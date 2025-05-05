The Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL), a partnership between the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, aims to support the growth and learning of the state's youngest children. OCDEL works to create a high-quality early childhood education system with strong standards for programs and professionals. This includes providing support, ensuring accountability, and engaging the community.

OCDEL collaborates with parents, schools, child care providers, Early Intervention and Head Start programs, libraries, and community organizations to offer high-quality programs and family support. The goal is to address challenges that impact school readiness and academic success.

OCDEL focuses on building a solid educational foundation for children from birth to age five. By doing so, we aim to prepare them for a brighter, more successful future.