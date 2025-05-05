Multiple reports and dashboards are provided by the DOC's Bureau of Planning, Research and Statistics. The topics of these reports by the years or time frames they were produced are found in this section.
Crimelines Report: The 20 Year Story of Crime & Incarceration
Joint Performance Measures for the Department of Corrections and the PA Parole Board monitor process efficiencies and outcome effectiveness of the common goals for both agencies.
2018 County Adult Probation and Parole Annual Statistical Report
Previous reports on County Adult Probation and Parole can be found on the PA Parole Board website.
Recidivism
2022 Recidivism Report | 2013 Recidivism Report
Quehanna Boot Camp
2016 Quehanna Boot Camp Report | Quehanna Boot Camp Performance Analysis & Evaluation Study
State Intermediate Punishment Reports
SIP Report 2017 | SIP Report 2015 | SIP Report 2013
Recidivism Risk Reduction Incentive
RRRI Report 2018 | RRRI Report 2016 | RRRI Report 2014
Recidivism and Desistance Iniatitive
2024 Year-End Inmate Statistics
2023 Year-End Inmate Statistics
2022 Year-End Inmate Statistics
2021 Year-End Inmate Statistics
2020 Year-End Inmate Statistics
2019 Year-End Inmate Statistics
2018 Year-End Inmate Statistics
2017 Year-End Inmate Statistics
2016 Year-End Inmate Statistics
2015 Year-End Inmate Statistics
2023 Annual Statistical Report
2022 Annual Statistical Report
2021 Annual Statistical Report
2020 Annual Statistical Report
2019 Annual Statistical Report
2018 Annual Statistical Report
2017 Annual Statistical Report
2016 Annual Statistical Report
2015 Annual Statistical Report
2014 Annual Statistical Report
2013 Annual Statistical Report
Historical Annual Statistical Reports
Dashboards
The Planning, Research and Statistics Bureau maintains multiple dashboards to keep on-going statistics. The dashboards include:
- Spotlight Dashboard — includes data on prison and parole populations, outcomes, etc. Produced by Recidiviz.
- Interactive Map: Inmate Releases by County and Year
DOC-PPB Dashboard
The DOC and the Pennsylvania Parole Board (PPB) are jointly responsible for managing various administrative processes that are key drivers of the state prison population. These key areas of the joint DOC/PPB operations dashboard which affect the prison population include:
- Interviews: Parole Board capacity for scheduling and conducting parole interviews
- Pending Release: Inmates approved for parole but still pending release from prison for various reasons
- Release: The number of inmates released onto parole supervision, either in a community corrections center (halfway house) or at home
- Parole Violator: Re-admission to PA DOC custody for a parole violation
The primary objective of this dashboard is to provide a tool for monitoring/managing progress towards improvements in these areas which will enable more efficient management of the prison population. By achieving improvements in these areas, the ultimate outcomes will be cost reduction, public safety enhancement, and prison population reduction.