    PCCD is currently soliciting new applications for peer reviewers to assist the agency in scoring and reviewing competitive grant applications.  Because PCCD addresses multiple issue areas (e.g., criminal justice, juvenile justice, victim services, child advocacy centers, school safety, violence and delinquency prevention, drug and alcohol issues, mental health, reentry, etc.), we are in need of a wide variety of experts in our reviewer pool to provide perspective on the hundreds of grant applications that we receive on an annual basis.  Any individual with an interest in grant review and scoring is strongly encouraged to apply. 

    PCCD uses a combination of paid and unpaid grant reviewers depending on the applications being reviewed.  When paid reviewers are used the compensation is based on an hourly rate of $50 with PCCD determining the maximum time allowed for the review of each application.  The complexity of the application, and the anticipated amount of time it will take to thoroughly review, determines the amount of compensated time allowed.  For example, if PCCD determines that the application review should take 30 minutes, the reviewer could invoice PCCD for up to $25 for each application reviewed.

