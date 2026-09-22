Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (PADOC) is seeking a qualified, actively practicing professional tattoo artist to lead a new Tattoo Artist Apprenticeship Program for incarcerated individuals at the State Correctional Institution at Frackville (SCI Frackville). The program will provide incarcerated individuals with a structured and safe opportunity to learn the tattooing trade while developing skills that can help prepare them for employment following release.

The selected instructor will provide 32-40 hours of instruction each week. The instructor will work directly with the department to develop and deliver training covering professional tattooing, including:

Health, safety, sanitation, and disease prevention;

Art and design fundamentals;

Tattoo equipment and technology;

Tattooing techniques and application;

Practice-based skill development;

Professionalism and customer communication; and

Tattoo studio operations, licensing, and career opportunities.

Training will progress from classroom instruction and practice on paper and synthetic skin to supervised application on human skin once an apprentice has demonstrated the required competency and received approval from the PADOC.

The program will also promote safe and sanitary tattooing practices to help reduce the health risks associated with illicit tattooing. In addition, the program will provide participants with information about employment opportunities, licensing pathways and the professional tattoo industry following release.

“We continually explore opportunities to provide incarcerated individuals with relevant, in-demand skills that can help them successfully transition back into their communities,” said Executive Deputy Secretary for Community Corrections, Reentry, and Parole Field Services Kelly Evans. “This program will provide an opportunity to learn a specialized trade in a structured, professional environment while emphasizing health, safety and the standards of the tattooing industry.”

To be considered, the prospective instructor must be an actively practicing professional tattoo artist with at least three years of experience and must have experience supervising apprentices. The individual must also have a high school diploma or equivalent and current OSHA-compliant Bloodborne Pathogen certification. Additional experience in vocational instruction, covering existing tattoo art, operating a tattoo studio or working in a correctional environment is preferred.

The selected instructor also will be required to successfully complete PADOC security and background requirements, including a Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) background check, and comply with all department security protocols and required training.

The contract will have an initial term of two years, with the option for three additional one-year renewals.

The PADOC encourages qualified professional tattoo artists and tattoo businesses to review the Request for Proposal (RFP) and consider submitting a proposal for this unique vocational training opportunity.

The deadline for submitting bids is 2 PM on October 5.

For information or specific questions about the RFP, please email the PADOC at ra-docpurchasing@pa.gov. To submit a proposal, visit the PA Department of General Services Supplier Service Center.

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