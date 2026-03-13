Harrisburg — The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) has awarded $10.8 million to nonprofit and faith-based organizations to combat hate crimes by enhancing the security measures at their facilities. This latest round of Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding was awarded to 191 nonprofit organizations across 28 Pennsylvania counties.
Over the past three years, the Shapiro-Davis Administration has more than doubled the amount of state funding available each year in the program, which provides critical support for planning, training, equipment, and technology upgrades at places of worship, community centers, and other nonprofit institutions across the Commonwealth.
“All Pennsylvanians deserve to worship peacefully, no matter what you look like, where you come from, or who you pray or do not pray to,” said Governor Shapiro. “That’s why we have more than doubled the Commonwealth’s investment in the nonprofit security grants that help places like mosques, churches, and synagogues equip themselves with security measures. Under Lieutenant Governor Davis’ leadership at PCCD, we’re working together to drive out this funding to our communities and ensure that every Pennsylvanian has the real freedom that comes when you can walk down the street in your community without worrying about violence.”
“The Shapiro-Davis Administration remains dedicated to creating a Pennsylvania where everyone feels safe, valued, and able to access services free from hate or violence,” said Lt. Governor Austin Davis, chair of PCCD. “Sadly, the strong demand for this program makes it clear that the need is ongoing. PCCD is proud to have the capacity and commitment to continue to provide this critical support to communities across the Commonwealth.”
Now in its eighth cohort, the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program has provided $35 million in support to over 600 unique organizations across Pennsylvania. This year’s awards are bolstered by unexpended funds from previous cycles, bringing the total to nearly $11 million. Based on reported data on the number of people who visit grant-funded facilities, it is estimated that approximately seven million people have been impacted by these investments to date.
Eligible entities under this solicitation included nonprofit organizations, including faith-based institutions (e.g., churches, synagogues, mosques), community centers, and other organizations and facilities who principally serve individuals, groups, or institutions that are included within a bias motivation category for single bias hate crime incidents, as identified by the FBI’s Hate Crime Statistics publication. Awarded entities will use funding for security enhancements for a wide variety of eligible items, including safety and security planning and training, purchase of safety and security equipment and technology, upgrades to existing structures that enhance safety and security, as well as vulnerability and threat assessments.
“Over the past five years, our Federation has helped 108 organizations secure more than $5.7 million in state security funding,” Shawn Brokos, Director, Community Security, Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh said. “Here in Allegheny County, support from PCCD has strengthened safety at synagogues, day schools, community centers and partners including the JCC, Hillel Academy, Tree of Life and many others. These grants are a lifeline for nonprofits that face real security concerns, and we are grateful for PCCD’s continued commitment to helping our communities stay safe.”
Over the past three years, PCCD has provided more than $886 million in funding through nearly 6,000 grants across Pennsylvania to address and prevent violence in our communities. Governor Shapiro’s proposed 2026-27 budget continues to make investments in the community organizations doing critical violence prevention work, including a total investment of $68.3 million — a $5.2 million increase — for the Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) program and $12.5 million – a $1 million increase – for the Building Opportunity through Out of School Time (BOOST) program.
BOOST, which was created in the bipartisan 2024-25 budget and championed by LG Davis, provides funding for after-school programs to help keep kids safe and provide enrichment opportunities to address the root causes of violence. Research shows that providing youth with after-school and out-of-school programming reduces crime and creates positive outcomes for kids.
More information about the 191 selected applicants, county served, and award amounts can be found on the NPSGFP page.