Harrisburg — The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) has awarded $10.8 million to nonprofit and faith-based organizations to combat hate crimes by enhancing the security measures at their facilities. This latest round of Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding was awarded to 191 nonprofit organizations across 28 Pennsylvania counties.

Over the past three years, the Shapiro-Davis Administration has more than doubled the amount of state funding available each year in the program, which provides critical support for planning, training, equipment, and technology upgrades at places of worship, community centers, and other nonprofit institutions across the Commonwealth.