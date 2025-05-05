PCCD uses a combination of paid and unpaid grant reviewers depending on the applications being reviewed. When paid reviewers are used the compensation is based on an hourly rate of $50 with PCCD determining the maximum time allowed for the review of each application. The complexity of the application, and the anticipated amount of time it will take to thoroughly review, determines the amount of compensated time allowed. For example, if PCCD determines that the application review should take 30 minutes, the reviewer could invoice PCCD for up to $25 for each application reviewed.