data Set Webinar (YouTube)
- 2025-26 C4 CTE Adult Student Data Set Presentation (PowerPoint)
- 2025-26 C4 CTE Adult Student Data Set Webinar (YouTube)
- Keystone Exam Grade 11 Accountability Presentation (PowerPoint)
- Keystone Exam Grade 11 Accountability Webinar (YouTube)
- PSSA Accountability Presentation (PowerPoint)
- PSSA Accountability Webinar (YouTube)
- New PIMS Administrators Resources Presentation (PowerPoint)
- PSSA Exams Precodes Quick Tips Presentation (PowerPoint)
- PSSA Exams Precodes Quick Tips Webinar (YouTube)
- PSSA Exams Precodes Presentation (PowerPoint)
- PSSA Exams Precodes Webinar (YouTube)
- Keystone Exams Precodes Quick Tips Presentation (PowerPoint)
- Keystone Exams Precodes Quick Tips Webinar (YouTube)
- Keystone Exams Precodes Presentation (PowerPoint)
- Keystone Exams Precodes Webinar (YouTube)
- Keystone Exams Reporting Presentation (PowerPoint)
- Keystone Exams Reporting Webinar (YouTube)
- October Student Data Set Presentation (PowerPoint)
- October Student Data Set Webinar (YouTube)
- PIMS Staff Data Set Presentation (PowerPoint)
- PIMS Staff Data Set Webinar (YouTube)
- PATI Overview (PDF)
- PAS Webinars
How to Guides
- Assessment Data Set (PDF)
- Career Standards Benchmark Reporting How-To Guide (Word)
- Course/Instructor Data Set (Word)
- Directions to Complete the Athletic Opportunities Disclosure Form (PDF)
- EL Reporting How-To-Guide (PDF)
- Graduation Dropout Cohort (Word)
- Introduction to PIMS Reporting (Word)
- Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy Reporting Student Participation
- Non-CTE ICN-WBL Reporting How-to Guide (Word)
- October Student Data Set How-to-Guide (Word)
- Staff How-To Guide (Word)
- 2025 Attribution Map and PDE Data Attribution Rules (PDF)
- Pennsylvania Accountability System (PAS) How-To Guides
- PIMS Adult and Secondary CTE Data Set (PDF)
- PVAAS (PDF)
- Special Education (Word)
- Teacher-Student Linkages (PDF)
- Unlawful Absence Reporting Guide (PDF)
- Adult CTE Follow-Up Survey 2026 Example for LEAs (Word)
- Adult CTE Follow-Up Survey Letter Example for LEAs (Word)
- Secondary CTE Follow-Up Survey 2026 Example for LEAs (Word)
- Secondary CTE Follow-Up Survey Letter Example for LEAs (Word)
- CTE Templates (PDF)
- Student Snapshot Template (PDF)
- Appendix K - Grade Level (PDF)
- Appendix P - CTE Status Type Codes (PDF)
- Appendix Q - Industry Credential (Certification) Code (Excel)
- Adult CTE Submission Checklist (PDF)
- Secondary CTE Submission Checklist (PDF)
- Field36 CTE Credit Clock Hours (PDF)
- Steps to Determine Perkins Status (PDF)
- In PIMS Reports v2, run the ACS in PDF Format.
- Run the ACS for the correct school year. There are several collections where data is for the prior school year.
- Complete the required information (name, email, phone) for all contacts. If the contacts are the same person, it is acceptable to write "Same" instead of writing all the information again.
- Initial statements verifying batches were reviewed and messages addressed as necessary.
- Have Chief School Administrator sign and date the ACS.
- Scan all pages of the ACS into one PDF file. Make sure the pages are in the correct order beginning with page 1.
- Verify all pages were scanned (page numbers are in the PIMS Reports footer in the bottom left corner of the pages).
- Verify all information on the pages is visible; sides not cut off, no missing columns for the tables, not blurry.
- All pages must contain the PIMS Reports footer in the bottom left corner of the page. The date and timestamp must be the same on all pages. It is not acceptable to mix pages from ACS reports run at different times or on different dates.
- Name the document exactly as instructed on the ACS. Do not change the date and/or timestamp in the filename.
- Put the filename in the Subject line of the email.
- Email only 1 ACS per email.
- Don't forget to attach the ACS to the email.
- Email ACS to the correct email address per the instructions on the ACS. ACSs sent to the Data Quality Office (RA-EDACSSubmission@pa.gov) will receive an auto-reply email confirming receipt.
- If you receive an email indicating there is an issue with the ACS, make the correction and resubmit the entire ACS as quickly as possible.
PDE Data Policy
PDE Data Dictionary
The PDE Data Dictionary is a complete listing of all data collections and elements included in the collection. A login and password are not necessary to retrieve a list of collections and data.
Additional Resources
Technical Documents
- eScholar Data Manager User Guide (PDF)
- eScholar Guide to Extracting Data (PDF)
- Guide to Importing Data in Microsoft Excel (PDF)
Contact Us
- PA Department of Education: Forum Building, 607 South Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17120
- RA-DDQDataCollection@pa.gov
- RA-EDPDEDataSummit@pa.gov