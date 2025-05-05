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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    PIMS Q & A Webinars

    PIMS Question and Answers Sessions are scheduled weekly, every Thursday from 1:30pm - 2:30pm. For mobile users, a Zoom App is available in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

    PDE's Data Quality Office will provide connection information via email to PIMS Administrators. The meeting ID and password may only be shared within your LEA and is not to be published on a publicly accessible web site. Note that the meeting ID and password is unique to each session.

    How to Guides

    1. In PIMS Reports v2, run the ACS in PDF Format.
    2. Run the ACS for the correct school year. There are several collections where data is for the prior school year.
    3. Complete the required information (name, email, phone) for all contacts. If the contacts are the same person, it is acceptable to write "Same" instead of writing all the information again.
    4. Initial statements verifying batches were reviewed and messages addressed as necessary.
    5. Have Chief School Administrator sign and date the ACS.
    6. Scan all pages of the ACS into one PDF file. Make sure the pages are in the correct order beginning with page 1.
    7. Verify all pages were scanned (page numbers are in the PIMS Reports footer in the bottom left corner of the pages).
    8. Verify all information on the pages is visible; sides not cut off, no missing columns for the tables, not blurry.
    9. All pages must contain the PIMS Reports footer in the bottom left corner of the page. The date and timestamp must be the same on all pages. It is not acceptable to mix pages from ACS reports run at different times or on different dates.
    10. Name the document exactly as instructed on the ACS. Do not change the date and/or timestamp in the filename.
    11. Put the filename in the Subject line of the email.
    12. Email only 1 ACS per email.
    13. Don't forget to attach the ACS to the email.
    14. Email ACS to the correct email address per the instructions on the ACS. ACSs sent to the Data Quality Office (RA-EDACSSubmission@pa.gov) will receive an auto-reply email confirming receipt.
    15. If you receive an email indicating there is an issue with the ACS, make the correction and resubmit the entire ACS as quickly as possible.

    PDE Data Dictionary

    The PDE Data Dictionary is a complete listing of all data collections and elements included in the collection. A login and password are not necessary to retrieve a list of collections and data.

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    Technica​l Documents

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